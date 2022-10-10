Trending
Oct. 10, 2022

Hospitals brace for influx of flu, COVID-19 cases this winter amid staff shortages

By Sheri Walsh
Short-staffed hospitals throughout the United States are bracing for a busy winter as fewer people get the COVID-19 booster and flu rates rise. File photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6d9149c554d8f01e9ad236cfe5398cef/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Hospitals throughout the United States are bracing for a busy winter as rising flu rates and what some doctors call COVID-19 complacency converge on healthcare facilities already stretched to the limit.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu rates and other respiratory viruses are already rising in parts of the United States with the CDC reporting a rise in positive flu tests last week.

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted and people back in offices and classrooms, the number of flu cases are expected to skyrocket to pre-pandemic levels, according to the CDC.

"It's very likely that we're going to see influenza roaring back with a vengeance this winter," Dr. Dan Uslan, co-chief infection prevention officer for UCLA Health, told NBC News.

Australia is experiencing its worst flu season in five years, as federal health officials recently warned the United States could get hit just as hard with only 49% of Americans planning to get a flu shot this year, according to a National Foundation for Infectious Diseases survey.

"Data from the Southern Hemisphere are not good," said Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic. "We need to double down on prevention measures," such as physical distancing and masking.

While fewer Americans plan to get a flu shot, only 7.6 million Americans, out of 333 million total, have received the new COVID-19 booster aimed at Omicron that was released last month, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey. The foundation blamed the low numbers on a lack of public awareness about the new shot, after more than 225 million people got the initial COVID-19 vaccine.

"America is not rushing out to get the new booster. Most are only dimly aware of it, which is not surprising in a country that seems to have mostly moved on," KFF President and CEO Drew Altman said in a statement. "The exception may be older folks, who are at great risk and early on are more interested in the new booster."

While the number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop, there are still tens of thousands of new cases being diagnosed every day. And as winter sets in and more people move indoors, the number of respiratory viruses is expected to rise with hospitals ill-equipped to handle a surge.

"If you go around the nation and ask hospitals how busy they are, every single one of them will tell you they're busy," said Dr. Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean at the Emory University School of Medicine.

Front line nurses, burned out during the pandemic, have taken early retirement or quit to go into new lines of work leaving many hospitals struggling to recruit new people.

The number of healthcare workers quitting is 23% higher than when the pandemic began, according to Health System Tracker, which leaves little room to accommodate a large influx of patients.

"There's no excess capacity in hospitals," del Rio said. "Anything that increases the number of patients is going to tip the scales."

Latest Headlines

Heart group urges families to eat meals together to lower stress
Health News // 6 hours ago
Heart group urges families to eat meals together to lower stress
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A new American Heart Association survey says 91% of parents notice their family is less stressed when they eat together -- and less stress means less risk of heart disease.
Nearly two-thirds of long COVID patients are female, global study finds
Health News // 6 hours ago
Nearly two-thirds of long COVID patients are female, global study finds
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A global study says 6.2% of individuals with symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection experienced long COVID in 2020-21 with at least one of three symptom groups: persistent fatigue, respiratory problems and cognition issues.
More than 40% of Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
Health News // 9 hours ago
More than 40% of Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 40% of Americans were untruthful about whether they had the virus or were ignoring safety precautions, a nationwide survey shows.
Type of fracture, underlying health linked to poor outcomes in seniors
Health News // 9 hours ago
Type of fracture, underlying health linked to poor outcomes in seniors
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Specific pre-existing health conditions, and their combinations, in older people make it likelier they could die after breaking a bone -- a much greater risk than either the fracture or the illnesses alone.
Arthritis drug shows promise against autoimmune disease scleroderma
Health News // 10 hours ago
Arthritis drug shows promise against autoimmune disease scleroderma
Researchers report early success with using an existing rheumatoid arthritis (RA) drug to treat systemic sclerosis, a rare but potentially devastating autoimmune condition.
Molecular test may distinguish between benign pancreatic cysts, early cancer
Health News // 11 hours ago
Molecular test may distinguish between benign pancreatic cysts, early cancer
Pancreatic cancer is often fatal, but a molecular test that can accurately distinguish benign cysts from those that could become cancerous may be a key to saving lives.
FDA approves whooping cough vaccine for pregnant mothers
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA approves whooping cough vaccine for pregnant mothers
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A new vaccine to prevent whooping cough in newborn infants was approved the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.
EPA moves to address pollution from leaded fuel in small airplanes
Health News // 3 days ago
EPA moves to address pollution from leaded fuel in small airplanes
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a so-called endangerment finding that aircraft that use leaded fuel cause or contribute to pollution that could harm public health and welfare.
Many teen drivers raise risks by speeding, texting, study shows
Health News // 3 days ago
Many teen drivers raise risks by speeding, texting, study shows
Speeding and texting while driving are two common but risky behaviors among teens, a new study finds.
CDC will end daily COVID-19 reports
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC will end daily COVID-19 reports
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it will stop publishing COVID-19 case and death data on a daily basis and instead issue weekly updates, starting Oct. 20.
