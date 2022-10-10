Trending
Oct. 10, 2022 / 5:07 PM

Heart group urges families to eat meals together to lower stress

By Judy Packer-Tursman
A new American Heart Association survey says 91% of parents notice their family is less stressed when they eat together. Photo courtesy of National Cancer Institute
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A new American Heart Association survey says 91% of parents notice their family is less stressed when they eat together.

Such meal-sharing could be a simple way to help manage chronic stress that can increase a person's lifetime risk of heart disease and stroke, the heart group says.

Of the 1,000 U.S. adults nationwide surveyed in September for the American Heart Association's Healthy for Good movement by Wakefield Research, 84% of respondents said they wish they could share a meal more often with loved ones, according to a news release Monday.

Overall, the surveyed adults reported eating alone about half of the time. And nearly two-thirds, or 65%, of them said they are at least somewhat stressed, and 27% reported being very or extremely stressed.

Beyond stress relief, the national survey found that 67% of adults said sharing a meal reminds them of the importance of connecting with other people, and 54% said it reminds them to slow down and take a break.

Nearly six in 10 survey respondents also said they are more likely to make healthier food choices when eating with other people, but they have trouble scheduling with their friends or family to share meals.

And nearly seven in 10 of those employed full- or part-time said they'd feel less stressed at work if they had more time to take a break and share a meal with a co-worker.

In the release, Dr. Erin Michos, associate director of preventive cardiology at Johns Hopkins University, suggested setting a goal to gather friends, family or coworkers for one more meal together each week.

"If you can't get together in person, think about how you can share a meal together over the phone or a computer," she said.

To promote mealtime togetherness, the heart association said it will share "practical and budget-friendly meal tips" each Tuesday through December.

Information can be found by following #TogetherTuesday on social media or texting 2gether to 51555 to get tips sent directly to their phone.

Latest Headlines

Nearly two-thirds of long COVID patients are female, global study finds
Health News // 47 minutes ago
Nearly two-thirds of long COVID patients are female, global study finds
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A global study says 6.2% of individuals with symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection experienced long COVID in 2020-21 with at least one of three symptom groups: persistent fatigue, respiratory problems and cognition issues.
More than 40% of Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
Health News // 3 hours ago
More than 40% of Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 40% of Americans were untruthful about whether they had the virus or were ignoring safety precautions, a nationwide survey shows.
Type of fracture, underlying health linked to poor outcomes in seniors
Health News // 3 hours ago
Type of fracture, underlying health linked to poor outcomes in seniors
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Specific pre-existing health conditions, and their combinations, in older people make it likelier they could die after breaking a bone -- a much greater risk than either the fracture or the illnesses alone.
Arthritis drug shows promise against autoimmune disease scleroderma
Health News // 4 hours ago
Arthritis drug shows promise against autoimmune disease scleroderma
Researchers report early success with using an existing rheumatoid arthritis (RA) drug to treat systemic sclerosis, a rare but potentially devastating autoimmune condition.
Molecular test may distinguish between benign pancreatic cysts, early cancer
Health News // 5 hours ago
Molecular test may distinguish between benign pancreatic cysts, early cancer
Pancreatic cancer is often fatal, but a molecular test that can accurately distinguish benign cysts from those that could become cancerous may be a key to saving lives.
FDA approves whooping cough vaccine for pregnant mothers
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA approves whooping cough vaccine for pregnant mothers
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A new vaccine to prevent whooping cough in newborn infants was approved the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.
EPA moves to address pollution from leaded fuel in small airplanes
Health News // 3 days ago
EPA moves to address pollution from leaded fuel in small airplanes
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a so-called endangerment finding that aircraft that use leaded fuel cause or contribute to pollution that could harm public health and welfare.
Many teen drivers raise risks by speeding, texting, study shows
Health News // 3 days ago
Many teen drivers raise risks by speeding, texting, study shows
Speeding and texting while driving are two common but risky behaviors among teens, a new study finds.
CDC will end daily COVID-19 reports
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC will end daily COVID-19 reports
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it will stop publishing COVID-19 case and death data on a daily basis and instead issue weekly updates, starting Oct. 20.
Retirees sleep more, exercise less, study shows
Health News // 3 days ago
Retirees sleep more, exercise less, study shows
A Finnish study that used a wrist-based device to determine just how much retired adults were moving every day found that they were sleeping more and, as a result, their physical activity dropped.
