Heart group urges families to eat meals together to lower stress

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A new American Heart Association survey says 91% of parents notice their family is less stressed when they eat together. Such meal-sharing could be a simple way to help manage chronic stress that can increase a person's lifetime risk of heart disease and stroke, the heart group says. Advertisement

Of the 1,000 U.S. adults nationwide surveyed in September for the American Heart Association's Healthy for Good movement by Wakefield Research, 84% of respondents said they wish they could share a meal more often with loved ones, according to a news release Monday.

Overall, the surveyed adults reported eating alone about half of the time. And nearly two-thirds, or 65%, of them said they are at least somewhat stressed, and 27% reported being very or extremely stressed.

Beyond stress relief, the national survey found that 67% of adults said sharing a meal reminds them of the importance of connecting with other people, and 54% said it reminds them to slow down and take a break.

Nearly six in 10 survey respondents also said they are more likely to make healthier food choices when eating with other people, but they have trouble scheduling with their friends or family to share meals.

And nearly seven in 10 of those employed full- or part-time said they'd feel less stressed at work if they had more time to take a break and share a meal with a co-worker.

In the release, Dr. Erin Michos, associate director of preventive cardiology at Johns Hopkins University, suggested setting a goal to gather friends, family or coworkers for one more meal together each week.

"If you can't get together in person, think about how you can share a meal together over the phone or a computer," she said.

To promote mealtime togetherness, the heart association said it will share "practical and budget-friendly meal tips" each Tuesday through December.

Information can be found by following #TogetherTuesday on social media or texting 2gether to 51555 to get tips sent directly to their phone.