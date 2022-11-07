Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 7, 2022 / 4:36 PM

Dementia prevalence plummets by nearly one-third among U.S. seniors, RAND says

By Judy Packer-Tursman
The prevalence of dementia in the United States is declining among people over age 65, falling by nearly one-third from 2000 to 2016, a RAND Corp. study says. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/pinthemapproject-1395816/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=935221" target="_blank">Nikki Vargas</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=935221" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
The prevalence of dementia in the United States is declining among people over age 65, falling by nearly one-third from 2000 to 2016, a RAND Corp. study says. Photo by Nikki Vargas/Pixabay

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The prevalence of dementia in the United States is declining among people over age 65, falling dramatically from 2000 to 2016, a RAND Corp. study says.

Nationwide, the age-adjusted prevalence of dementia fell to 8.5% of people over age 65 in 2016, down by nearly one-third from 12.2% of people over age 65 in 2000, according to the researchers.

Advertisement

Females are more likely to live with dementia, but the sex difference has narrowed, the study found.

Among men, the prevalence of dementia fell by 3.2 percentage points, from 10.2% to 7.0% over the 16-year span. The decrease was larger among women, down 3.9 percentage points, from 13.6% to 9.7%.

RELATED Dementia rates decline in U.S., researchers unsure why

Differences in the prevalence of dementia between Black men and White men also narrowed, the investigators said.

Among non-Hispanic White men, the prevalence of dementia decreased from 9.3% to 6.6%, while among non-Hispanic Black men the rate fell from 17.2% to 9.9%.

"The reasons for the decline in the prevalence of dementia are not certain, but this trend is good news for older Americans and the systems that support them," said Péter Hudomiet, the study's lead author.

RELATED Dementia levels stabilizing in Western Europe

Hudomiet, an economist at RAND, a nonprofit research organization based in California, said the decline "may help reduce the expected strain on families, nursing homes and other support systems as the American population ages."

Advertisement

The study was published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

According to RAND, an estimated 6.2 million U.S. adults aged 65 or older had dementia in 2021. Age is the strongest risk factor for dementia, so increasing life expectancies are expected to substantially increase the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias -- from about 50 million to 150 million affected people worldwide by 2050.

RELATED Dementia may be greatly underestimated

But the researchers cited "growing evidence" that age-adjusted dementia prevalence has been declining in developed countries, "possibly because of rising levels of education, a reduction in smoking and better treatment of key cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure."

The RAND modeling looked at cognitive status based on a broad set of cognitive measures from 21,000-plus people from the nationally representative Health and Retirement Study, which has been ongoing for more than two decades.

Researchers said the model can produce accurate estimates of dementia prevalence by age, sex, education, race and ethnicity, and by a measure of lifetime earnings.

Higher education contributed, in a statistical sense, to about 40% of the reduction in dementia prevalence among men and 20% of the reduction among women, RAND said, while "changes in the older population by age, race and ethnicity, and cardiovascular risk factors mattered less."

Advertisement

Yet, various demographic groups are closing the education divide, RAND noted.

"Closing the education gap across racial and ethnic groups may be a powerful tool to reduce health inequalities in general and dementia inequalities in particular, an important public health policy goal," Hudomiet said.

The RAND study was funded by the National Institute on Aging, a part of the National Institutes of Health.

Latest Headlines

Study shows Paxlovid reduces risk of long COVID
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study shows Paxlovid reduces risk of long COVID
The antiviral pill Paxlovid not only reduces hospitalization and death after catching COVID-19: New research shows it also cuts the chances of long COVID by roughly 25%.
Many saved by CPR recall lucid experiences of death
Health News // 1 hour ago
Many saved by CPR recall lucid experiences of death
In a new study, investigators found that about 20% of patients recalled lucid experiences of death that occurred while they were seemingly unconscious and dying.
Investigational drug targets dangerous type of cholesterol
Health News // 2 hours ago
Investigational drug targets dangerous type of cholesterol
A new study of an investigational drug called olpasiran, which blocks the production of a key component of dangerous type of cholesterol is generating a lot of excitement in scientific circles.
Study: Myocarditis risk 2 to 3 times higher from Moderna than Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Myocarditis risk 2 to 3 times higher from Moderna than Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The incidence of myocarditis is two- to threefold higher after a second dose of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine compared to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a study released Monday says.
Dentists' water lines linked to rare bacterial infections, CDC warns
Health News // 2 hours ago
Dentists' water lines linked to rare bacterial infections, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that a number of U.S. children have picked up a serious infection from contaminated water lines at the dentist's office.
Adults can become severely ill from RSV
Health News // 4 hours ago
Adults can become severely ill from RSV
As health experts warn about RSV infections in infants and toddlers, adults should know that they, too, can become severely ill from the virus.
Eating disorders spiked at onset of COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
Health News // 5 hours ago
Eating disorders spiked at onset of COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant spike in the volume of adolescents and young adults seeking care for eating disorders, a new study says.
Some patients have low risk of dying from melanoma
Health News // 4 hours ago
Some patients have low risk of dying from melanoma
While melanoma remains the most deadly type of skin cancer, new research has found that a subset of patients with early disease are at very low risk of dying.
Adult cancer survivors may have higher risk for pelvic, vertebral fractures
Health News // 5 hours ago
Adult cancer survivors may have higher risk for pelvic, vertebral fractures
Adult cancer survivors, particularly those who have undergone chemotherapy, have an increased risk for serious pelvic and vertebral fractures, new research shows.
FDA warns against use of infant head-shaping pillows
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA warns against use of infant head-shaping pillows
Infant head-shaping pillows are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and should not be used, the agency warned.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA warns against use of infant head-shaping pillows
FDA warns against use of infant head-shaping pillows
Adults can become severely ill from RSV
Adults can become severely ill from RSV
Eating disorders spiked at onset of COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
Eating disorders spiked at onset of COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
Study: Myocarditis risk 2 to 3 times higher from Moderna than Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Study: Myocarditis risk 2 to 3 times higher from Moderna than Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 infection damages gut microbiome, study shows
COVID-19 infection damages gut microbiome, study shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement