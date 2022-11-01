Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 1, 2022 / 9:22 AM

Women with autism more likely to have depression, anxiety in pregnancy

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
About 24% of women with autism experienced depression in pregnancy, compared to 9% of others, a new study found. Nearly half -- 48% -- of those with autism experienced anxiety, while only 14% of respondents without autism did. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/pexels-2286921/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=1284353" target="_blank">Pexels</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=1284353" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
About 24% of women with autism experienced depression in pregnancy, compared to 9% of others, a new study found. Nearly half -- 48% -- of those with autism experienced anxiety, while only 14% of respondents without autism did. Photo by Pexels/Pixabay

Women who have autism are more vulnerable during pregnancy to depression and anxiety, according to a new British study.

That makes it imperative that effective mental health screening and support is available to help this group, said lead researcher Sarah Hampton, from the University of Cambridge.

Advertisement

"The results also suggest that autistic people may benefit from accommodations to prenatal health care. These may include adjustments to the sensory environment of health care settings, as well as adjustments to how information is communicated during prenatal appointments," co-author Rosie Holt said in a university news release. She is a research associate at the Cambridge-based Autism Research Center.

For their study, researchers surveyed more than 900 women about their pregnancy experience. Anyone who was pregnant at the time or had previously given birth was eligible to take part in the online survey.

RELATED Study: Drinking 2 cups of coffee daily while pregnant may lead to shorter kids

In all, 417 respondents had autism and 524 did not.

Women with autism were about three times more likely to report having had prenatal depression. About 24% of those with autism experienced depression, compared to 9% of others. Nearly half -- 48% -- of those with autism experienced anxiety, while only 14% of respondents without autism did.

Advertisement

"We are grateful to members of the autistic community for providing feedback when we designed this research," said study co-author Carrie Allison, deputy director of the Autism Research Center. "It is vital that autistic people with lived experience help shape the research we do, and we keep their priorities as a clear focus."

RELATED Anesthesia during pregnancy doesn't affect child development, study shows

The survey also found that women with autism were less satisfied with their pregnancy-related health care. They were less likely to trust professionals, less likely to feel that their concerns and questions were taken seriously and less likely to feel that professionals treated them respectfully. They were also less likely to be satisfied with the way information was presented to them during appointments.

Expectant women with autism were also more likely to experience sensory issues during pregnancy and feel overwhelmed by smells, sights, lights and sounds at prenatal appointments.

"It is important that more research is conducted looking at the experiences of autistic new parents, who have been neglected in research," said study co-author Sir Simon Baron-Cohen, director of the Autism Research Center. "It is also important that this research is translated into health and social care policy and practice to ensure these parents receive the support and adaptations they need in a timely manner."

Advertisement

The findings were recently published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on living with autism.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Intermittent fasting affects hormones but may not harm fertility

Latest Headlines

First pig-to-human heart transplant showed changes to electrical signals
Health News // 5 hours ago
First pig-to-human heart transplant showed changes to electrical signals
Less than a year after the first-ever transplant of a pig heart into a human patient, doctors are reporting that the heart showed unexpected changes in its electrical system before the recipient ultimately died.
Few people accurately estimate how healthy they are eating
Health News // 6 hours ago
Few people accurately estimate how healthy they are eating
People trying to adopt a healthier diet probably aren't the best judges of how well they're actually eating, a new study discovers.
COVID-19 symptoms can return with or without treatment
Health News // 18 hours ago
COVID-19 symptoms can return with or without treatment
Nearly everyone has heard of Paxlovid rebound, where COVID-19 symptoms return after taking the antiviral and then feeling better. New research shows it also happens to patients who don't take the medication.
CDC: U.S. heart disease deaths spiked at pandemic's start, reversing long decline
Health News // 18 hours ago
CDC: U.S. heart disease deaths spiked at pandemic's start, reversing long decline
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. death rates from heart disease spiked in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic after a steady decline from 2010 to 2019 and reversing a decades-long drop since at least the 1990s.
Marital stress may impede heart attack recovery
Health News // 19 hours ago
Marital stress may impede heart attack recovery
Heart attack survivors in a stressful relationship are more likely to have a rocky recovery, a new study reports.
Study: Drinking 2 cups of coffee daily while pregnant may lead to shorter kids
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study: Drinking 2 cups of coffee daily while pregnant may lead to shorter kids
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Even small amounts of daily coffee consumption during pregnancy may lead to offspring's short stature in early childhood, a new study suggests.
Heart transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows
Health News // 21 hours ago
Heart transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows
Data from a new study shows that hearts from COVID-19 positive donors may be as safe to transplant as those from someone without the virus.
Intermittent fasting affects hormones but may not harm fertility
Health News // 22 hours ago
Intermittent fasting affects hormones but may not harm fertility
A new study shows that while hormones do change with intermittent fasting, it might not harm fertility.
Halloween candy may have 'spooky' red dye, science group warns
Health News // 22 hours ago
Halloween candy may have 'spooky' red dye, science group warns
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Science consumer advocacy groups have urged the Food and Drug Administration to remove Red. No. 3 from foods as an additive that's been long linked to cancer and banned from use in cosmetics for more than 30 years.
Amoxicillin shortage linked to surge in RSV infections
Health News // 22 hours ago
Amoxicillin shortage linked to surge in RSV infections
It could be harder to fill a prescription for the widely used antibiotic amoxicillin because of a shortage that appears to be linked to an ongoing surge in RSV infections across the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Halloween candy may have 'spooky' red dye, science group warns
Halloween candy may have 'spooky' red dye, science group warns
First pig-to-human heart transplant showed changes to electrical signals
First pig-to-human heart transplant showed changes to electrical signals
Amoxicillin shortage linked to surge in RSV infections
Amoxicillin shortage linked to surge in RSV infections
Debate over possible acetaminophen-autism link heads to court
Debate over possible acetaminophen-autism link heads to court
COVID-19 symptoms can return with or without treatment
COVID-19 symptoms can return with or without treatment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement