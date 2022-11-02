Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 2, 2022 / 10:51 AM

New screening model may optimize early kidney disease detection in Type 1 diabetes

By Judy Packer-Tursman
A personalized approach to kidney screening for people with Type 1 diabetes may reduce the time that chronic kidney disease -- for which they are at high risk -- goes undetected, the National Institutes of Health says. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/stevepb-282134/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;amp;utm_content=528678" target="_blank">Steve Buissinne</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;amp;utm_content=528678" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
A personalized approach to kidney screening for people with Type 1 diabetes may reduce the time that chronic kidney disease -- for which they are at high risk -- goes undetected, the National Institutes of Health says. Photo by Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A personalized approach to kidney screening for people with Type 1 diabetes may reduce the time that chronic kidney disease -- for which they are at high risk -- goes undetected, the National Institutes of Health said Wednesday.

The NIH-funded researchers created a new screening schedule to optimize early detection and testing frequency.

Advertisement

Type 1 diabetes, which usually develops in children, teens and young adults, is far less common than Type 2 diabetes, accounting for roughly 5% to 10% of the 37 million-plus Americans with a condition that affects how the body uses blood sugar, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chronic kidney disease screening recommendations call for annual urinary albumin screening for people who have had Type 1 diabetes for at least five years.

RELATED More than a million Americans ration insulin as prices skyrocket

The new findings, published Wednesday in the journal Diabetes Care, suggest that annual urinary albumin excretion rate testing in people with Type 1 diabetes who are at low risk of developing chronic kidney disease could be performed less frequently, while those at high risk could be tested more frequently to facilitate earlier detection.

The new model indicates which people with Type 1 diabetes are high risk and should be tested every six months, and who are low risk and should be tested every two years, instead of annually.

Advertisement

The analysis for the new screening model was done by the Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications study group, which is funded by NIH's National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

RELATED Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest

Having too much albumin -- a protein found in the blood -- in the urine is a sign of kidney disease, an NIH news release explained. And people with Type 1 diabetes have roughly a 50% risk of developing chronic kidney disease over their lifetime -- a condition that can progress to kidney failure, requiring dialysis or a kidney transplant.

The study group's model identified three levels of risk associated with a later chronic kidney disease diagnosis, using 30-plus years of participant data on blood glucose measures from 1,334 participants in the NIDDK-funded Diabetes Control and Complications Trial and a follow-up study. The former study took place from 1983 to 1993.

People with Type 1 diabetes who have an albumin excretion rate of 21 milligrams to 30 milligrams per 24 hours and a hemoglobin A1c level of at least 9% -- well beyond the normal range -- are at high risk for developing chronic kidney disease and could be screened for urine albumin every six months, the researchers said.

Advertisement

This could reduce high-risk people's time spent with undetected kidney disease and get appropriate therapy to them as early as possible.

By contrast, people with an albumin excretion rate of at most 10 milligrams per 24 hours and a hemoglobin A1c level of at most 8% are at lower risk for developing chronic kidney disease and could be screened every two years, the researchers said.

And everyone else who has had Type 1 diabetes for at least five years could continue to be screened annually.

Read More

'Bionic pancreas' could track blood sugar, deliver insulin for people with diabetes

Latest Headlines

Progesterone treatments may not prevent preterm birth
Health News // 32 minutes ago
Progesterone treatments may not prevent preterm birth
A hormone therapy commonly used to prevent preterm births probably isn't effective, a new study reports.
Poor sleep associated with higher risk for glaucoma
Health News // 43 minutes ago
Poor sleep associated with higher risk for glaucoma
Poor sleep may be linked to glaucoma, a leading cause of blindness, new research suggests.
Online requests for abortion pills soar after Roe vs. Wade reversal, study says
Health News // 17 hours ago
Online requests for abortion pills soar after Roe vs. Wade reversal, study says
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Online requests for mail-order abortion pills surged after the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe vs. Wade, according to a new study that found more women are turning to the Internet to self-manage abortion.
Women travel farther for abortions after Supreme Court decision
Health News // 21 hours ago
Women travel farther for abortions after Supreme Court decision
A new analysis illustrates the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade: In numerous states, women now have no choice but to travel long distances to get an abortion.
CDC: Excessive alcohol accounted for 1 in 5 deaths of young adults, pre-pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC: Excessive alcohol accounted for 1 in 5 deaths of young adults, pre-pandemic
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Pre-pandemic, an estimated 1 in 8 total deaths among U.S. adults ages 20 to 64 were attributable to excessive alcohol use. And it accounted for 1 in 5 deaths among adults ages 20 to 49 between 2015 and 2019.
Racial discrimination may impede recovery from heart attack
Health News // 1 day ago
Racial discrimination may impede recovery from heart attack
Discrimination doesn't just cause emotional pain in the moment, it may affect a victim's physical recovery from a heart attack, new research suggests.
COVID-19 infection damages gut microbiome, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 infection damages gut microbiome, study shows
COVID-19 is known to mess with a person's lungs, and can have long-term effects on the brain. Now doctors have found another way COVID harms your health -- through your gut.
Women with autism more likely to have depression, anxiety in pregnancy
Health News // 1 day ago
Women with autism more likely to have depression, anxiety in pregnancy
Women who have autism are more vulnerable during pregnancy to depression and anxiety, according to a new British study.
First pig-to-human heart transplant showed changes to electrical signals
Health News // 1 day ago
First pig-to-human heart transplant showed changes to electrical signals
Less than a year after the first-ever transplant of a pig heart into a human patient, doctors are reporting that the heart showed unexpected changes in its electrical system before the recipient ultimately died.
Few people accurately estimate how healthy they are eating
Health News // 1 day ago
Few people accurately estimate how healthy they are eating
People trying to adopt a healthier diet probably aren't the best judges of how well they're actually eating, a new study discovers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 infection damages gut microbiome, study shows
COVID-19 infection damages gut microbiome, study shows
First pig-to-human heart transplant showed changes to electrical signals
First pig-to-human heart transplant showed changes to electrical signals
Debate over possible acetaminophen-autism link heads to court
Debate over possible acetaminophen-autism link heads to court
CDC: Excessive alcohol accounted for 1 in 5 deaths of young adults, pre-pandemic
CDC: Excessive alcohol accounted for 1 in 5 deaths of young adults, pre-pandemic
Marital stress may impede heart attack recovery
Marital stress may impede heart attack recovery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement