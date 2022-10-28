Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 28, 2022 / 3:57 PM

Second child to die from flu this season reported in Texas

By Joe Fisher
The second pediatric flu death of the season was confirmed in Texas after a 3-year-old girl died earlier this month. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO
The second pediatric flu death of the season was confirmed in Texas after a 3-year-old girl died earlier this month. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Texas officials confirmed the death of a 3-year-old girl earlier this month was related to the flu.

The girl's death is the second confirmed pediatric flu-related death of the season in the United States, according to a report from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

Public health officials in Hidalgo County, Texas, where the girl was hospitalized, said she died of "respiratory symptoms."

More than a week after death actually occurred, Public Health Director Carlos Sanchez confirmed to ValleyCentral news station she had tested positive for the flu.

RELATED Hospitals seeing a surge of children with respiratory virus

Deaths of children age 12 and under are required to undergo a verification process by state health officials before being confirmed as flu-related, even if symptoms were evident.

The CDC estimates there have already been as many as 880,000 flu cases, 39,000 hospitalizations and 360 deaths this season. It has observed early increases in flu cases, with the Southeast and South-Central regions of the United States experiencing the biggest surge.

The flu season varies year to year, but typically doctors begin to see cases increasing in October and peaking between December and February.

RELATED CDC warns about potentially severe flu season

Clinical lab tests have found the flu virus present in 6.2% of tests this week. About 3.3% of outpatient visits were for respiratory illness. The most common strain of the flu has been influenza A(H3N2), which makes up more than 83% of this week's cases.

Advertisement

About 12% of outpatient visits for respiratory illness were children 4 years old or younger this week, the most of any age group.

Throughout the 2021-22 flu season there were 39 pediatric deaths, though there may have been more cases unconfirmed.

Flu symptoms often come on suddenly but may vary in severity. Common symptoms include fever, chills, aches, cough, sore throat, runny nose or congestion and fatigue.

The CDC promotes annual flu vaccines as the best way to prevent contracting the virus. Other preventative steps include washing your hands, covering coughs and sneezes and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.

Latest Headlines

Drop in screenings linked to increase in advanced prostate cancer cases
Health News // 2 hours ago
Drop in screenings linked to increase in advanced prostate cancer cases
A large new study of U.S. veterans suggests that when prostate cancer screening rates go down, the number of men diagnosed with advanced cancer then rises.
Anesthesia during pregnancy doesn't affect child development, study shows
Health News // 5 hours ago
Anesthesia during pregnancy doesn't affect child development, study shows
Moms who have had emergency surgery during pregnancy can rest assured that exposure to anesthesia is not linked to developmental issues in their children, a new study reveals.
Horror may helps some cope with stress, overwhelm others
Health News // 5 hours ago
Horror may helps some cope with stress, overwhelm others
That intense feeling of fear as you watch Jason Voorhees chase his next victim while wearing a hockey mask in "Friday the 13th" might actually be good for you. It also might not be.
Debate over possible acetaminophen-autism link heads to court
Health News // 13 hours ago
Debate over possible acetaminophen-autism link heads to court
WASHINGTON, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Debate over the growing scientific evidence that links women who took acetaminophen during pregnancy with having a child with autism is heading to the courtroom.
Long COVID strikes 15% of U.S. adults who test positive, researchers estimate
Health News // 1 day ago
Long COVID strikes 15% of U.S. adults who test positive, researchers estimate
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A new study on the prevalence of long COVID symptoms among a representative sample of U.S. adults found 15% of people who tested positive for the virus reported symptoms lasting longer than two months.
Cancer death rates continue to fall, latest federal data show
Health News // 1 day ago
Cancer death rates continue to fall, latest federal data show
WASHINGTON, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Pre-pandemic cancer death rates continued to decline among men, women, children, adolescents and young adults in every major racial and ethnic group in the U,S. from 2015 to 2019, newly released federal data show.
Black, Hispanic Americans up to 37% less likely to receive CPR, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Black, Hispanic Americans up to 37% less likely to receive CPR, study shows
When someone collapses in front of witnesses, the chances of receiving potentially lifesaving CPR may partly depend on the color of their skin, a new study suggests.
Expert warns of dangerous TikTok trend of taping mouth during sleep
Health News // 2 days ago
Expert warns of dangerous TikTok trend of taping mouth during sleep
A new trend promoted on the social media platform TikTok has people taping their lips shut at bedtime -- a practice that could be dangerous, an expert warns.
Cutting carbs may help prevent diabetes, study suggests
Health News // 2 days ago
Cutting carbs may help prevent diabetes, study suggests
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A low-carb diet may help prevent Type 2 diabetes, lowering the blood sugar of people with unmedicated diabetes and people at risk for disease, a new study suggests.
Many breast cancer patients do well with half as much radiation therapy
Health News // 2 days ago
Many breast cancer patients do well with half as much radiation therapy
Women with early-stage breast cancer who are at high risk for the cancer coming back can do just as well with a shortened course of radiation therapy, researchers report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Debate over possible acetaminophen-autism link heads to court
Debate over possible acetaminophen-autism link heads to court
Cutting carbs may help prevent diabetes, study suggests
Cutting carbs may help prevent diabetes, study suggests
Expert warns of dangerous TikTok trend of taping mouth during sleep
Expert warns of dangerous TikTok trend of taping mouth during sleep
Long COVID strikes 15% of U.S. adults who test positive, researchers estimate
Long COVID strikes 15% of U.S. adults who test positive, researchers estimate
Cancer death rates continue to fall, latest federal data show
Cancer death rates continue to fall, latest federal data show
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement