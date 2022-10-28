Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 28, 2022 / 2:09 PM

Drop in screenings linked to increase in advanced prostate cancer cases

By Amy Norton, HealthDay News
Veterans health centers with higher PSA screening rates had fewer cases of metastatic prostate cancer, while more cases were diagnosed at centers with lower screening rates, a new study found. Photo by NIHClinicalCenter/<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/legalcode">Flickr </a>
Veterans health centers with higher PSA screening rates had fewer cases of metastatic prostate cancer, while more cases were diagnosed at centers with lower screening rates, a new study found. Photo by NIHClinicalCenter/Flickr

A large new study of U.S. veterans suggests that when prostate cancer screening rates go down, the number of men diagnosed with advanced cancer then rises.

Researchers found that across 128 U.S. veterans health centers, the rate of PSA screening for prostate cancer declined between 2008 and 2019 -- a period where guidelines came out recommending against routine screening.

Advertisement

But patterns varied among the individual centers, with some maintaining high screening rates.

And in subsequent years, the study found, a trend emerged: VA centers with higher PSA screening rates had fewer cases of metastatic prostate cancer, while more cases were diagnosed at centers with lower screening rates.

RELATED Cancer death rates continue to fall, latest federal data show

Metastatic refers to prostate cancers that have spread to distant sites in the body and cannot be cured.

Experts said the findings do not mean that all men at average risk of prostate cancer should be routinely screened for the disease.

Advertisement

But the results do add to a longstanding debate over the issue.

RELATED Doctors rarely discuss sexual side effects of cancer treatments with women

Prostate cancer is very common: About 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society. But the cancer is often slow-growing, and may never progress to the point of threatening a man's life: About 1 in every 41 men actually die of the disease.

That's why routine screening -- with blood tests that measure a protein called PSA -- has been controversial. The main concern is that it may often detect small tumors that would never have become harmful -- leading to "over-treatment" that exposes men to the risks of side effects such as incontinence and erectile dysfunction.

Adding to that, two major trials published about a decade ago came to conflicting conclusions about the value of screening. One, done in the U.S., found that annual PSA screening did not reduce men's risk of being diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer, or of dying from the disease.

RELATED Cancer patients may be at greater risk of death from COVID-19

The other trial, done in Europe, found that screening did reduce advanced cancer diagnoses.

In 2012, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommended against routine PSA screening for average-risk men.

Advertisement

Studies since then have charted an increase in metastatic prostate cancer among U.S. men. But it has not been clear whether declines in PSA screening, and missed chances to catch early cancer, are to blame.

The new findings suggest that declines in screening are part of the story, according to lead researcher Dr. Alex Bryant.

"I think it is likely that part of the recent increase in metastatic prostate cancer cases is due to historical declines in PSA screening," said Bryant, a radiation oncologist at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center in Ann Arbor.

But, he added, it's "unlikely to be the full story."

According to the researchers, the magnitude of the increase in metastatic cancers does not appear to be explained by the change in PSA screening alone. It's not yet clear what the other explanations might be, Bryant said.

The findings were published recently in JAMA Oncology and presented Tuesday at a meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology, in San Antonio.

The study showed that between 2005 and 2019, VA centers' PSA screening rates fell from about 47% to 37% -- meaning the proportion of men age 40 and up who'd been screened that year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, metastatic prostate cancer rates rose from roughly 5 per 100,000 men in 2005, to almost 8 per 100,000 in 2019. Comparing health centers, the researchers found, those that maintained higher screening rates had fewer advanced cancer cases: For every 10% increase in the screening rate, the incidence of metastatic cancer dipped by 9%.

Experts not involved in the study were divided on whether that information is useful to individual men.

Dr. Anthony Corcoran, who directs urologic oncology at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island, said it is.

In 2018, the USPSTF again updated its recommendations, saying that for 55- to 69-year-old men, the decision on whether to have PSA screening should be individualized -- after a discussion of the pros and cons with their doctor.

Corcoran said the new findings are another piece of evidence that screening lessens the chances of being diagnosed with metastatic cancer. But, he said, that still has to be balanced against the downsides of screening for any one man.

Age alone should not be the deciding factor, Corcoran said. A 70-year-old in good health could have many years of life ahead and benefit from PSA screening; a 70-year-old in poor health may not.

"The decision to screen should be based on a patient's overall health and what they value," Corcoran said.

