Oct. 14, 2022 / 2:42 PM

CDC warns about potentially severe flu season

By Matt Bernardini
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Friday that the United States could see a more severe flu season than normal. Photo by James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via Wikimedia Commons
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned of a severe flu season as reports of the virus and other respiratory illnesses are already higher than normal.

The flu and similar viruses are notably higher in Georgia, New York City, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington D.C., the agency said. Usually flu season doesn't begin to increase until December and peaks in February.

"We've noted that flu activity is starting to increase across much of the country," especially in the Southeast and south-central United States, the CDC's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, told NBC News. "Not everybody got flu vaccinated last year, and many people did not get the flu. So that makes us ripe to have potentially a severe flu season."

One notable outbreak has already occurred in San Diego, where a school district said there were "hundreds" of absences at a local high school, likely due to a flu outbreak.

According to CNN, new data suggests that the country may be returning to pre-COVID levels of flu. This week, 3.3% of respiratory specimens sent to clinical labs tested positive for influenza, an increase from the 0.1% of specimens that tested positive this time last year, and the 0.2% of specimens that tested positive this time in 2020.

However, in 2019, 3.1% of specimens were reported as testing positive for flu.

The new CDC report also said that 1,322 patients were admitted to hospitals with influenza this week and there were three deaths in children this week associated with influenza.

The agency said that the best way to protect against the virus is to get vaccinated.

"CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get a flu vaccine, ideally by the end of October," the agency said. "There are also prescription flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat flu illness; those need to be started as early as possible."

