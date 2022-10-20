Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 20, 2022 / 10:57 AM / Updated at 11:26 AM

Medical group urges medication, not just diet and exercise, to treat obesity

By Judy Packer-Tursman
New guidelines released Thursday urge doctors to pair recently approved medications with lifestyle changes for overweight and obese adult patients to increase their chance of successful weight loss. Photo by taniadimas/pixabay
New guidelines released Thursday urge doctors to pair recently approved medications with lifestyle changes for overweight and obese adult patients to increase their chance of successful weight loss. Photo by taniadimas/pixabay

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- New guidelines released Thursday urge doctors to pair certain medications with lifestyle changes for overweight and obese adult patients to increase their chance of successful weight loss over the long term.

The American Gastroenterological Association, which issued the recommendations, underscored that obesity is a biological disease, not a lifestyle problem, that affects more than 4 in 10 U.S. adults, up from 30.5% over the past two decades.

Advertisement

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says obesity is "a common, serious and costly disease."

The clinical practice guidelines, published in the journal Gastroenterology, recommend medications that, when paired with healthy eating and regular physical activity, are first-line medical options to be used as initial, or primary treatment, and can result in moderate weight loss.

RELATED Eating later in evening may increase hunger, risk of obesity, study says

The four drugs suggested in the guidelines as safe and effective for long-term weight management are Wegovy, or semaglutide, with a 10.8% weight-loss percentage; Qsymia, or phentermine-topiramate ER, 8.5%; Saxenda, or liraglutide, 4.8%; and Contrave, or naltrexone-bupropion ER, 3.0%.

Advertisement

The guideline panel recommended against using a medication called orlistat, sold as Xenical.

"These medications treat a biological disease, not a lifestyle problem. Obesity is a disease that often does not respond to lifestyle interventions alone in the long-term," Dr. Eduardo Grunvald, the guidelines' primary author and professor of medicine at the University of California-San Diego, said in a news release.

RELATED Study: Waist-to-hip ratio should replace BMI to measure healthy weight

Grunvald, an internist and board-certified obesity medicine physician at UC San Diego Health, said using medications as an option to help lose weight can improve weight-related complications such as joint pain, diabetes, fatty liver and hypertension.

In June 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Wegovy injection for chronic weight management in adults who are obese or overweight and have at least one weight-related condition, for use alongside a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity.

It was the first obesity management drug approved since 2014.

RELATED Study: Dieters with diabetes should set aside steak, but can eat mashed potatoes

Dr. Beverly Tchang, an endocrinologist and obesity medicine specialist at Weill Cornell Medicine's Comprehensive Weight Control Center in New York City, told UPI in an email that the new guideline is "excellent."

"It's comprehensive without overextending. I like that they very clearly highlight the basic principles of prescribing obesity pharmacotherapy -- for example, chronic disease requires chronic treatment, individualized regimens -- and they provided an excellent synthesis of the data available from [clinical trials]," said Tchang, an assistant professor of clinical medicine.

Advertisement

However, Tchang said she wishes the guideline authors had incorporated more commentary on the cost and accessibility of these medications "since most people still do not have insurance coverage for them, though [the authors] do acknowledge that this may further widen the health disparity gap."

Dr. Catherine Welford Varney, a UVA Health family medicine physician in Charlottesville, Va., who specializes in obesity medicine and is board-certified in both fields, said she also sees the new guidelines in a positive light.

"This is fantastic news. This confirms that a majority of physicians, even those that work outside obesity medicine, understand that 'eat less, exercise more' mono-therapy for obesity is an antiquated plan to recommend to patients," Varney, UVA's bariatric surgery obesity medicine director, told UPI in an email.

She added, "We now understand the physiology of obesity and is a complicated chronic disease due to multiple underlying issues including genetics, epigenetics, hormonal, environmental and socioeconomic factors."

Latest Headlines

CDC data shows COVID-19 increased U.S. maternal mortality rates by 25%
Health News // 18 hours ago
CDC data shows COVID-19 increased U.S. maternal mortality rates by 25%
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 virus contributed to an increased maternal mortality rate in 2020 and 2021, accounting for a quarter of all maternal deaths over that period, according to a government report released Wednesday.
Neighborhood parks, private gardens could improve life spans in poor areas
Health News // 22 hours ago
Neighborhood parks, private gardens could improve life spans in poor areas
The key to narrowing the gap in how long a person lives if they're poor vs. if they're wealthy could be as simple as adding green space to certain neighborhoods.
Ablation to treat atrial fibrillation may be riskier for women
Health News // 22 hours ago
Ablation to treat atrial fibrillation may be riskier for women
While a common non-drug treatment called ablation exists for the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib), the procedure can be more problematic for women than for men.
Global cholera vaccine shortage worsens amid rising cases, WHO says
Health News // 22 hours ago
Global cholera vaccine shortage worsens amid rising cases, WHO says
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amid what it calls an "unprecedented rise in cholera cases worldwide," the World Health Organization said Wednesday that a shortage of cholera vaccines is requiring the temporary suspension of its two-dose strategy.
FDA approves emergency use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine booster
Health News // 23 hours ago
FDA approves emergency use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine booster
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The FDA has authorized emergency use of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot for adults.
Small weight gain may raise odds of needing knee replacement
Health News // 1 day ago
Small weight gain may raise odds of needing knee replacement
A person doesn't have to pack on very many extra pounds before their risk of needing a knee replacement increases substantially, a new evidence review has found.
Kids' mental healthcare leaves parents in debt and in the shadows
Health News // 1 day ago
Kids' mental healthcare leaves parents in debt and in the shadows
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Untold numbers of families are dealing with challenges finding and paying for mental healthcare, then ending up in debt. There are too few therapists and psychologists in the U.S. and fewer still who accept insurance.
Melatonin can be a nightmare if used incorrectly, experts say
Health News // 1 day ago
Melatonin can be a nightmare if used incorrectly, experts say
NEW YORK, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Melatonin appears to be effective at helping people who take it fall asleep, but the supplement may also cause nightmares and potentially disrupt the body's natural clock when used inappropriately, experts told UPI.
Proposed rule would expand dental coverage under Medicare
Health News // 1 day ago
Proposed rule would expand dental coverage under Medicare
Dental coverage under Medicare could soon start expanding for seniors under a new proposal from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Exercise during chemo may improve heart, lung function
Health News // 1 day ago
Exercise during chemo may improve heart, lung function
When you are getting chemotherapy, exercise may be the last thing on your mind. Now, new research suggests it should be the first.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Melatonin can be a nightmare if used incorrectly, experts say
Melatonin can be a nightmare if used incorrectly, experts say
Proposed rule would expand dental coverage under Medicare
Proposed rule would expand dental coverage under Medicare
More than a million Americans ration insulin as prices skyrocket
More than a million Americans ration insulin as prices skyrocket
Sleeping five hours or less increases risk of chronic illnesses, study warns
Sleeping five hours or less increases risk of chronic illnesses, study warns
'Medically tailored' meals can avert hospital stays, save billions, study says
'Medically tailored' meals can avert hospital stays, save billions, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement