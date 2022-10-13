Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 13, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Ultrasound treatment may blast away kidney stones without pain

By Alan Mozes, HealthDay News
A non-surgical and minimally painful treatment enlists two types of ultrasound to zap "ureteral stones," causing them to break up, dislodge and reposition in order to make passing the stones easier and faster. Photo by Africa Studio/Shutterstock
A non-surgical and minimally painful treatment enlists two types of ultrasound to zap "ureteral stones," causing them to break up, dislodge and reposition in order to make passing the stones easier and faster. Photo by Africa Studio/Shutterstock

A new ultrasound treatment for kidney stones might provide pain-free relief while the patient is awake, researchers say.

Kidney stones are often excruciatingly painful. In most cases, patients are told to just ride it out, sometimes for weeks, in the hope the stone will eventually pass through the urinary tract -- from kidney to bladder -- on its own. But for roughly one in four patients that never happens, triggering surgical intervention.

Advertisement

However, a small new study suggests there may be another way: a non-surgical and minimally painful treatment that enlists two types of ultrasound to zap "ureteral stones," causing them to break up, dislodge and reposition in order to make passing the stones easier and faster.

"The two-pronged approach is to first break the stone into fragments and then move the fragments toward the exit so they will pass," explained study author Dr. M. Kennedy Hall. He is a professor in the emergency medicine department at the University of Washington School of Medicine, in Seattle.

Advertisement

The goal, said Hall, is "to remove the stone right away, when you first come to the doctor, so you don't sit home in pain and anxiety," unsure if invasive surgery -- complete with anesthesia -- is in the offing.

In the study, Hall's team focused on the potential of combining two different ultrasound tools: ultrasonic propulsion (UP) and burst wave lithotripsy (BWL).

The idea stemmed from a NASA-led effort to develop a non-sedation approach to kidney stones for astronauts on long-haul trips.

RELATED Change of diet may reduce chance of kidney stones, study shows

Ultrasonic propulsion is designed to help move and reposition the problem stone, while BWL is deployed to break up the stone into smaller pieces.

The authors pointed out that a third procedure -- called shock wave lithotripsy -- is already a go-to when surgery is called for. But it requires sedation, and is decidedly not pain-free.

Dr. Arash Akhavein is a urologist with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He said the shockwave approach is essentially an invasive way to "pulverize the stone and allow passage."

RELATED Ultrasound 'bursts' may treat kidney stones in a doctor's office

Other standard treatments include the insertion of "a special endoscope through the urethra and urinary channels to find and break the stones with a laser, and/or to remove stone fragments with a special basket through the scope," added Akhavein, who was not involved in the study.

Advertisement

And for particularly large stones, "we puncture a small hole in the back into the kidney to break the stone and remove the pieces," he noted.

"Each method has indications and is suitable for certain cases. All require a trip to the operating room, almost always with general anesthesia," Akhavein explained.

By contrast, ultrasonic propulsion and BWL can be performed while patients are awake, whether in an emergency room or a clinic setting. And according to Hall and his associates, both techniques are essentially "painless."

To see how well the dual ultrasound approach might work, the investigators enlisted 29 patients in 2018, treating 16 with propulsion alone and 13 with it and BWL.

Both techniques utilize different buttons on the same ultrasound machine, Hall noted.

In the new study, ultrasonic propulsion triggered stone movement in 19 of 29 patients. In two cases, the stones were actually pushed out of the urinary tract all the way into the bladder, providing immediate relief in one patient.

The team also found that BWL had effectively broken stones up in seven out of 13 UP/BWL patients, typically in 10 minutes or less, Hall noted.

And over two weeks following ultrasound treatment, stones passed out of the body in 18 out of 21 patients, all of whom had stones closer to their bladder than to their kidney. For this group, on average, full stone passage took four days post-procedure.

Advertisement

No serious side effects were observed, and pain levels were markedly lower after ultrasound, overall. Those who did not get the desired result went in for standard surgery.

The team cautioned that the findings are preliminary, and more study will be needed with a larger group of patients.

Hall said if all goes well, he could see the two techniques becoming a viable patient option within two to three years.

And that will likely be of help for kidney stone patients, Akhavein said, particularly for those with relatively small stones.

The findings were published in the November issue of The Journal of Urology.

More information

There's more on kidney stones at the National Kidney Foundation.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Removing small kidney stones may prevent recurrent problems

Latest Headlines

Cholera protection gaps in U.S.: No new vaccine supply, no national stockpile
Health News // 20 minutes ago
Cholera protection gaps in U.S.: No new vaccine supply, no national stockpile
WASHINGTON, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Shortages of U.S. cholera vaccine are raising deep concerns among some top infectious disease doctors, who fear Americans could be highly vulnerable to a public health threat that can spread quickly.
Paxlovid may interact with common heart drugs, including some statins, study warns
Health News // 9 hours ago
Paxlovid may interact with common heart drugs, including some statins, study warns
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- People taking common medications for heart disease, including some statins, may be risking dangerous interactions if they use Paxlovid to treat viral symptoms from a COVID-19 infection.
Some babies missed communication milestones during pandemic lockdowns
Health News // 17 hours ago
Some babies missed communication milestones during pandemic lockdowns
When social interaction came to a halt during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, newborn babies missed out on vital communication milestones, researchers say.
Foods high in omega-6 fatty acids linked to higher odds for menstrual pain
Health News // 18 hours ago
Foods high in omega-6 fatty acids linked to higher odds for menstrual pain
A new study showed foods high in omega-6 fatty acids promoted inflammation, a key culprit in menstrual pain, whereas a diet high in foods with omega-3 fatty acids reduced inflammation.
Riding an e-bike less likely to improve fitness than regular bicycle
Health News // 18 hours ago
Riding an e-bike less likely to improve fitness than regular bicycle
That e-bike might make hilly rides a lot more fun, but it's not improving your fitness the way a good old-fashioned bicycle would, a new study shows.
Early diagnosis of diabetes linked to earlier onset of menopause
Health News // 18 hours ago
Early diagnosis of diabetes linked to earlier onset of menopause
The earlier a woman is diagnosed with diabetes, the sooner she may enter menopause, new research shows.
Diminishing access to care leaves millions of U.S. women in maternity care 'deserts'
Health News // 1 day ago
Diminishing access to care leaves millions of U.S. women in maternity care 'deserts'
The United States is still among one of the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth, especially in rural areas and communities of color, according to a new March of Dimes report.
Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Health News // 1 day ago
Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A class of Type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dementia, says research led by the University of Arizona. Cleveland Clinic scientists said metformin may treat atrial fibrillation.
Most Americans want government to ensure products are free of harmful chemicals
Health News // 1 day ago
Most Americans want government to ensure products are free of harmful chemicals
A new survey shows the majority of Americans want government to make sure the products they buy are free of harmful chemicals, and they are willing to pay more to get that assurance of safety.
British Journal of Sports Medicine retracts articles by former editor
Health News // 1 day ago
British Journal of Sports Medicine retracts articles by former editor
A leading medical journal, the British Journal of Sports Medicine, has retracted nine more articles written by its former editor-in-chief and applied "expressions of concern" on 38 additional articles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Many Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
Many Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Diminishing access to care leaves millions of U.S. women in maternity care 'deserts'
Diminishing access to care leaves millions of U.S. women in maternity care 'deserts'
Paxlovid may interact with common heart drugs, including some statins, study warns
Paxlovid may interact with common heart drugs, including some statins, study warns
Riding an e-bike less likely to improve fitness than regular bicycle
Riding an e-bike less likely to improve fitness than regular bicycle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement