Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 18, 2022 / 2:00 PM

Sleeping five hours or less increases risk of chronic illnesses, study warns

By Judy Packer-Tursman
Getting a good night's sleep of more than five hours can help older people avoid developing multiple chronic illnesses, a new study suggests. Photo by Wokandapix/Pixabay
Getting a good night's sleep of more than five hours can help older people avoid developing multiple chronic illnesses, a new study suggests. Photo by Wokandapix/Pixabay

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Older people who get five hours of sleep a night or less may face a far greater risk of developing two or more chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes, compared to people who sleep longer, a new study suggests.

The research, published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, tracked the impact of sleep duration on the health of more than 7,000 men and women at the ages of 50, 60 and 70.

Advertisement

This was done via a 25-year follow up of participants in the Whitehall II cohort study involving members of the British civil service.

The British and French researchers, led by University College London, found that sleeping for five hours or less at the ages of 50, 60, and 70 was linked to a 30% to 40% increased risk of developing multiple chronic diseases versus people who slept for up to seven hours.

RELATED Retirees sleep more, exercise less, study shows

The investigators also examined the relationship between each participant's length of nightly sleep and mortality. They found that nightly sleep that lasted five hours or less at age 50 was associated with a 25% increased risk of death over the 25 years of follow-up.

Advertisement

This is primarily because short sleep duration increases the risk of chronic illness that in turn increases the risk of death, the release said.

The scientists also analyzed whether sleeping for nine hours or more affected health outcomes, but they found no clear link between this sleep duration and developing chronic diseases for healthy people at age 50.

RELATED Getting enough sleep key to a healthy immune system

However, for those individuals already diagnosed with a chronic condition, such long sleep was associated with roughly a 35% increased risk of developing another illness, possibly due to underlying health conditions affecting sleep, they said.

"As people get older, their sleep habits and sleep structure change. However, it is recommended to sleep for seven to eight hours a night -- as sleep durations above or below this have previously been associated with individual chronic diseases," Séverine Sabia, the study's lead author said in the release.

A researcher/epidemiologist at University College London's Institute of Epidemiology & Health and at Inserm, Université Paris Cité, Sabia advised having good sleep hygiene, such as ensuring the bedroom is quiet, dark and a comfortable temperature before going to bed.

RELATED Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says

She also suggested avoiding large meals before bedtime.

The study used self-reported data on sleep, which the researchers noted is likely to be subject to reporting bias.

Advertisement

Sponsors of the research included the National Institute on Aging, a part of the National Institutes of Health, the U.K. Medical Research Council and the British Heart Foundation.

Latest Headlines

Eating prunes may help prevent bone loss, preserve strength in older women
Health News // 4 hours ago
Eating prunes may help prevent bone loss, preserve strength in older women
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Eating prunes as part of a daily diet may help prevent bone loss, especially at the hip and tibia, or shinbone, and preserve bone strength in postmenopausal women, according to two studies.
More than a million Americans ration insulin as prices skyrocket
Health News // 6 hours ago
More than a million Americans ration insulin as prices skyrocket
More than 1 million Americans with diabetes have to ration lifesaving insulin because they can't afford it, a new study shows.
Some donor livers can last more than 100 years
Health News // 6 hours ago
Some donor livers can last more than 100 years
Some human livers are tougher than others, lasting more than 100 cumulative years between the organ's original host and a transplant recipient, a new study discovers.
Cases of flesh-eating bacteria spike in Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian
Health News // 6 hours ago
Cases of flesh-eating bacteria spike in Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian
Florida residents dealing with the horrific aftermath of Hurricane Ian now need to be concerned about a spike in flesh-eating bacteria cases, health officials warned.
Increasing daily step count may boost health
Health News // 1 day ago
Increasing daily step count may boost health
Taking that often-cited 10,000 steps a day -- or even slightly fewer -- may indeed be enough to improve your health, a new study suggests.
Experts offer tips for buying over-the-counter hearing aids
Health News // 1 day ago
Experts offer tips for buying over-the-counter hearing aids
Before you go shopping for an over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid, there are some questions you should keep in mind.
STD rates rise in Iowa after clinics providing abortions closed
Health News // 1 day ago
STD rates rise in Iowa after clinics providing abortions closed
Even before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, many states had already moved to limit abortion access by defunding family planning health centers.
Hair-straightening chemicals linked to higher uterine cancer risk, U.S. study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Hair-straightening chemicals linked to higher uterine cancer risk, U.S. study says
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Women who use chemical hair straightening products are at higher risk for uterine cancer compared to women who do report using these products, says a new study from the National Institutes of Health.
'Medically tailored' meals can avert hospital stays, save billions, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
'Medically tailored' meals can avert hospital stays, save billions, study says
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Delivering "medically tailored" meals to seriously ill people in the United States could help avoid 1.6 million hospitalizations annually and save nearly $13.6 billion per year, a Tufts University study estimates.
Pregnant women may cut smoking before they know they're pregnant
Health News // 1 day ago
Pregnant women may cut smoking before they know they're pregnant
Pregnancy can be a big motivator for women to stop smoking. Now a new study suggests that at least some pregnant smokers start cutting back even before they know they've conceived.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Experts offer tips for buying over-the-counter hearing aids
Experts offer tips for buying over-the-counter hearing aids
Multidirectional sports are better for bones than running, study shows
Multidirectional sports are better for bones than running, study shows
Hair-straightening chemicals linked to higher uterine cancer risk, U.S. study says
Hair-straightening chemicals linked to higher uterine cancer risk, U.S. study says
'Medically tailored' meals can avert hospital stays, save billions, study says
'Medically tailored' meals can avert hospital stays, save billions, study says
Cases of flesh-eating bacteria spike in Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian
Cases of flesh-eating bacteria spike in Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement