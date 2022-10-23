At least six more people who tested positive for monkeypox have died in U.S.

Signs attract visitors to a tent where the Monkeypox vaccine is being given during the Tower Grove Pride in St. Louis on September 25. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- At least six more people who tested positive for monkeypox have died, including two in Chicago, two in New York, one in Nevada and one in Maryland. In all, nine deaths have been reported, according to state reports, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listing six through Friday. The six additional deaths were announced by state agencies on Thursday and Friday. Advertisement

Nationally there are 27,884 cases.

The Chicago Department of Public Health announced two deaths Friday, and both who had multiple other health conditions including weakened immune systems.

Both people were described as adults who had been hospitalized for more than six weeks after being diagnosed with the virus. "Our hearts go out to these individuals' families and friends," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady.

"Though the number of new MPV cases has declined substantially since summer, this is a stark reminder that MPV is dangerous and can cause serious illness, and in very rare cases, even death."

The Chicago announcement came as the Maryland Department of Health said in a statement that a person who died was immunocompromised but that the monkeypox was a "contributing factor" in their death.

"Human monkeypox is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death," said Dr. Jinlene Chan, the state's deputy secretary for public health services.

"If you are eligible, such as being immunocompromised or at-risk, the best way to protect yourself against serious illness from MPX is by getting vaccinated."

Another two people were reported Thursday to have died in New York City, according to CBS News. Both of those patients had prior health issues.

"We are deeply saddened by the two reported deaths and our hearts go out to the individuals' loved ones and community," New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said in a statement.

"Every effort will be made to prevent additional suffering from this virus through continued community engagement, information-sharing and vaccination."

The sixth new death was reported in Nevada on Thursday of a resident in Clark County, described as a male over the age of 50 with underlying medical conditions.

"This is a tragic situation, and our sympathies are with his family and friends," said Dr. Fermin Leguen, an official with the Southern Nevada Health District.

The new deaths came after the first death was confirmed in Los Angeles County on Sept. 12. That person was "severely immunocompromised" and had been hospitalized for the illness.

Ohio announced the second death in late September.

Health officials in Texas said in late August that they were investigating the death of a person who was diagnosed with monkeypox but it has not been determined whether the virus contributed to their death.

