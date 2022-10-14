Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 14, 2022 / 11:35 AM

Many women could miss signs of rare breast cancer

By HealthDay News
While 78% of respondents to a recent survey recognized a lump as a sign of breast cancer, only about 44% thought of redness as a symptom. Photo by Rhoda Baer/Wikimedia Commons
While 78% of respondents to a recent survey recognized a lump as a sign of breast cancer, only about 44% thought of redness as a symptom. Photo by Rhoda Baer/Wikimedia Commons

Inflammatory breast cancer is rare and has some unusual warning signs that many women don't realize can signal the disease.

Experts at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center shared those symptoms, raising awareness about this aggressive and deadly type of breast cancer.

Advertisement

Symptoms are similar to those of a breast infection. They include an orange peel-like texture or dimpling of skin, a feeling of heaviness, tightening of the skin, engorgement of the breast and infection-like redness.

"Women should know that radical changes to the breast are not normal, and breast self-exams are still very important. Some 50% of inflammatory breast cancers are diagnosed as stage 4 disease," said Dr. Ko Un Park, a surgical oncologist who leads a new Inflammatory Breast Cancer Program at the center. "It is important for women to recognize changes in both the appearance and feel of their breasts so that changes can be discussed quickly with a physician."

RELATED Breast cancer deaths keep falling, but wide gap for Black women persists

Inflammatory breast cancer can occur in any part of the breast. It can even be confusing for doctors who typically don't think of a red breast as signaling cancer.

"Although inflammatory breast cancer only represents 1% to 5% of all breast cancers in the United States, it is a sneaky disease and challenging to diagnose," Park said in a cancer center news release. "It is critical that clinicians have a high level of familiarity with its subtle signs and be prepared to take immediate action to avoid belated diagnosis."

Advertisement

Park and breast radiologist Dr. Amy Kerger are helping lead a team that will triage and rapidly respond to potential inflammatory breast cancer cases. The team is also working with primary care doctors and obstetricians/gynecologists to bring more awareness to this particular form of breast cancer.

RELATED Out-of-pocket costs for cancer treatment continue rising for insured Americans

"Our goal is to push these patients to the front of the line, rapidly mobilizing a treatment plan so that therapy can begin as soon as possible," Park said.

Ohio State also surveyed 1,100 U.S. women ages 18 and up to find out what women know about cancer. While 78% of respondents recognized a lump as a sign of breast cancer, only about 44% thought of redness as a symptom, the same percentage who would flag pitting or thickening of the skin as a warning sign. About 34% were aware that one breast feeling warmer or heavier than the other could be a sign.

The survey was conducted online Sept. 22 to 26 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

RELATED Blood test to screen for cancers early shows promise in early study

More information

The American Cancer Society has more on inflammatory breast cancer.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Night sweats are stressful for many women in menopause
Health News // 11 minutes ago
Night sweats are stressful for many women in menopause
Hot flashes and night sweats can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, but night sweats may be the most stressful, a new study found.
More than 40% of U.S. smokers use menthol cigarettes
Health News // 56 minutes ago
More than 40% of U.S. smokers use menthol cigarettes
A proposed ban on menthol cigarettes could have a significant impact on smoking rates, especially among minorities, new U.S. research suggests.
Mediterranean diet may not reduce risk of dementia, study suggests
Health News // 23 hours ago
Mediterranean diet may not reduce risk of dementia, study suggests
A healthy diet might not protect you from dementia as some have suggested, according to a new Swedish study.
ADHD label may increase risk of self-harm in teens, study suggests
Health News // 23 hours ago
ADHD label may increase risk of self-harm in teens, study suggests
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Diagnosing attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in adolescents doesn't improve their self-reported quality of life compared with teens with similar behaviors but no diagnosis. And it may increase risk of self-harm.
Chronic stress linked to increased risk of cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Chronic stress linked to increased risk of cancer
Over time, men and women under chronic stress face a significantly higher risk that they will die as a result of cancer, a new study warns.
Study identifies genetic variants that influence height
Health News // 1 day ago
Study identifies genetic variants that influence height
An Australian study that included more than 5 million people has found that more than 12,000 genetic variants influence height.
For seniors who had a stroke and risk dementia, exercise can help, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
For seniors who had a stroke and risk dementia, exercise can help, study says
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- While a stroke doubles a person's risk for dementia, a new study suggests that fairly intensive, regular exercise can improve cognitive function in adults.
Gene therapy may improve night vision of some with rare congenital blindness
Health News // 1 day ago
Gene therapy may improve night vision of some with rare congenital blindness
An experimental gene therapy offers hope for rapid improvement in the night vision of adults who have a congenital form of childhood-onset blindness, researchers report.
Cholera protection gaps in U.S.: No new vaccine supply, no national stockpile
Health News // 1 day ago
Cholera protection gaps in U.S.: No new vaccine supply, no national stockpile
WASHINGTON, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Shortages of U.S. cholera vaccine are raising deep concerns among some top infectious disease doctors, who fear Americans could be highly vulnerable to a public health threat that can spread quickly.
Ultrasound treatment may blast away kidney stones without pain
Health News // 1 day ago
Ultrasound treatment may blast away kidney stones without pain
A new ultrasound treatment for kidney stones might provide pain-free relief while the patient is awake, researchers say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cholera protection gaps in U.S.: No new vaccine supply, no national stockpile
Cholera protection gaps in U.S.: No new vaccine supply, no national stockpile
Many Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
Many Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
Some babies missed communication milestones during pandemic lockdowns
Some babies missed communication milestones during pandemic lockdowns
Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Foods high in omega-6 fatty acids linked to higher odds for menstrual pain
Foods high in omega-6 fatty acids linked to higher odds for menstrual pain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement