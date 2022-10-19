Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 19, 2022 / 12:30 PM

FDA approves emergency use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine booster

By Doug Cunningham
The FDA Wednesday approved emergency use of the Novavax COVID-19 booster vaccine for people over 18. The booster shot can be used by people who got Moderna or Pfizer primary COVID-19 vaccines. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/ EPA-EFE
The FDA Wednesday approved emergency use of the Novavax COVID-19 booster vaccine for people over 18. The booster shot can be used by people who got Moderna or Pfizer primary COVID-19 vaccines. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/ EPA-EFE

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The FDA has authorized emergency use of a third dose of Novavax's Adjuvante vaccine as a COVID-19 booster shot for adults.

"The U.S. now has access to the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted, the first protein-based option, as a booster," Stanley C. Erck, president and CEO of Novavax, said in a statement. "According to CDC data, almost 50% of adults who received their primary series have yet to receive their first booster dose. Offering another vaccine choice may help increase COVID-19 booster vaccination rates for these adults."

Advertisement

Novavax said the vaccine was developed to protect against the original COVID-19 strain and will also induce an immune response against the Omicron BA.5 variant.

The FDA emergency use authorization was based on data from the Phase 3 Prevent-19 clinical trial as well as from the British-sponsored COV-BOOST trial.

RELATED New Omicron variants of COVID-19 are spreading in U.S.

A fact sheet for healthcare providers from the FDA cautioned that Novavax's primary series seems to carry some risk of heart inflammation, similar to that seen in primary COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, primarily in young men and adolescent boys.

The FDA granted emergency use authorization to the Novavax vaccine as a two-dose primary vaccine in July. This new authorization is for the booster version and can be administered after a primary series of any COVID-19 vaccine.

Advertisement

Novavax said in its statement that the next step for the vaccine booster is "a policy recommendation for use as a first booster from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention."

RELATED Pfizer says Omicron booster is effective against BA.5 COVID-19 subvariant

According to Novavax, doses of the vaccine are available for use in the United States pending this final step and can be located on vaccines.gov.

RELATED FDA authorizes emergency use for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Latest Headlines

Global cholera vaccine shortage worsens amid rising cases, WHO says
Health News // 11 minutes ago
Global cholera vaccine shortage worsens amid rising cases, WHO says
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amid what it calls an "unprecedented rise in cholera cases worldwide," the World Health Organization said Wednesday that a shortage of cholera vaccines is requiring the temporary suspension of its two-dose strategy.
Small weight gain may raise odds of needing knee replacement
Health News // 2 hours ago
Small weight gain may raise odds of needing knee replacement
A person doesn't have to pack on very many extra pounds before their risk of needing a knee replacement increases substantially, a new evidence review has found.
Kids' mental healthcare leaves parents in debt and in the shadows
Health News // 4 hours ago
Kids' mental healthcare leaves parents in debt and in the shadows
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Untold numbers of families are dealing with challenges finding and paying for mental healthcare, then ending up in debt. There are too few therapists and psychologists in the U.S. and fewer still who accept insurance.
Melatonin can be a nightmare if used incorrectly, experts say
Health News // 8 hours ago
Melatonin can be a nightmare if used incorrectly, experts say
NEW YORK, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Melatonin appears to be effective at helping people who take it fall asleep, but the supplement may also cause nightmares and potentially disrupt the body's natural clock when used inappropriately, experts told UPI.
Exercise during chemo may improve heart, lung function
Health News // 9 hours ago
Exercise during chemo may improve heart, lung function
When you are getting chemotherapy, exercise may be the last thing on your mind. Now, new research suggests it should be the first.
Proposed rule would expand dental coverage under Medicare
Health News // 9 hours ago
Proposed rule would expand dental coverage under Medicare
Dental coverage under Medicare could soon start expanding for seniors under a new proposal from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Sleeping five hours or less increases risk of chronic illnesses, study warns
Health News // 22 hours ago
Sleeping five hours or less increases risk of chronic illnesses, study warns
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Older people who get five hours of sleep a night or less may face a far greater risk of developing chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes, compared to people who sleep longer, a study shows.
Eating prunes may help prevent bone loss, preserve strength in older women
Health News // 1 day ago
Eating prunes may help prevent bone loss, preserve strength in older women
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Eating prunes as part of a daily diet may help prevent bone loss, especially at the hip and tibia, or shinbone, and preserve bone strength in postmenopausal women, according to two studies.
More than a million Americans ration insulin as prices skyrocket
Health News // 1 day ago
More than a million Americans ration insulin as prices skyrocket
More than 1 million Americans with diabetes have to ration lifesaving insulin because they can't afford it, a new study shows.
Some donor livers can last more than 100 years
Health News // 1 day ago
Some donor livers can last more than 100 years
Some human livers are tougher than others, lasting more than 100 cumulative years between the organ's original host and a transplant recipient, a new study discovers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Many Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
Many Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire
World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire
Study: Eat salmon, sardines in midlife for improved thinking, brain structure
Study: Eat salmon, sardines in midlife for improved thinking, brain structure
Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Depressed people aren't just more 'realistic,' new study finds
Depressed people aren't just more 'realistic,' new study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement