Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 19, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Proposed rule would expand dental coverage under Medicare

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
The new proposal would effectively open the door to Medicare potentially covering a wider array of dental services if medical science can demonstrate that oral health substantially improves the outcomes of different diseases and treatments. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2b52f36796b1e69fb60dc2d46b0bd4ff/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The new proposal would effectively open the door to Medicare potentially covering a wider array of dental services if medical science can demonstrate that oral health substantially improves the outcomes of different diseases and treatments. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dental coverage under Medicare could soon start expanding for seniors under a new proposal from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Still, the proposed rules would not provide full coverage for regular dental care, which has been explicitly excluded from Medicare since the program's founding in 1965.

Advertisement

"Traditional Medicare doesn't cover routine preventive dental services, such as exams, cleanings, X-rays, nor more expensive services such as fillings, crowns or dentures," said Meredith Freed, a Medicare expert with the Kaiser Family Foundation.

However, the new proposal would effectively open the door to Medicare potentially covering a wider array of dental services if medical science can demonstrate that oral health substantially improves the outcomes of different diseases and treatments.

RELATED More than a million Americans ration insulin as prices skyrocket

Under the proposal, rule makers and bureaucrats would have greater flexibility to approve whole new areas of dental coverage as well as to pay for specific procedures on a case-by-case basis, experts say.

Advertisement

Currently, nearly half of all Medicare beneficiaries -- about 24 million people -- don't have dental insurance, even though two-thirds suffer from periodontal disease, according to a letter from U.S. Senators urging the CMS to expand coverage.

Rotting teeth and inflamed gums can have a tremendous impact on a person's overall health, contributing to heart disease, diabetes, pneumonia and a host of other illnesses, research has shown.

RELATED Opioids not needed for dental pain, clinic's research shows

Despite this, existing law allows Medicare to cover dental procedures only under very narrow circumstances, if dentistry can be proven "an integral part of a covered procedure," Freed explained.

For example, Medicare will pay dentists to help reconstruct a jaw following a traumatic injury, or to perform an oral exam prior to a kidney transplant, said Wey-Wey Kwok, senior attorney for the Center for Medicare Advocacy.

But if the dentist finds a decayed tooth that needs to be pulled, Medicare won't cover the cost of the extraction, Kwok added.

RELATED Restorative work can make teeth last longer after a root canal

The new CMS proposal would require Medicare to pay outright for dental exams and all procedures necessary to eradicate oral infections prior to any organ transplant surgery or cardiac valve procedure, Kwok and Freed said.

Preliminary dental care is incredibly important to the success of any procedure like organ transplant that weakens the immune system, the experts said.

Advertisement

Existing infections can run rampant in the body if a person is on immune-suppressing drugs, potentially risking the success of the transplant and the health of the patient.

It's self-evident "that infection or inflammation anywhere in the body can complicate or compromise certain major medical procedures or treatments," Kwok explained.

Even more significantly, the new rules would also create an annual review process under which the CMS would evaluate expanding dental coverage to more clinical scenarios, Freed said.

"This is one way of expanding dental coverage without adding a dedicated dental benefit to Medicare," Freed said. "By requesting comment on clinical scenarios, I think they are looking for enough evidence of a clear connection to include additional kinds of diseases."

Seniors with diabetes could be one group that would benefit from expanded dental services, the American Dental Association (ADA) noted in its comments on the proposed rule.

Medical evidence has shown that better oral hygiene can improve the control of blood sugar levels in people with diabetes, the ADA noted.

"To achieve these outcomes for people with diabetes, comprehensive and continuous dental care must be available. We respectfully request CMS conduct a cost analysis of expanding the benefit to the population of people with diabetes such that patients can receive comprehensive ongoing care," ADA President Dr. Cesar Sabates and Executive Director Dr. Raymond Cohlmia wrote in the association's comments to CMS.

Advertisement

The new proposal also provides insurance paper-pushers more leeway in determining whether Medicare will cover specific dental claims, Kwok said.

"In this proposal, CMS is not limiting the ability of its contractors, the ones that process claims, to determine on a case-by-case basis whether a claimant's dental care falls within the coverage standard of being inextricably linked, substantially related and integral to the clinical success of the covered medical treatment," Kwok said.

"So even though CMS is proposing to outright pay for these exams and treatments prior to organ transplants and cardiac valve procedures, they're also saying in this proposal that contractors could more broadly apply the standard and determine whether it applies in other circumstances, not just organ transplants and cardiac valve procedures," Kwok added.

These two changes could slowly improve Medicare's dental coverage, Kwok said, in the absence of Congress passing a law to add full dental benefits to the program.

"Last year was the closest we've come to having a dental benefit legislated into the Medicare program," Kwok said. "There was a tremendous effort to add dental, vision and hearing benefits in the Build Back Better legislation," a Biden administration initiative that failed to pass Congress.

Advertisement

The CMS is expected to announce whether the proposal has been finalized by the first week in November, Kwok said.

More information

The Mayo Clinic has more about how oral health affects a person's overall health.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Exercise during chemo may improve heart, lung function
Health News // 41 minutes ago
Exercise during chemo may improve heart, lung function
When you are getting chemotherapy, exercise may be the last thing on your mind. Now, new research suggests it should be the first.
Sleeping five hours or less increases risk of chronic illnesses, study warns
Health News // 13 hours ago
Sleeping five hours or less increases risk of chronic illnesses, study warns
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Older people who get five hours of sleep a night or less may face a far greater risk of developing chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes, compared to people who sleep longer, a study shows.
Eating prunes may help prevent bone loss, preserve strength in older women
Health News // 16 hours ago
Eating prunes may help prevent bone loss, preserve strength in older women
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Eating prunes as part of a daily diet may help prevent bone loss, especially at the hip and tibia, or shinbone, and preserve bone strength in postmenopausal women, according to two studies.
More than a million Americans ration insulin as prices skyrocket
Health News // 18 hours ago
More than a million Americans ration insulin as prices skyrocket
More than 1 million Americans with diabetes have to ration lifesaving insulin because they can't afford it, a new study shows.
Some donor livers can last more than 100 years
Health News // 18 hours ago
Some donor livers can last more than 100 years
Some human livers are tougher than others, lasting more than 100 cumulative years between the organ's original host and a transplant recipient, a new study discovers.
Cases of flesh-eating bacteria spike in Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian
Health News // 19 hours ago
Cases of flesh-eating bacteria spike in Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian
Florida residents dealing with the horrific aftermath of Hurricane Ian now need to be concerned about a spike in flesh-eating bacteria cases, health officials warned.
Increasing daily step count may boost health
Health News // 1 day ago
Increasing daily step count may boost health
Taking that often-cited 10,000 steps a day -- or even slightly fewer -- may indeed be enough to improve your health, a new study suggests.
Experts offer tips for buying over-the-counter hearing aids
Health News // 1 day ago
Experts offer tips for buying over-the-counter hearing aids
Before you go shopping for an over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid, there are some questions you should keep in mind.
STD rates rise in Iowa after clinics providing abortions closed
Health News // 1 day ago
STD rates rise in Iowa after clinics providing abortions closed
Even before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, many states had already moved to limit abortion access by defunding family planning health centers.
Hair-straightening chemicals linked to higher uterine cancer risk, U.S. study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Hair-straightening chemicals linked to higher uterine cancer risk, U.S. study says
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Women who use chemical hair straightening products are at higher risk for uterine cancer compared to women who do report using these products, says a new study from the National Institutes of Health.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Experts offer tips for buying over-the-counter hearing aids
Experts offer tips for buying over-the-counter hearing aids
'Medically tailored' meals can avert hospital stays, save billions, study says
'Medically tailored' meals can avert hospital stays, save billions, study says
Cases of flesh-eating bacteria spike in Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian
Cases of flesh-eating bacteria spike in Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian
Eating prunes may help prevent bone loss, preserve strength in older women
Eating prunes may help prevent bone loss, preserve strength in older women
Sleeping five hours or less increases risk of chronic illnesses, study warns
Sleeping five hours or less increases risk of chronic illnesses, study warns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement