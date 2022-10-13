Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 13, 2022 / 1:00 PM

ADHD label may increase risk of self-harm in teens, study suggests

By Judy Packer-Tursman
An ADHD diagnosis in adolescents doesn't improve their self-reported quality of life and may increase risk of self-harm, new research says. Photo by ivabalk/Pixabay
An ADHD diagnosis in adolescents doesn't improve their self-reported quality of life and may increase risk of self-harm, new research says. Photo by ivabalk/Pixabay

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Diagnosing attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, in adolescents doesn't improve their self-reported quality of life compared with teens with similar behaviors but no diagnosis. And it may significantly increase their risk of self-harm.

That's according to an original investigation published Thursday in JAMA Network Open.

Advertisement

An ADHD diagnosis usually triggers drug or non-pharmacological interventions.

So, the researchers, led by Luise Kazda, a member of the faculty of medicine and health at The University of Sydney in New South Wales, Australia, hypothesized that children and adolescents would benefit from this diagnosis more than youths with similar behaviors and demographic characteristics but no such diagnosis.

RELATED Children born before 39 weeks more likely to have symptoms of ADHD

The scientists used data on children and teens between ages 6 and 15 from the Longitudinal Study of Australian Children.

Roughly 400 adolescents with an ADHD diagnosis, as reported by their parents, were matched by age, sex and hyperactive/inattentive scores with about 400 adolescents without ADHD diagnosis.

The researchers used exact matching on sex, so the groups contained equal numbers of boys and girls.

RELATED Rate of ADHD, autism diagnoses higher among children on Medicaid, study finds

They used the World Health Organization's assessment tool consisting of six domains for measuring quality of life: physical, including energy and fatigue levels; psychological, including body image; level of independence, including mobility; social relationships; environment, including physical safety and security; and spirituality/religion/personal beliefs.

Advertisement

They discovered that children diagnosed with ADHD reported similar or poorer quality of life at ages 14 to 15 compared with children who had grown up experiencing the same behaviors without being pronounced to have ADHD.

And the data indicated that teens at ages 14 to 15 with an ADHD diagnosis had "substantially higher odds for self-harm" compared with those without such a diagnosis.

RELATED Most newly diagnosed kids with ADHD not getting best care, study says

They also found the most unfavorable associations of ADHD diagnosis with quality of life generally occurred in individuals first diagnosed at 6 to 7 years old.

"It is unclear how much of the negative outcomes associated with ADHD in children can be attributed to impairment resulting from the condition itself and how much is due to the labeling effect of the ADHD diagnosis," the research paper said.

In September, the Australian researchers published a study in The Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry finding that despite rising ADHD diagnosis rates, most children may be misdiagnosed or over-diagnosed: 26.5% had behaviors "in the normal range," and 27.6% had "borderline scores."

Separately, a study from Oregon Health & Science University in Portland came to similar conclusions. The investigators found the national prevalence of ADHD among 9-to-10-year-old children was 3.53% -- substantially below many previous estimates.

Advertisement

That research appeared in the October 2022 issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Latest Headlines

Mediterranean diet may not reduce risk of dementia, study suggests
Health News // 16 minutes ago
Mediterranean diet may not reduce risk of dementia, study suggests
A healthy diet might not protect you from dementia as some have suggested, according to a new Swedish study.
Chronic stress linked to increased risk of cancer
Health News // 1 hour ago
Chronic stress linked to increased risk of cancer
Over time, men and women under chronic stress face a significantly higher risk that they will die as a result of cancer, a new study warns.
Study identifies genetic variants that influence height
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study identifies genetic variants that influence height
An Australian study that included more than 5 million people has found that more than 12,000 genetic variants influence height.
For seniors who had a stroke and risk dementia, exercise can help, study says
Health News // 2 hours ago
For seniors who had a stroke and risk dementia, exercise can help, study says
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- While a stroke doubles a person's risk for dementia, a new study suggests that fairly intensive, regular exercise can improve cognitive function in adults.
Gene therapy may improve night vision of some with rare congenital blindness
Health News // 2 hours ago
Gene therapy may improve night vision of some with rare congenital blindness
An experimental gene therapy offers hope for rapid improvement in the night vision of adults who have a congenital form of childhood-onset blindness, researchers report.
Ultrasound treatment may blast away kidney stones without pain
Health News // 9 hours ago
Ultrasound treatment may blast away kidney stones without pain
A new ultrasound treatment for kidney stones might provide pain-free relief while the patient is awake, researchers say.
Cholera protection gaps in U.S.: No new vaccine supply, no national stockpile
Health News // 9 hours ago
Cholera protection gaps in U.S.: No new vaccine supply, no national stockpile
WASHINGTON, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Shortages of U.S. cholera vaccine are raising deep concerns among some top infectious disease doctors, who fear Americans could be highly vulnerable to a public health threat that can spread quickly.
Paxlovid may interact with common heart drugs, including some statins, study warns
Health News // 18 hours ago
Paxlovid may interact with common heart drugs, including some statins, study warns
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- People taking common medications for heart disease, including some statins, may be risking dangerous interactions if they use Paxlovid to treat viral symptoms from a COVID-19 infection.
Some babies missed communication milestones during pandemic lockdowns
Health News // 1 day ago
Some babies missed communication milestones during pandemic lockdowns
When social interaction came to a halt during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, newborn babies missed out on vital communication milestones, researchers say.
Foods high in omega-6 fatty acids linked to higher odds for menstrual pain
Health News // 1 day ago
Foods high in omega-6 fatty acids linked to higher odds for menstrual pain
A new study showed foods high in omega-6 fatty acids promoted inflammation, a key culprit in menstrual pain, whereas a diet high in foods with omega-3 fatty acids reduced inflammation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Many Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
Many Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Diminishing access to care leaves millions of U.S. women in maternity care 'deserts'
Diminishing access to care leaves millions of U.S. women in maternity care 'deserts'
Paxlovid may interact with common heart drugs, including some statins, study warns
Paxlovid may interact with common heart drugs, including some statins, study warns
Cholera protection gaps in U.S.: No new vaccine supply, no national stockpile
Cholera protection gaps in U.S.: No new vaccine supply, no national stockpile
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement