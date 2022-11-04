Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 4, 2022 / 1:14 PM

Nose swab test may help predict intensive care stays for kids with RSV

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Some children with RSV showed signs of greater damage to the cells lining the inside of the nostrils. This, researchers found, correlated to longer intensive care stays. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d978ec97ca3d9628db4ab1fb3d3a1b45/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Some children with RSV showed signs of greater damage to the cells lining the inside of the nostrils. This, researchers found, correlated to longer intensive care stays. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

While it isn't possible to tell parents how long their child will need to remain in intensive care with a serious case of RSV, new research has unearthed clues that may make it easier to predict which kids will require a longer stay.

To study the issue, researchers from the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago used nose swabs from children with RSV in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) within a few days after hospital admission.

Advertisement

The team examined what genes turn on in response to RSV, also called respiratory syncytial virus.

Despite the same quantity of RSV and the same clinical presentation, some children showed signs of greater damage to the cells lining the inside of the nostrils. This, researchers found, correlated to longer PICU stays.

RELATED Amoxicillin shortage linked to surge in RSV infections

"We were excited to find that the severity of a child's illness related to the different sets of genes turned on in their body's response to RSV," said senior study author Dr. Bria Coates, a critical care physician at Lurie Children's. "The ability to identify which infants with RSV in intensive care will recover quickly and which patients will require a longer stay would provide invaluable information to parents and medical providers."

Advertisement

While exciting, these findings will need to be validated in a larger group of children before they can be used clinically, Coates noted.

"At this stage, we saw that more injury in the nasal mucosal membranes of children with RSV may be a marker of a dysregulated response to the virus and predict more prolonged illness," Coates said in a hospital news release. "These are promising findings that ultimately might offer better answers to parents and the care team."

RELATED Hospitals seeing a surge of children with respiratory virus

The findings were published recently in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on RSV.

RELATED Pfizer says potential RSV vaccine 85% effective in late-stage trial

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

FDA warns against use of infant head-shaping pillows
Health News // 11 minutes ago
FDA warns against use of infant head-shaping pillows
Infant head-shaping pillows are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and should not be used, the agency warned.
Lower nicotine in cigarettes doesn't exacerbate anxieties, study shows
Health News // 1 hour ago
Lower nicotine in cigarettes doesn't exacerbate anxieties, study shows
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has proposed limiting the amount of nicotine in cigarettes to minimally addictive levels, but there's been concern that the drop in nicotine could exacerbate anxieties in smokers.
Pregnancy risks are greater for young teens, preteens
Health News // 1 hour ago
Pregnancy risks are greater for young teens, preteens
When preteen children or very young teenagers become pregnant, they face higher rates of complications and a greater risk of winding up in the intensive care unit than older teens do, a new study finds.
Pfizer and BioNTech: Latest booster very effective against COVID-19 variants
Health News // 3 hours ago
Pfizer and BioNTech: Latest booster very effective against COVID-19 variants
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Pfizer and BioNTech jointly announced Friday that their latest COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine is much more effective that the original vaccine was against Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants for people over 55.
Antibiotics may prevent stomach bleeding from long-term aspirin use
Health News // 18 hours ago
Antibiotics may prevent stomach bleeding from long-term aspirin use
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The risk of stomach bleeding from long-term aspirin use can be reduced by taking a short course of antibiotics, which could potentially improve the safety of aspirin taken to prevent heart attacks or stroke.
CDC issues new guidelines on prescribing opioids for pain
Health News // 4 hours ago
CDC issues new guidelines on prescribing opioids for pain
U.S. doctors prescribing opioids for pain relief now have a new -- and more nuanced -- set of guidelines from the federal government.
Cleveland Clinic: Blood pressure drug may lower Alzheimer's risk in Black patients
Health News // 6 hours ago
Cleveland Clinic: Blood pressure drug may lower Alzheimer's risk in Black patients
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Telmisartan, a drug prescribed for people with high blood pressure, may lower the risk of Alzheimer's disease -- specifically in Black patients over age 60.
More than half of Americans over 50 help older people with care tasks
Health News // 10 hours ago
More than half of Americans over 50 help older people with care tasks
More than half of Americans aged 50 and up are helping an older adult manage tasks ranging from household chores to care for medical conditions, a new national poll shows.
Psychedelic mushrooms may ease depression with one dose, but risks remain
Health News // 23 hours ago
Psychedelic mushrooms may ease depression with one dose, but risks remain
A single psychedelic trip with psilocybin -- the mind-altering component of magic mushrooms -- appears to lift the fog of major depression in some hard-to-treat patients, a new clinical trial reports.
Officials urge home safety checks while changing clocks
Health News // 1 day ago
Officials urge home safety checks while changing clocks
When you set your clocks back on Sunday, do some simple at-home safety checks that could save your life.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 infection damages gut microbiome, study shows
COVID-19 infection damages gut microbiome, study shows
Age-related macular degeneration affects 20 million U.S. adults, study estimates
Age-related macular degeneration affects 20 million U.S. adults, study estimates
Debate over possible acetaminophen-autism link heads to court
Debate over possible acetaminophen-autism link heads to court
Cleveland Clinic: Blood pressure drug may lower Alzheimer's risk in Black patients
Cleveland Clinic: Blood pressure drug may lower Alzheimer's risk in Black patients
Psychedelic mushrooms may ease depression with one dose, but risks remain
Psychedelic mushrooms may ease depression with one dose, but risks remain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement