Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 24, 2022 / 1:27 PM

Food insufficiency spiked in U.S. after child tax credits ended

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Food insufficiency increased substantially, by about 25%, between January and July after the Child Tax Credit payments stopped on Jan. 15. Photo by Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock
Food insufficiency increased substantially, by about 25%, between January and July after the Child Tax Credit payments stopped on Jan. 15. Photo by Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock

Child tax credits had a huge impact in U.S. households that struggle to afford food.

And after those credits ended, many low-income American families with children had trouble getting enough to eat.

Advertisement

Food insufficiency increased substantially, by about 25%, between January and July after the Child Tax Credit payments stopped on Jan. 15.

Black families, Hispanic families, and Indigenous and immigrant families were especially hard hit, according to researchers from Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) and Boston Medical Center (BMC).

RELATED Food insecurity among young adults raises risk for diabetes later

The researchers said the increase in food insufficiency is an urgent problem. Poor nutrition uniquely affects the health and well-being of growing children, they explained in a university news release.

"This significant increase in food insufficiency among families with children is particularly concerning for child health equity, as child health, development and educational outcomes are strongly linked to their family's ability to afford enough food," said study author Allison Bovell-Ammon, director of policy and communications at BMC-based Children's HealthWatch. "Even brief periods of deprivation during childhood can have lasting impacts on a child."

Advertisement

The Child Tax Credit benefits were part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan. From July to December 2021, it gave about 92% of U.S. households up to $3,000 for each child between 6 and 17 years of age, and up to $3,600 for younger children. Half of the money was distributed through monthly checks.

RELATED Advance Child Tax Credit payments cut food insufficiency by 26%, study finds

The expanded tax credit reduced food insufficiency by 26% in 2021. But Congress did not renew the tax credit at year's end.

For the new study, the researchers used U.S. Census data to gauge the impact. They looked at demographic characteristics, employment, social supports and food insufficiency in nearly 600,000 families, from July 2021 to July 2022.

Not surprisingly, low-income households saw the greatest increases in food insufficiency after the advance payments ended. It was especially notable in the spring, at which point many families likely depleted the tax credits that were a part of tax filings.

RELATED Report: Pandemic results in large increase in undernourished

Single-adult, non-Hispanic Black, and Hispanic households also experienced greater food insufficiency, the investigators found.

"Black, Latino, Indigenous, and immigrant families in the U.S. consistently experience food insecurity -- a broader measure that assesses quantity, quality and variety of food -- at higher rates than White families as a result of current and historical marginalization and systemic racism," Bovell-Ammon said.

Advertisement

Immigrant families also faced barriers to claiming the tax credit, said study co-author Stephanie Ettinger de Cuba, executive director of Children's HealthWatch.

"These barriers were due in part to specific eligibility exclusions, but they also occurred even when immigrant families were eligible," she pointed out. "Following the expiration of the payments at the end of 2021, the gains in racial equity were eroded, potentially further exacerbating racial and health inequities and increasing distrust."

The researchers urged lawmakers to pass a fully refundable and inclusive advance credit in their year-end tax relief package.

"The six short months of these Child Tax Credit advanced payments clearly made a big difference for American families, a permanent expansion would be a game-changer for reducing child poverty for good," said senior study author Paul Shafer, assistant professor of health law, policy and management at BUSPH.

"There is more to do to make sure that very low-income families actually get the monthly payments, prompting efforts like GetCTC.org, but a permanent expansion allows resources and awareness to build around the policy in a way that short-term fixes don't," he added.

The report was published online Friday in JAMA Network Open.

More information

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has more on food insecurity.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Pain after surgery may be worse for marijuana users, study shows
Health News // 1 hour ago
Pain after surgery may be worse for marijuana users, study shows
Folks who regularly use weed could be in for a rocky road if they ever require major surgery, a new study reports.
'Trigger finger' stuck in bent position may be a sign of diabetes
Health News // 5 hours ago
'Trigger finger' stuck in bent position may be a sign of diabetes
A finger that "locks" can be a telltale sign of another condition: Diabetes.
At least six more people who tested positive for monkeypox have died in U.S.
Health News // 22 hours ago
At least six more people who tested positive for monkeypox have died in U.S.
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- At least six more people who tested positive for monkeypox have died, including two in Chicago, two in New York, one in Nevada and one in Maryland.
CDC Director tests positive for COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC Director tests positive for COVID-19
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the agency said.
Pfizer plans to sell COVID-19 vaccines for up to $130 per dose because of its 'value'
Health News // 2 days ago
Pfizer plans to sell COVID-19 vaccines for up to $130 per dose because of its 'value'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said Friday that the company would sell its COVID-19 vaccines for up to $130 per dose, citing the "value" of the vaccine.
Faking a smile may boost your mood
Health News // 3 days ago
Faking a smile may boost your mood
If you're feeling a little low, smile anyway. That alone could shift your mood.
Surgeon general: 'Toxic workplaces' linked to physical health conditions
Health News // 3 days ago
Surgeon general: 'Toxic workplaces' linked to physical health conditions
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy released a report on Thursday that links low wages, discrimination, harassment, overwork and long commutes to physical health conditions, including cancer and heart disease.
Emergency room visits from sexual assault rose 1,533% in 13 years, 'landmark study' finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Emergency room visits from sexual assault rose 1,533% in 13 years, 'landmark study' finds
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Emergency room visits by victims of sexual assault rose 1,533% in the 13 years between 2006 and 2019, according to researchers in a new report that has already been described as a "landmark study" on sexual violence.
CDC panel votes to add COVID-19 shots to recommended vaccination schedule
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC panel votes to add COVID-19 shots to recommended vaccination schedule
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A group of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health advisers voted Thursday to recommend that COVID-19 shots be added to the recommended immunization schedule for children and adults.
New approach taps immune system T cells to treat ALS
Health News // 3 days ago
New approach taps immune system T cells to treat ALS
Researchers have made early progress toward a new approach to treating the deadly brain disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS): using patients' own immune system T cells.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least six more people who tested positive for monkeypox have died in U.S.
At least six more people who tested positive for monkeypox have died in U.S.
CDC Director tests positive for COVID-19
CDC Director tests positive for COVID-19
Pfizer plans to sell COVID-19 vaccines for up to $130 per dose because of its 'value'
Pfizer plans to sell COVID-19 vaccines for up to $130 per dose because of its 'value'
Pain after surgery may be worse for marijuana users, study shows
Pain after surgery may be worse for marijuana users, study shows
'Trigger finger' stuck in bent position may be a sign of diabetes
'Trigger finger' stuck in bent position may be a sign of diabetes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement