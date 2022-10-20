Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 20, 2022 / 12:20 PM

Homicide is a leading cause of death among pregnant women

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Homicide is a leading cause of death in pregnant women in the United States, and the risk is growing, researchers warned in a new study published Wednesday in the BMJ. Photo by Free-Photos/Pixabay
Homicide is a leading cause of death in pregnant women in the United States, and the risk is growing, researchers warned in a new study published Wednesday in the BMJ. Photo by Free-Photos/Pixabay

It's not high blood pressure, hemorrhage or sepsis that is more likely to kill pregnant women -- it's their husbands and boyfriends.

Homicide is a leading cause of death in pregnant women in the United States, and the risk is growing, researchers warned in a new study published Wednesday in the BMJ.

Advertisement

It's "a shocking situation linked to a lethal combination of intimate partner violence and firearms," the researchers said in a journal news release. They were led by Rebecca Lawn, a postdoctoral research fellow at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

Ending male violence in the United States, including gun violence, could save the lives of hundreds of women and their unborn children every year, the investigators said.

RELATED Report: Homicides down, violent crime overall up so far in 2022

Intimate partner violence is common worldwide, with 1 in 3 women experiencing physical, sexual or psychological abuse from a partner during their lifetimes.

The problem is even worse in the United States, which has a higher prevalence of both past-year and lifetime intimate partner violence than other high-income countries. Researchers said the U.S. situation is very serious and deteriorating.

Between 2008 and 2019, about 68% of homicides in pregnancy involved firearms. Black women were at substantially higher risk of being killed than White women or Hispanic women. Rates of domestic homicides are also associated with state-level rates of gun ownership and firearms legislation, the authors said.

Advertisement

Few people accused of intimate partner violence are ever convicted, the authors said, noting many loopholes allow access to firearms.

And, they added, women may be facing more risk because of the recent dismantling of reproductive rights in the United States.

Controlling a woman's reproductive choices is common in intimate partner violence. Restricting access to abortion may worsen the risks in abusive relationships.

RELATED Most pregnancy-related deaths in U.S. were preventable, report shows

Pregnancy is also a time for screening and intervention, because women have more interactions with healthcare providers. These interventions may help stop a pattern of abuse that could lead to homicide or adverse health outcomes, researchers said, but they must accompany urgent work to reduce all forms of violence against women.

Research on how to identify risk factors for homicide in pregnancy is also critical to prevention efforts, the researchers added.

More information

The National Domestic Violence Hotline has resources for people experiencing abuse by an intimate partner.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Pregnant women may cut smoking before they know they're pregnant

Latest Headlines

Using marijuana, other drugs may trigger atrial fibrillation
Health News // 30 minutes ago
Using marijuana, other drugs may trigger atrial fibrillation
Using marijuana increases the risk of developing the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib), a new study suggests.
Medical group urges medication, not just diet and exercise, to treat obesity
Health News // 2 hours ago
Medical group urges medication, not just diet and exercise, to treat obesity
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- New guidelines released Thursday urge doctors to pair certain medications with lifestyle changes for overweight and obese adult patients to increase their chance of successful weight loss over the long term.
CDC data shows COVID-19 increased U.S. maternal mortality rates by 25%
Health News // 20 hours ago
CDC data shows COVID-19 increased U.S. maternal mortality rates by 25%
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 virus contributed to an increased maternal mortality rate in 2020 and 2021, accounting for a quarter of all maternal deaths over that period, according to a government report released Wednesday.
Neighborhood parks, private gardens could improve life spans in poor areas
Health News // 23 hours ago
Neighborhood parks, private gardens could improve life spans in poor areas
The key to narrowing the gap in how long a person lives if they're poor vs. if they're wealthy could be as simple as adding green space to certain neighborhoods.
Ablation to treat atrial fibrillation may be riskier for women
Health News // 23 hours ago
Ablation to treat atrial fibrillation may be riskier for women
While a common non-drug treatment called ablation exists for the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib), the procedure can be more problematic for women than for men.
Global cholera vaccine shortage worsens amid rising cases, WHO says
Health News // 1 day ago
Global cholera vaccine shortage worsens amid rising cases, WHO says
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amid what it calls an "unprecedented rise in cholera cases worldwide," the World Health Organization said Wednesday that a shortage of cholera vaccines is requiring the temporary suspension of its two-dose strategy.
FDA approves emergency use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine booster
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA approves emergency use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine booster
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The FDA has authorized emergency use of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot for adults.
Small weight gain may raise odds of needing knee replacement
Health News // 1 day ago
Small weight gain may raise odds of needing knee replacement
A person doesn't have to pack on very many extra pounds before their risk of needing a knee replacement increases substantially, a new evidence review has found.
Kids' mental healthcare leaves parents in debt and in the shadows
Health News // 1 day ago
Kids' mental healthcare leaves parents in debt and in the shadows
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Untold numbers of families are dealing with challenges finding and paying for mental healthcare, then ending up in debt. There are too few therapists and psychologists in the U.S. and fewer still who accept insurance.
Melatonin can be a nightmare if used incorrectly, experts say
Health News // 1 day ago
Melatonin can be a nightmare if used incorrectly, experts say
NEW YORK, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Melatonin appears to be effective at helping people who take it fall asleep, but the supplement may also cause nightmares and potentially disrupt the body's natural clock when used inappropriately, experts told UPI.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Melatonin can be a nightmare if used incorrectly, experts say
Melatonin can be a nightmare if used incorrectly, experts say
Proposed rule would expand dental coverage under Medicare
Proposed rule would expand dental coverage under Medicare
More than a million Americans ration insulin as prices skyrocket
More than a million Americans ration insulin as prices skyrocket
Sleeping five hours or less increases risk of chronic illnesses, study warns
Sleeping five hours or less increases risk of chronic illnesses, study warns
'Medically tailored' meals can avert hospital stays, save billions, study says
'Medically tailored' meals can avert hospital stays, save billions, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement