Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 3, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Age-related macular degeneration affects 20 million U.S. adults, study estimates

By Judy Packer-Tursman
More than 18 million adults ages 40 and older in the United States are living with early-stage age-related macular degeneration, and another 1.5 million are in the late stages of the eye disease, a new study estimates. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/newarta-4978945/?utm_source=link-attribution&amputm_medium=referral&amputm_campaign=image&amputm_content=5091177" target="_blank">Paul Diaconu</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amputm_medium=referral&amputm_campaign=image&amputm_content=5091177" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
More than 18 million adults ages 40 and older in the United States are living with early-stage age-related macular degeneration, and another 1.5 million are in the late stages of the eye disease, a new study estimates. Photo by Paul Diaconu/Pixabay

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- More than 18 million adults ages 40 and older in the United States are living with early-stage, age-related macular degeneration -- higher than previous estimates, a new study says.

Researchers said another 1.5 million adult Americans are in the late stages of the incurable eye disease, which is caused by deterioration of the central portion of the retina, called the macula.

Advertisement

Macular degeneration is a leading cause of vision loss and blindness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Like earlier studies, our study found that AMD is a highly prevalent eye problem that people should keep in mind as they age," David B. Rein, the study's lead author, told UPI in an email.

RELATED New technologies, treatments could slow vision loss from macular degeneration

Rein, who is director of the Public Health Analytics Program at NORC at the University of Chicago, an independent, non-partisan research institution, said the study used a definition of early age-related macular degeneration that included stages that put a person at higher risk of vision-threatening disease, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Advertisement

"This had the effect of increasing the number of people with early AMD as compared to some earlier estimates ,which used a more conservative definition," he said.

According to Rein, a main contribution of the study is the creation of state- and county-level estimates of the disease's prevalence that could help local health officials plan the best strategies to reduce vision loss and blindness in their areas.

RELATED Some patients may be able to pause eye injections for macular degeneration

The original investigation was published Thursday in JAMA Ophthalmology.

The researchers noted that the prevalence of age-related macular degeneration has not been estimated for the United States in more than a decade, and prevalence estimates for the eye disease in its early stages are scarce and inconsistently measured.

So, the scientists set out to estimate the overall prevalence of early- and late-stage age-related macular degeneration in the United States, then break it down by age, gender, race and ethnicity, county and state.

RELATED Study: Genetic links to smoking, alcohol use may raise eye disease risk

Various data sources were used, including nationally representative and local population-based studies as well as relevant data from the CDC's Vision and Eye Health Surveillance System.

For 2019, the researchers estimated that 18.34 million people 40 years and older who were living with early-stage age-related macular degeneration, for a prevalence rate of 11.64%.

Advertisement

An estimated 1.49 million people in the same age range were living with the eye disease in its late stages, for a prevalence rate just under 1%.

Prevalence rates for the eye disease varied by demographic characteristics and geography, ranging from 5.66% in Washington, D.C., to 17.08% in Rhode Island, the investigators found.

And men had a higher prevalence rate than women for early stage age-related macular degeneration, at 12.72% versus 10.73%, respectively, the scientists reported, although they described this estimated difference as "highly uncertain."

According to the CDC, getting certain vitamins and minerals every day may slow the progression of the disease from the early or middle stages to the later stages.

Specifically, CDC says that combinations of the following vitamins can reduce the risk of late AMD by 25%: Vitamin C, Vitamin E, beta-carotene, zinc and copper. Green, leafy vegetables are a good source of these nutrients, the agency says.

For later stages of the eye disease, therapies such as injections and laser treatment may be used, the CDC said.

Latest Headlines

Children's asthma care may suffer when parent is depressed
Health News // 1 hour ago
Children's asthma care may suffer when parent is depressed
When a parent is depressed, their child's asthma care may suffer. Now, research suggests that getting a child's asthma under control may include assessing a parents' mental health.
TikTok teaching teens and young adults unhealthy 'diet culture'
Health News // 14 hours ago
TikTok teaching teens and young adults unhealthy 'diet culture'
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- New research shows TikTok videos about exercise and dieting create an unhealthy association between weight loss and health, doing more harm than good to people trying to improve their wellness.
Study finds moderate to heavy drinkers in their 20s, 30s face higher risk of stroke
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study finds moderate to heavy drinkers in their 20s, 30s face higher risk of stroke
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- People in their 20s and 30s who drink moderate to heavy amounts of alcohol may be more likely to have a stroke as young adults than are nondrinkers or people who drink lightly, a new study suggests.
Cancer organizations push for increase in lung cancer screening
Health News // 20 hours ago
Cancer organizations push for increase in lung cancer screening
Screening tests routinely catch cases of breast and colon cancer early, but a screening test for lung cancer is sorely underused in high-risk people and that needs to change, more than 50 cancer organizations said.
Study: Autism alters brain more broadly than previously thought
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: Autism alters brain more broadly than previously thought
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Brain changes in people with autism are more far-reaching than previously thought, occurring throughout the cerebral cortex, according to a newly released study that lasted more than a decade.
Multiple sclerosis may rapidly worsen in patients who are obese
Health News // 23 hours ago
Multiple sclerosis may rapidly worsen in patients who are obese
Obesity is never healthy, and that may be especially true for people who also develop multiple sclerosis.
Poll: 6 in 10 Americans admit to driving while drowsy
Health News // 1 day ago
Poll: 6 in 10 Americans admit to driving while drowsy
Most people consider drowsy driving dangerous, but an estimated 37 million Americans still get behind the wheel at least once a year when they're so tired they can barely keep their eyes open.
New screening model may optimize early kidney disease detection in Type 1 diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
New screening model may optimize early kidney disease detection in Type 1 diabetes
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A personalized approach to kidney screening for people with Type 1 diabetes may reduce the time that chronic kidney disease -- for which they are at high risk -- goes undetected, the National Institutes of Health said.
Progesterone treatments may not prevent preterm birth
Health News // 1 day ago
Progesterone treatments may not prevent preterm birth
A hormone therapy commonly used to prevent preterm births probably isn't effective, a new study reports.
Poor sleep associated with higher risk for glaucoma
Health News // 1 day ago
Poor sleep associated with higher risk for glaucoma
Poor sleep may be linked to glaucoma, a leading cause of blindness, new research suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 infection damages gut microbiome, study shows
COVID-19 infection damages gut microbiome, study shows
Study: Autism alters brain more broadly than previously thought
Study: Autism alters brain more broadly than previously thought
Debate over possible acetaminophen-autism link heads to court
Debate over possible acetaminophen-autism link heads to court
Study finds moderate to heavy drinkers in their 20s, 30s face higher risk of stroke
Study finds moderate to heavy drinkers in their 20s, 30s face higher risk of stroke
Poor sleep associated with higher risk for glaucoma
Poor sleep associated with higher risk for glaucoma
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement