Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 25, 2022 / 2:43 PM

Doctors rarely discuss sexual side effects of cancer treatments with women

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Investigators found 9 in 10 men were asked about their sexual health, yet only 1 in 10 women received the same care. Photo by fernandozhiminaicela/<a href="https://pixabay.com/photos/medical-equipment-medicine-lab-4099432/">Pixabay</a>
Investigators found 9 in 10 men were asked about their sexual health, yet only 1 in 10 women received the same care. Photo by fernandozhiminaicela/Pixabay

When a man has cancer in an area that affects sexual function, his doctor is likely to discuss it with him.

But the same is not true for a woman who has cancer in a sex organ, according to new research. Investigators found 9 in 10 men were asked about their sexual health, yet only 1 in 10 women received the same care.

Advertisement

"There seems to be a big disparity in the way we approach sexual dysfunction with our patients, where female patients are asked about sexual issues much less often than male patients are," said lead author Dr. Jamie Takayesu. She is a radiation oncology resident physician at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center.

"Equally importantly, we see this trend on a national level in clinical trials," Takayesu said.

RELATED Many women could miss signs of rare breast cancer

The findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology, in San Antonio.

Advertisement

In the United States, about 13,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, while more than 220,000 men have new cases of prostate cancer.

Radiation therapy and other treatments are often used in both cases.

RELATED Breast cancer deaths keep falling, but wide gap for Black women persists

The potential for long-term side effects, including sexual dysfunction, is important to consider, Takayesu said. About 96% of patients with prostate cancer and 67% of those with cervical cancer survive for at least five years.

In brachytherapy for prostate or cervical cancer, doctors insert radioactive sources directly into the tumor. This can affect organs in the genital region.

About half of the women who receive cervical brachytherapy experience sexual side effects, among them uncomfortable and sometimes painful changes to vaginal tissue and dryness, according to the research team.

RELATED Blood test to screen for cancers early shows promise in early study

Somewhere between one-quarter and half of men who receive prostate brachytherapy end up with erectile dysfunction during, after or well after treatment.

Takayesu said the lack of openness toward women's sexual health isn't limited to medical offices.

"Culturally, there are differences in how we talk about sexual dysfunction that affects men versus women. We see ads on television about erectile dysfunction, for example, but there's no equivalent to these for women," Takayesu said in a meeting news release.

Advertisement

For the study, researchers combined analyses of institutional data and national clinical trials.

The authors reviewed consult notes in the records of 201 patients who were treated with brachytherapy for prostate cancer or cervical cancer between 2010 and 2021.

Doctors discussed sexual health with about 89% of men compared to 13% of women. Doctors assessed none of the women using a patient-reported outcomes tool, but did so with 81% of the men.

In analyzing the U.S. National Institutes of Health Clinical Trials Database, researchers found that prostate cancer trials, compared to cervical cancer trials, were significantly more likely to include sexual function as a primary or secondary endpoint. They also were more likely to include overall quality of life as an endpoint.

One radiation oncologist called the new findings "eye-opening."

"While a small retrospective study, the stark disparity in sexual health assessment between men and women is indeed illuminating," said Dr. David Byun, who practices at NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center in New York City.

"The potential long-term quality-of-life side effects, including their impact on sexual health, must be adequately discussed during consultation, so patients are fully informed [about treatments]," said Byun. He's also a clinical instructor in radiation oncology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

Advertisement

According to the study authors, some of the reasons for the disparities may be that for prostate cancer, patients have multiple treatment options, some of which affect sexual health. In comparison, cervical cancer doesn't have the same variety of treatments.

And while men can choose between sexual dysfunction medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, few to none exist for women.

"The only tools that we commonly recommend for women are lubricants and dilators, but even these are not great options," Takayesu said.

"It's easy for us to prescribe different medications for our male patients, but for our female patients, we don't have that first step. I think that creates a barrier to bringing these issues up," she said.

Doctors need to start asking female patients about their sexual health more frequently. "If we don't know about problems, we can't solve them," Takayesu said.

Byun agreed. "Educate and communicate -- ask your patients what is important to them so you can best serve them," he advised.

Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The U.S. National Cancer Institute has more on cancer treatment and women's sexual health.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Lowering blood pressure may prevent dementia
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Lowering blood pressure may prevent dementia
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A global meta-analysis offers the strongest evidence to date that lowering high blood pressure in seniors can reduce the risk of dementia, researchers said Tuesday.
E-cigarettes may disrupt heart rhythm, hike risk of sudden cardiac arrest
Health News // 3 hours ago
E-cigarettes may disrupt heart rhythm, hike risk of sudden cardiac arrest
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Exposure to specific chemicals within e-cigarette liquids may trigger heart arrhythmias and electrical dysfunction -- cardiac effects that are similar or worse than what conventional cigarettes may prompt.
Dosages of opioid prescriptions after surgery drop in Canada
Health News // 4 hours ago
Dosages of opioid prescriptions after surgery drop in Canada
Doctors are prescribing a lower dose of the painkillers after older adults have surgery, a new study found. They are not, however, writing fewer prescriptions for the potentially addictive drugs.
Study: Regular physical activity may boost COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study: Regular physical activity may boost COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Regular physical activity may boost the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, with the level of protection rising in relation to activity level, a new study suggests.
Food insufficiency spiked in U.S. after child tax credits ended
Health News // 1 day ago
Food insufficiency spiked in U.S. after child tax credits ended
After child tax credits ended, many low-income American families with children had trouble getting enough to eat, according to researchers from Boston University School of Public Health and Boston Medical Center.
Pain after surgery may be worse for marijuana users, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Pain after surgery may be worse for marijuana users, study shows
Folks who regularly use weed could be in for a rocky road if they ever require major surgery, a new study reports.
'Trigger finger' stuck in bent position may be a sign of diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
'Trigger finger' stuck in bent position may be a sign of diabetes
A finger that "locks" can be a telltale sign of another condition: Diabetes.
At least six more people who tested positive for monkeypox have died in U.S.
Health News // 1 day ago
At least six more people who tested positive for monkeypox have died in U.S.
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- At least six more people who tested positive for monkeypox have died, including two in Chicago, two in New York, one in Nevada and one in Maryland.
CDC Director tests positive for COVID-19
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC Director tests positive for COVID-19
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the agency said.
Pfizer plans to sell COVID-19 vaccines for up to $130 per dose because of its 'value'
Health News // 3 days ago
Pfizer plans to sell COVID-19 vaccines for up to $130 per dose because of its 'value'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said Friday that the company would sell its COVID-19 vaccines for up to $130 per dose, citing the "value" of the vaccine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least six more people who tested positive for monkeypox have died in U.S.
At least six more people who tested positive for monkeypox have died in U.S.
Pain after surgery may be worse for marijuana users, study shows
Pain after surgery may be worse for marijuana users, study shows
E-cigarettes may disrupt heart rhythm, hike risk of sudden cardiac arrest
E-cigarettes may disrupt heart rhythm, hike risk of sudden cardiac arrest
Study: Regular physical activity may boost COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness
Study: Regular physical activity may boost COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness
'Trigger finger' stuck in bent position may be a sign of diabetes
'Trigger finger' stuck in bent position may be a sign of diabetes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement