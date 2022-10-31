Trending
Health News
Oct. 31, 2022 / 12:20 PM

Heart transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Data from a new study shows that hearts from COVID-19 positive donors may be as safe to transplant as those from someone without the virus. Photo by Sasint/Pixabay
Data from a new study shows that hearts from COVID-19 positive donors may be as safe to transplant as those from someone without the virus. Photo by Sasint/Pixabay

A person with heart failure in dire need of a new heart may have faced delays in getting one during the pandemic when potential donors tested positive for COVID-19.

As some centers began accepting these hearts for transplant anyway, data from a new study shows that hearts from COVID-19 positive donors may be as safe to transplant as those from someone without the virus.

"These findings suggest that we may be able to be more aggressive about accepting donors that are positive for COVID-19 when patients are in dire need of an organ for heart transplantation," said study author Samuel Kim, a third-year medical student at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles.

The study, to be presented at the American Heart Association's annual meeting Nov. 5-7 in Chicago, reviewed the cases of transplant recipients in the first 30 days after their surgery using the United Network for Organ Sharing database.

The database included information on all adult heart transplants in the United States from February 2021 to March 2022. Among a total of 3,289 heart donations, there were 84 from COVID-positive donors.

Researchers found that both groups of donor organ recipients had similar rates of death in the hospital and at 30 days after transplantation. They also had similar rates of complications. This included lung complications or organ rejection.

For patients with the hearts from people who were not infected with COVID-19, the average hospital stay was 17 days. It was 15 days for those receiving a heart from a COVID-positive donor.

Organ rejection occurred in 2.4% of the recipients from COVID-19-positive donors. It happened in 1% of the others.

About 97% of those who received hearts from donors without the virus survived, as did 96.1% of those who received hearts from people with the virus.

None of the four patients who died after receiving a heart from a COVID-positive donor died from respiratory causes or infections, the study found.

Researchers expressed surprise at the results.

"Specifically, we thought death from respiratory or lung-related causes would be a problem among recipients receiving donor hearts with COVID-19," Kim said in a heart association news release. "Yet, we found no such differences, and in fact, this study offers early evidence that COVID-19-positive donor hearts may be as safe as hearts without COVID-19 for heart transplantation."

The 2022 American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology/Heart Failure Society of America guidelines for managing heart failure recommend heart transplantation for people who progress to advanced (stage D) heart failure.

By the time they reach stage D, people have shortness of breath, fatigue and swelling that interfere with daily life. This can lead to recurrent hospitalizations.

In the United States, 3,658 people received hearts in 2020, up from 1,676 in 1988, according to the American Heart Association's Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics-2022.

More than 3,400 Americans are currently waiting for a heart.

"Despite the increased need for this operation, there is a continued shortage of available donor organs for people in need of transplantation. The COVID-19 pandemic made things worse with an increased rate of donors testing positive for COVID-19, which generally renders the donors unsuitable for transplantation," Kim said. "However, several academic centers have started to use COVID-19-positive donor hearts for heart transplantation in recent months and have reported good results."

Still, the study size was small. Longer-term studies are needed to assess how patients receiving hearts from COVID-19-positive donors fare beyond 30 days after surgery, researchers said.

"These findings provide evidence that outcomes were similar at 30-days post-transplant among patients who received COVID-19-positive donor hearts, so the potential risks appear to be lower than expected," said Dr. Eldrin Lewis, an advanced heart failure and heart transplant specialist, the Simon H. Stertzer M.D. Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine and chair of the division of cardiovascular medicine at Stanford University in California.

"In turn, this may help to address the shortages in donor hearts for transplantation and reduce waiting times, since people often get sicker as heart failure progresses while waiting for a donor heart to become available," Lewis said in the release.

Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The U.S. National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute has more on heart failure.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Health News // 2 hours ago
Intermittent fasting affects hormones but may not harm fertility
A new study shows that while hormones do change with intermittent fasting, it might not harm fertility.
Health News // 2 hours ago
Halloween candy may have 'spooky' red dye, science group warns
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Science consumer advocacy groups have urged the Food and Drug Administration to remove Red. No. 3 from foods as an additive that's been long linked to cancer and banned from use in cosmetics for more than 30 years.
Health News // 3 hours ago
Amoxicillin shortage linked to surge in RSV infections
It could be harder to fill a prescription for the widely used antibiotic amoxicillin because of a shortage that appears to be linked to an ongoing surge in RSV infections across the United States.
Health News // 2 days ago
Second child to die from flu this season reported in Texas
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The death of a 3-year-old girl in Texas earlier this month was confirmed Friday to be flu-related, making it the second pediatric flu death of the season.
Health News // 2 days ago
Drop in screenings linked to increase in advanced prostate cancer cases
A large new study of U.S. veterans suggests that when prostate cancer screening rates go down, the number of men diagnosed with advanced cancer then rises.
Health News // 3 days ago
Anesthesia during pregnancy doesn't affect child development, study shows
Moms who have had emergency surgery during pregnancy can rest assured that exposure to anesthesia is not linked to developmental issues in their children, a new study reveals.
Health News // 3 days ago
Horror may help some cope with stress, overwhelm others
That intense feeling of fear as you watch Jason Voorhees chase his next victim while wearing a hockey mask in "Friday the 13th" might actually be good for you. It also might not be.
Health News // 3 days ago
Debate over possible acetaminophen-autism link heads to court
WASHINGTON, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Debate over the growing scientific evidence that links women who took acetaminophen during pregnancy with having a child with autism is heading to the courtroom.
Health News // 4 days ago
Long COVID strikes 15% of U.S. adults who test positive, researchers estimate
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A new study on the prevalence of long COVID symptoms among a representative sample of U.S. adults found 15% of people who tested positive for the virus reported symptoms lasting longer than two months.
Health News // 4 days ago
Cancer death rates continue to fall, latest federal data show
WASHINGTON, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Pre-pandemic cancer death rates continued to decline among men, women, children, adolescents and young adults in every major racial and ethnic group in the U,S. from 2015 to 2019, newly released federal data show.
