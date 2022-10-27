Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 27, 2022 / 1:17 PM

Long COVID strikes 15% of U.S. adults who test positive, researchers estimate

By Judy Packer-Tursman
An estimated 15% of U.S. adults who have tested positive for COVID-19 reported symptoms lasting longer than two months, a new study says. Photo by RobinHiggins/Pixabay
An estimated 15% of U.S. adults who have tested positive for COVID-19 reported symptoms lasting longer than two months, a new study says. Photo by RobinHiggins/Pixabay

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Fifteen percent of people who tested positive for the virus reported symptoms lasting longer than two months, according to a new study on the prevalence of long COVID symptoms among a representative sample of U.S. adults.

Among people who tested positive for COVID-19 at least six months earlier, 14.8% reported continued COVID-19 symptoms. And 15.2% of those who tested positive at least 12 months earlier reported persistent symptoms.

Advertisement

The researchers said their study also suggests that the risk for long COVID increases for some subgroups, including older adults and females.

They said vaccination may reduce this risk. People who receive their primary vaccine series -- the first two shots -- before acute illness were less likely to have long-term symptoms.

RELATED Nearly two-thirds of long COVID patients are female, global study finds

The scientists also found that people with a graduate education versus high school education or less and urban dwellers were less likely to report persistent long COVID.

Moreover, people were less likely to suffer from long COVID infection when the Epsilon variant or the Omicron variant were dominant in the United States.

The findings were published Thursday in JAMA Network Open.

RELATED Long COVID risk rises in depressed, anxious or lonely people, study says

Dr. Roy H. Perlis, director of the Center for Quantitative Health at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, is the study's corresponding author. He is also associate chief for research in Mass General's Department of Psychiatry.

Advertisement

Perlis and his colleagues noted that estimates of the prevalence of long COVID vary widely, as does the way in which data are gathered -- from self-reporting to claims and electronic health records.

But they said their results closely approximate estimates obtained using other methods, including administrative data.

RELATED Study: Smell, taste loss from COVID-19 can take up to two years to return

For this study, the investigators conducted an online survey every six weeks from February 2021 to July 2022 with 16,000-plus adults age 18 years or older.

The survey respondents were drawn from every state, which the researchers called a strength of the study.

In the survey, the 12,000-some individuals who self-reported positive results from a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test or an antigen test were asked whether symptoms had resolved. If not, they were asked to complete a checklist of commonly reported symptoms.

Fatigue was most common, at 52.2%, followed by loss of smell at 43.7%, "brain fog" at 40.4% and shortness of breath at 39.7%. Nearly half, 45.7%, reported either poor memory or brain fog.

The researchers found that individual symptoms differed by gender, with women significantly more likely than men to report loss of smell, at 46.4% versus 35.3%, cognitive symptoms, at 48.7% versus 36.3%, respectively; anxiety, at 30.8% versus. 22.3%, respectively; and sleep disruption, at 32.4% versus 22.5%, respectively.

Advertisement

The scientists said a "key question for further investigation will be the differences by race and ethnicity in the prevalence of long COVID that we observed," even after accounting for a range of sociodemographic factors.

"The finding that greater educational levels, greater income, and urban versus rural setting are associated with diminished long COVID risk highlights the importance of accounting for non-biological associations in understanding this phenomenon, a limitation of prior investigations," the researchers added.

Latest Headlines

Cancer death rates continue to fall, latest federal data show
Health News // 2 hours ago
Cancer death rates continue to fall, latest federal data show
WASHINGTON, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Pre-pandemic cancer death rates continued to decline among men, women, children, adolescents and young adults in every major racial and ethnic group in the U,S. from 2015 to 2019, newly released federal data show.
Black, Hispanic Americans up to 37% less likely to receive CPR, study shows
Health News // 3 hours ago
Black, Hispanic Americans up to 37% less likely to receive CPR, study shows
When someone collapses in front of witnesses, the chances of receiving potentially lifesaving CPR may partly depend on the color of their skin, a new study suggests.
Expert warns of dangerous TikTok trend of taping mouth during sleep
Health News // 22 hours ago
Expert warns of dangerous TikTok trend of taping mouth during sleep
A new trend promoted on the social media platform TikTok has people taping their lips shut at bedtime -- a practice that could be dangerous, an expert warns.
Cutting carbs may help prevent diabetes, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Cutting carbs may help prevent diabetes, study suggests
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A low-carb diet may help prevent Type 2 diabetes, lowering the blood sugar of people with unmedicated diabetes and people at risk for disease, a new study suggests.
Many breast cancer patients do well with half as much radiation therapy
Health News // 1 day ago
Many breast cancer patients do well with half as much radiation therapy
Women with early-stage breast cancer who are at high risk for the cancer coming back can do just as well with a shortened course of radiation therapy, researchers report.
Doctors rarely discuss sexual side effects of cancer treatments with women
Health News // 1 day ago
Doctors rarely discuss sexual side effects of cancer treatments with women
When a man has cancer in an area that affects sexual function, his doctor is likely to discuss it with him. But the same is not true for a woman who has cancer in a sex organ, according to new research.
Study: Lowering blood pressure may prevent dementia
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Lowering blood pressure may prevent dementia
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A global meta-analysis offers the strongest evidence to date that lowering high blood pressure in seniors can reduce the risk of dementia, researchers said Tuesday.
E-cigarettes may disrupt heart rhythm, hike risk of sudden cardiac arrest
Health News // 2 days ago
E-cigarettes may disrupt heart rhythm, hike risk of sudden cardiac arrest
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Exposure to specific chemicals within e-cigarette liquids may trigger heart arrhythmias and electrical dysfunction -- cardiac effects that are similar or worse than what conventional cigarettes may prompt.
Dosages of opioid prescriptions after surgery drop in Canada
Health News // 2 days ago
Dosages of opioid prescriptions after surgery drop in Canada
Doctors are prescribing a lower dose of the painkillers after older adults have surgery, a new study found. They are not, however, writing fewer prescriptions for the potentially addictive drugs.
Study: Regular physical activity may boost COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Regular physical activity may boost COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Regular physical activity may boost the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, with the level of protection rising in relation to activity level, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dosages of opioid prescriptions after surgery drop in Canada
Dosages of opioid prescriptions after surgery drop in Canada
Expert warns of dangerous TikTok trend of taping mouth during sleep
Expert warns of dangerous TikTok trend of taping mouth during sleep
E-cigarettes may disrupt heart rhythm, hike risk of sudden cardiac arrest
E-cigarettes may disrupt heart rhythm, hike risk of sudden cardiac arrest
Cutting carbs may help prevent diabetes, study suggests
Cutting carbs may help prevent diabetes, study suggests
Study: Lowering blood pressure may prevent dementia
Study: Lowering blood pressure may prevent dementia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement