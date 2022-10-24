Trending
Health News
Oct. 24, 2022 / 6:30 PM

Study: Regular physical activity may boost COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

By Judy Packer-Tursman
High levels of physical activity are associated with higher COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness, a new study suggests. Photo by Kzenon/Shutterstock
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Regular physical activity may boost the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, with the level of protection rising in relation to activity level, a new study suggests.

Specifically, the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine reduced the risk of hospital admission by 60% among fully vaccinated adults in the study's low physical activity category.

By contrast, the COVID-19 vaccine lowered such risk in the medium and high physical activity groups by 72% and 86%, respectively, the South African researchers found.

The study's findings were published Monday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Shirley Collie, chief health analytics actuary at Discovery Health, which provides administration and managed care services to 3.3 million-plus beneficiaries in Johannesburg, South Africa, was the lead author.

The study looked at the data of nearly 200,000 healthcare workers ages 18 and older who wore wearable fitness trackers.

Participants were placed in a physical activity category based on their average monthly levels of physical activity in the two years preceding the start of the study.

People engaging in fewer than 60 minutes of at least moderate-intensity physical activity per week were put in the low activity group.

The moderate activity group included individuals doing 60 minutes to 149 minutes of at least moderate-intensity physical activity per week, while the high activity group included people doing at least 150 minutes per week of such activity.

"Public health messaging should encourage physical activity as a simple, cost-effective way of enhancing vaccine effectiveness to mitigate the risk of severe COVID-19 illness requiring hospital admission," the researchers concluded in their paper.

Latest Headlines

Food insufficiency spiked in U.S. after child tax credits ended
Health News // 5 hours ago
Food insufficiency spiked in U.S. after child tax credits ended
After child tax credits ended, many low-income American families with children had trouble getting enough to eat, according to researchers from Boston University School of Public Health and Boston Medical Center.
Pain after surgery may be worse for marijuana users, study shows
Health News // 6 hours ago
Pain after surgery may be worse for marijuana users, study shows
Folks who regularly use weed could be in for a rocky road if they ever require major surgery, a new study reports.
'Trigger finger' stuck in bent position may be a sign of diabetes
Health News // 9 hours ago
'Trigger finger' stuck in bent position may be a sign of diabetes
A finger that "locks" can be a telltale sign of another condition: Diabetes.
At least six more people who tested positive for monkeypox have died in U.S.
Health News // 1 day ago
At least six more people who tested positive for monkeypox have died in U.S.
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- At least six more people who tested positive for monkeypox have died, including two in Chicago, two in New York, one in Nevada and one in Maryland.
CDC Director tests positive for COVID-19
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC Director tests positive for COVID-19
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the agency said.
Pfizer plans to sell COVID-19 vaccines for up to $130 per dose because of its 'value'
Health News // 2 days ago
Pfizer plans to sell COVID-19 vaccines for up to $130 per dose because of its 'value'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said Friday that the company would sell its COVID-19 vaccines for up to $130 per dose, citing the "value" of the vaccine.
Faking a smile may boost your mood
Health News // 3 days ago
Faking a smile may boost your mood
If you're feeling a little low, smile anyway. That alone could shift your mood.
Surgeon general: 'Toxic workplaces' linked to physical health conditions
Health News // 3 days ago
Surgeon general: 'Toxic workplaces' linked to physical health conditions
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy released a report on Thursday that links low wages, discrimination, harassment, overwork and long commutes to physical health conditions, including cancer and heart disease.
Emergency room visits from sexual assault rose 1,533% in 13 years, 'landmark study' finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Emergency room visits from sexual assault rose 1,533% in 13 years, 'landmark study' finds
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Emergency room visits by victims of sexual assault rose 1,533% in the 13 years between 2006 and 2019, according to researchers in a new report that has already been described as a "landmark study" on sexual violence.
CDC panel votes to add COVID-19 shots to recommended vaccination schedule
Health News // 4 days ago
CDC panel votes to add COVID-19 shots to recommended vaccination schedule
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A group of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health advisers voted Thursday to recommend that COVID-19 shots be added to the recommended immunization schedule for children and adults.