Advertisement

Dr. Robert Dreicer, deputy director of the University of Virginia Cancer Center in Charlottesville, did not consider the findings useful for individual decision-making.

"The data here are interesting and provocative," said Dreicer, who is also an expert with the American Society of Clinical Oncology. But, he added, they only show a relationship between facility-level PSA screening rates and metastatic cancer cases -- which is not proof that screening will protect men from developing advanced cancer.

However, all three doctors agreed that those one-on-one discussions are key to making screening decisions.

Dreicer said it's important for men to understand their baseline risk of prostate cancer, since those at increased risk stand to benefit more from screening.

That group includes Black men and men with a father or brother who developed prostate cancer before age 65. The American Cancer Society recommends that they talk with their doctor about PSA screening starting at age 45. That discussion should take place sooner -- age 40 -- if a man has more than one first-degree relative who developed prostate cancer at an early age.

More information

The American Cancer Society has more on prostate cancer screening.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Anesthesia during pregnancy doesn't affect child development, study shows
Health News // 2 hours ago
Anesthesia during pregnancy doesn't affect child development, study shows
Moms who have had emergency surgery during pregnancy can rest assured that exposure to anesthesia is not linked to developmental issues in their children, a new study reveals.
Horror may helps some cope with stress, overwhelm others
Health News // 2 hours ago
Horror may helps some cope with stress, overwhelm others
That intense feeling of fear as you watch Jason Voorhees chase his next victim while wearing a hockey mask in "Friday the 13th" might actually be good for you. It also might not be.
Debate over possible acetaminophen-autism link heads to court
Health News // 10 hours ago
Debate over possible acetaminophen-autism link heads to court
WASHINGTON, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Debate over the growing scientific evidence that links women who took acetaminophen during pregnancy with having a child with autism is heading to the courtroom.
Long COVID strikes 15% of U.S. adults who test positive, researchers estimate
Health News // 1 day ago
Long COVID strikes 15% of U.S. adults who test positive, researchers estimate
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A new study on the prevalence of long COVID symptoms among a representative sample of U.S. adults found 15% of people who tested positive for the virus reported symptoms lasting longer than two months.
Cancer death rates continue to fall, latest federal data show
Health News // 1 day ago
Cancer death rates continue to fall, latest federal data show
WASHINGTON, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Pre-pandemic cancer death rates continued to decline among men, women, children, adolescents and young adults in every major racial and ethnic group in the U,S. from 2015 to 2019, newly released federal data show.
Black, Hispanic Americans up to 37% less likely to receive CPR, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Black, Hispanic Americans up to 37% less likely to receive CPR, study shows
When someone collapses in front of witnesses, the chances of receiving potentially lifesaving CPR may partly depend on the color of their skin, a new study suggests.
Expert warns of dangerous TikTok trend of taping mouth during sleep
Health News // 1 day ago
Expert warns of dangerous TikTok trend of taping mouth during sleep
A new trend promoted on the social media platform TikTok has people taping their lips shut at bedtime -- a practice that could be dangerous, an expert warns.
Cutting carbs may help prevent diabetes, study suggests
Health News // 2 days ago
Cutting carbs may help prevent diabetes, study suggests
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A low-carb diet may help prevent Type 2 diabetes, lowering the blood sugar of people with unmedicated diabetes and people at risk for disease, a new study suggests.
Many breast cancer patients do well with half as much radiation therapy
Health News // 2 days ago
Many breast cancer patients do well with half as much radiation therapy
Women with early-stage breast cancer who are at high risk for the cancer coming back can do just as well with a shortened course of radiation therapy, researchers report.
Doctors rarely discuss sexual side effects of cancer treatments with women
Health News // 2 days ago
Doctors rarely discuss sexual side effects of cancer treatments with women
When a man has cancer in an area that affects sexual function, his doctor is likely to discuss it with him. But the same is not true for a woman who has cancer in a sex organ, according to new research.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Debate over possible acetaminophen-autism link heads to court
Debate over possible acetaminophen-autism link heads to court
Expert warns of dangerous TikTok trend of taping mouth during sleep
Expert warns of dangerous TikTok trend of taping mouth during sleep
Cancer death rates continue to fall, latest federal data show
Cancer death rates continue to fall, latest federal data show
Cutting carbs may help prevent diabetes, study suggests
Cutting carbs may help prevent diabetes, study suggests
Long COVID strikes 15% of U.S. adults who test positive, researchers estimate
Long COVID strikes 15% of U.S. adults who test positive, researchers estimate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement