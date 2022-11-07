Dementia prevalence plummets by nearly one-third among U.S. seniors, RAND says

Pixabay The prevalence of dementia in the United States is declining among people over age 65, falling by nearly one-third from 2000 to 2016, a RAND Corp. study says. Photo by Nikki Vargas

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The prevalence of dementia in the United States is declining among people over age 65, falling dramatically from 2000 to 2016, a RAND Corp. study says. Nationwide, the age-adjusted prevalence of dementia fell to 8.5% of people over age 65 in 2016, down by nearly one-third from 12.2% of people over age 65 in 2000, according to the researchers. Advertisement

Females are more likely to live with dementia, but the sex difference has narrowed, the study found.

Among men, the prevalence of dementia fell by 3.2 percentage points, from 10.2% to 7.0% over the 16-year span. The decrease was larger among women, down 3.9 percentage points, from 13.6% to 9.7%.

Differences in the prevalence of dementia between Black men and White men also narrowed, the investigators said.

Among non-Hispanic White men, the prevalence of dementia decreased from 9.3% to 6.6%, while among non-Hispanic Black men the rate fell from 17.2% to 9.9%.

"The reasons for the decline in the prevalence of dementia are not certain, but this trend is good news for older Americans and the systems that support them," said Péter Hudomiet, the study's lead author.

Hudomiet, an economist at RAND, a nonprofit research organization based in California, said the decline "may help reduce the expected strain on families, nursing homes and other support systems as the American population ages."

The study was published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

According to RAND, an estimated 6.2 million U.S. adults aged 65 or older had dementia in 2021. Age is the strongest risk factor for dementia, so increasing life expectancies are expected to substantially increase the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias -- from about 50 million to 150 million affected people worldwide by 2050.

But the researchers cited "growing evidence" that age-adjusted dementia prevalence has been declining in developed countries, "possibly because of rising levels of education, a reduction in smoking and better treatment of key cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure."

The RAND modeling looked at cognitive status based on a broad set of cognitive measures from 21,000-plus people from the nationally representative Health and Retirement Study, which has been ongoing for more than two decades.

Researchers said the model can produce accurate estimates of dementia prevalence by age, sex, education, race and ethnicity, and by a measure of lifetime earnings.

Higher education contributed, in a statistical sense, to about 40% of the reduction in dementia prevalence among men and 20% of the reduction among women, RAND said, while "changes in the older population by age, race and ethnicity, and cardiovascular risk factors mattered less."

Yet, various demographic groups are closing the education divide, RAND noted.

"Closing the education gap across racial and ethnic groups may be a powerful tool to reduce health inequalities in general and dementia inequalities in particular, an important public health policy goal," Hudomiet said.

The RAND study was funded by the National Institute on Aging, a part of the National Institutes of Health.