Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 14, 2022 / 12:36 PM

Multidirectional sports are better for bones than running, study shows

By HealthDay News
Mixing it up a bit with a variety of sports instead of focusing on just one is also less likely to lead to overuse injuries, the researchers noted. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b8f193219bc085693dc1c7c181755db8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Mixing it up a bit with a variety of sports instead of focusing on just one is also less likely to lead to overuse injuries, the researchers noted. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Playing sports can benefit children in many ways, but all sports are not equal when it comes to their bones.

New research suggests children will have healthier bones if they participate in multidirectional sports such as soccer or basketball, rather than unidirectional activities such as running.

Advertisement

Mixing it up a bit with a variety of sports instead of focusing on just one is also less likely to lead to overuse injuries, the researchers noted.

"Our data shows that playing multidirectional sports when younger versus specializing in one sport, such as running, decreased a person's bone injury risk by developing a bigger, stronger skeleton," said study author Stuart Warden. He is associate dean of research and professor of health and human sciences at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

RELATED Type of fracture, underlying health linked to poor outcomes in seniors

"There is a common misperception that kids need to specialize in a single sport to succeed at higher levels," Warden said. "However, recent data indicate that athletes who specialize at a young age are at a greater risk of an overuse injury and are less likely to progress to higher levels of competition."

While researchers have traditionally looked at bone mass to determine skeleton health, previous studies by Warden's team have found that bone mass and size are equally important.

Advertisement

For this study, they used high-resolution imaging to examine bones in the shins and feet of women who compete in college cross-country running. These athletes often suffer bone stress injuries, such as stress fractures.

RELATED Vitamin D, omega-3 won't prevent frailty, study warns healthy seniors

The investigators found that the women who participated in both running and multidirectional sports when younger had 10% to 20% greater bone strength compared to their counterparts who only ran.

In addition, those who had played sports like soccer or basketball when younger had better bone structure and strength than those who solely ran, swam or cycled, the scans revealed.

"We want to ensure people have better, stronger bones as they grow, become adolescents and go through life," Warden said in a university news release. "Specializing in one sport at too young of an age means they are more likely to get injured and not make it at the collegiate and professional levels."

RELATED Women who eat vegetarian diets at higher risk for hip fracture

Athletes should be given time to allow for proper growth and development, not specializing until at least their freshman year of high school, Warden advised.

Those who already play multiple sports should take time off for rest and recovery during the year, he added. This can improve both bone strength and performance.

Advertisement

The findings were recently published in the journal Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise.

More information

The University of Rochester Medical Center in New York has more on stress fractures in young athletes.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Night sweats are stressful for many women in menopause
Health News // 1 hour ago
Night sweats are stressful for many women in menopause
Hot flashes and night sweats can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, but night sweats may be the most stressful, a new study found.
Many women could miss signs of rare breast cancer
Health News // 2 hours ago
Many women could miss signs of rare breast cancer
Inflammatory breast cancer is rare and has some unusual warning signs that many women don't realize can signal the disease.
More than 40% of U.S. smokers use menthol cigarettes
Health News // 2 hours ago
More than 40% of U.S. smokers use menthol cigarettes
A proposed ban on menthol cigarettes could have a significant impact on smoking rates, especially among minorities, new U.S. research suggests.
Mediterranean diet may not reduce risk of dementia, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Mediterranean diet may not reduce risk of dementia, study suggests
A healthy diet might not protect you from dementia as some have suggested, according to a new Swedish study.
ADHD label may increase risk of self-harm in teens, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
ADHD label may increase risk of self-harm in teens, study suggests
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Diagnosing attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in adolescents doesn't improve their self-reported quality of life compared with teens with similar behaviors but no diagnosis. And it may increase risk of self-harm.
Chronic stress linked to increased risk of cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Chronic stress linked to increased risk of cancer
Over time, men and women under chronic stress face a significantly higher risk that they will die as a result of cancer, a new study warns.
Study identifies genetic variants that influence height
Health News // 1 day ago
Study identifies genetic variants that influence height
An Australian study that included more than 5 million people has found that more than 12,000 genetic variants influence height.
For seniors who had a stroke and risk dementia, exercise can help, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
For seniors who had a stroke and risk dementia, exercise can help, study says
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- While a stroke doubles a person's risk for dementia, a new study suggests that fairly intensive, regular exercise can improve cognitive function in adults.
Gene therapy may improve night vision of some with rare congenital blindness
Health News // 1 day ago
Gene therapy may improve night vision of some with rare congenital blindness
An experimental gene therapy offers hope for rapid improvement in the night vision of adults who have a congenital form of childhood-onset blindness, researchers report.
Cholera protection gaps in U.S.: No new vaccine supply, no national stockpile
Health News // 1 day ago
Cholera protection gaps in U.S.: No new vaccine supply, no national stockpile
WASHINGTON, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Shortages of U.S. cholera vaccine are raising deep concerns among some top infectious disease doctors, who fear Americans could be highly vulnerable to a public health threat that can spread quickly.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cholera protection gaps in U.S.: No new vaccine supply, no national stockpile
Cholera protection gaps in U.S.: No new vaccine supply, no national stockpile
Many Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
Many Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Foods high in omega-6 fatty acids linked to higher odds for menstrual pain
Foods high in omega-6 fatty acids linked to higher odds for menstrual pain
Some babies missed communication milestones during pandemic lockdowns
Some babies missed communication milestones during pandemic lockdowns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement