Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 21, 2022 / 11:46 AM

Faking a smile may boost your mood

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Researcher found a noticeable increase in happiness when participants mimicked smiling photographs or pulled their mouth toward their ears. Photo by vitakhorzhevska/Shutterstock
Researcher found a noticeable increase in happiness when participants mimicked smiling photographs or pulled their mouth toward their ears. Photo by vitakhorzhevska/Shutterstock

If you're feeling a little low, smile anyway. That alone could shift your mood.

This idea is known as the facial feedback hypothesis, and researchers set out to either prove or disprove the theory in a new global study, finding strong evidence that posed smiles can actually make a person happier.

Advertisement

"The stretch of a smile can make people feel happy and the furrowed brow can make people feel angry; thus, the conscious experience of emotion must be at least partially based on bodily sensations," said Stanford research scientist Nicholas Coles, co-director of the Stanford Big Team Science Lab and director of the Psychological Science Accelerator.

"Over the past few years, the science took one step back and a few steps forward. But now we're closer than ever to understanding a fundamental part of the human condition: emotion," Coles said in a university news release.

Advertisement

The theory is that the conscious experience of emotions is based on body sensations. One notable example of this is a racing heart, which may be part of the sensation of fear.

An early study of facial feedback found that a popular comic strip was funnier if participants were looking at it while holding a pen in their teeth without letting their lips touch, thought to be a similar movement to a smile.

In 2016, 17 labs tried but could not replicate those results, which led some to doubt the theory.

RELATED U.S. suicide rates climb in 2021 after declining for two years

The new study involved nearly 3,900 participants from 19 countries.

The researchers used three techniques believed to activate smile muscles. One-third of study participants used the pen-in-mouth technique, while another third were asked to mimic the expressions of smiling actors. The final third were asked to move the corners of their lips to their ears and lift their cheeks using only face muscles.

Half of the participants in each group did these actions while looking at blank screens. The other half looked at cheerful images of puppies, kittens, flowers and fireworks.

RELATED Nearly 10% of Americans suffer from depression

Everyone was also asked to use a neutral expression and did so while seeing the same images. The participants were even asked to do other small physical tasks, so they wouldn't know what was being studied, as well as to solve simple math problems.

Advertisement

Researchers then asked participants to rate their happiness after each task.

The team found a noticeable increase in happiness when participants mimicked smiling photographs or pulled their mouth toward their ears. The pen-in-mouth technique did not seem to change mood.

"The effect wasn't as reliable with the pen-in-mouth condition," Coles said. "We're not sure why. Going into the study, we assumed that all three techniques created the correct muscular configuration for an expression of happiness. But we found some evidence that the pen-in-mouth condition may not be actually creating an expression that closely resembles smiling."

But it's possible the teeth-clenching that happens confounds the effect of moving the facial muscles into a smile.

The results with the other two techniques provides a compelling argument that human emotions are somehow linked to facial muscles.

Coles said the effect is not strong enough to overcome depression, but provides useful insight into emotions.

"We experience emotion so often that we forget to marvel at just how incredible this ability is. But without emotion, there's no pain or pleasure, no suffering or bliss, and no tragedy and glory in the human condition," Coles added. "This research tells us something fundamentally important about how this emotional experience works."

Advertisement

The findings were published Thursday in the journal Nature Human Behavior.

More information

The American Psychological Association has more on the science of facial movements.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Kids' mental healthcare leaves parents in debt and in the shadows

Latest Headlines

Surgeon general: 'Toxic workplaces' linked to physical health conditions
Health News // 2 hours ago
Surgeon general: 'Toxic workplaces' linked to physical health conditions
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy released a report on Thursday that links low wages, discrimination, harassment, overwork and long commutes to physical health conditions, including cancer and heart disease.
Emergency room visits from sexual assault rose 1,533% in 13 years, 'landmark study' finds
Health News // 14 hours ago
Emergency room visits from sexual assault rose 1,533% in 13 years, 'landmark study' finds
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Emergency room visits by victims of sexual assault rose 1,533% in the 13 years between 2006 and 2019, according to researchers in a new report that has already been described as a "landmark study" on sexual violence.
CDC panel votes to add COVID-19 shots to recommended vaccination schedule
Health News // 19 hours ago
CDC panel votes to add COVID-19 shots to recommended vaccination schedule
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A group of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health advisers voted Thursday to recommend that COVID-19 shots be added to the recommended immunization schedule for children and adults.
New approach taps immune system T cells to treat ALS
Health News // 20 hours ago
New approach taps immune system T cells to treat ALS
Researchers have made early progress toward a new approach to treating the deadly brain disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS): using patients' own immune system T cells.
Using marijuana, other drugs may trigger atrial fibrillation
Health News // 23 hours ago
Using marijuana, other drugs may trigger atrial fibrillation
Using marijuana increases the risk of developing the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib), a new study suggests.
Homicide is a leading cause of death among pregnant women
Health News // 23 hours ago
Homicide is a leading cause of death among pregnant women
It's not high blood pressure, hemorrhage or sepsis that is more likely to kill pregnant women -- it's their husbands and boyfriends.
Medical group urges medication, not just diet and exercise, to treat obesity
Health News // 1 day ago
Medical group urges medication, not just diet and exercise, to treat obesity
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- New guidelines released Thursday urge doctors to pair certain medications with lifestyle changes for overweight and obese adult patients to increase their chance of successful weight loss over the long term.
CDC data shows COVID-19 increased U.S. maternal mortality rates by 25%
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC data shows COVID-19 increased U.S. maternal mortality rates by 25%
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 virus contributed to an increased maternal mortality rate in 2020 and 2021, accounting for a quarter of all maternal deaths over that period, according to a government report released Wednesday.
Neighborhood parks, private gardens could improve life spans in poor areas
Health News // 1 day ago
Neighborhood parks, private gardens could improve life spans in poor areas
The key to narrowing the gap in how long a person lives if they're poor vs. if they're wealthy could be as simple as adding green space to certain neighborhoods.
Ablation to treat atrial fibrillation may be riskier for women
Health News // 1 day ago
Ablation to treat atrial fibrillation may be riskier for women
While a common non-drug treatment called ablation exists for the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib), the procedure can be more problematic for women than for men.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Medical group urges medication, not just diet and exercise, to treat obesity
Medical group urges medication, not just diet and exercise, to treat obesity
Proposed rule would expand dental coverage under Medicare
Proposed rule would expand dental coverage under Medicare
Melatonin can be a nightmare if used incorrectly, experts say
Melatonin can be a nightmare if used incorrectly, experts say
Using marijuana, other drugs may trigger atrial fibrillation
Using marijuana, other drugs may trigger atrial fibrillation
Neighborhood parks, private gardens could improve life spans in poor areas
Neighborhood parks, private gardens could improve life spans in poor areas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement