Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 4, 2022 / 8:35 AM

Study finds disabled patients face discrimination seeking healthcare

By Amy Norton HealthDay Reporter
1/2
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Mayor of Bowie, Md., Timothy Adams during an event celebrating the Americans with Disabilities Act at the White House on Wednesday. Researchers have found that many doctors lack the knowledge and skill to care for patients with disabilities. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/43583e3bee615be972c524be904343c5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Mayor of Bowie, Md., Timothy Adams during an event celebrating the Americans with Disabilities Act at the White House on Wednesday. Researchers have found that many doctors lack the knowledge and skill to care for patients with disabilities. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Over 30 years since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, some doctors harbor biases toward people with disabilities, and even actively avoid accepting them as patients, a new study finds.

In focus group discussions with about two dozen U.S. doctors, researchers found that many said they lacked the knowledge and skill to care for patients with disabilities. Even basic physical accommodations, like accessible buildings and medical equipment, were an issue.

Advertisement

When asked how they measured the weight of a wheelchair user, some doctors said they sent the patient to a supermarket, grain elevator or zoo.

But while some doctors said they did the best they could, others expressed negative attitudes saying patients with disabilities were "entitled," or that providing care to them was a burden. Some believed the ADA -- a 1990 law that prohibits discrimination based on disability -- works against the medical profession.

Advertisement

One provision of the law requires user-friendly spaces for people who use wheelchairs, scooters, canes and other devices to get around. Medical providers must also provide sign language interpreters for the deaf and be able to transfer disabled patients from a chair to an examining table.

In some cases, doctors said they routinely made excuses to avoid caring for patients with disabilities. Those ranged from "I no longer take new patients," to "I'm not the doctor for you."

The findings, published in the October issue of the journal Health Affairs, are based on conversations with a small number of doctors.

RELATED California governor signs controversial law creating healthcare courts for homeless

But experts said they add to a body of work showing that many people with physical and intellectual disabilities find it nearly impossible to simply get an appointment with a doctor. And when they do, they are often unhappy with their care.

The study also squares with everyday experiences.

"This validates the stories that I hear all the time," said Bethany Lilly, senior director of public policy at The Arc, a Washington-based advocacy group for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

RELATED Federal judge: Wisconsin disabled voters can get others to help deliver ballots

"This isn't surprising or shocking to me," said Lilly, who was not involved in the study. "People may think this problem was solved years ago, with the ADA. It wasn't."

Advertisement

At the same time, she and other experts said the issue runs far deeper than individual doctors with bad attitudes.

"This is a systems problem," said Dr. Tara Lagu, the lead researcher on the work.

For one thing, medical school and post-graduate training do not prepare doctors for meeting the needs of patients with disabilities, said Lagu, a professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

Another broad problem, Lagu said, is insurance reimbursement, which does not factor in the longer appointments that are often necessary for patients with more complex needs.

Doctors in the focus group called it "unreasonable" and "ridiculous" to expect the standard 15-minute appointment to be enough for patients with disabilities. They also complained about financial barriers to providing proper equipment or other services. One primary care doctor described hiring a service to do sign language interpretation, but found that the practice lost money on every appointment where the service was used.

That doctor is not an anomaly.

An 'unacceptable' response

"Studies show that the vast majority of deaf signers are not provided with an interpreter," said Dr. Michael McKee, co-director of the University of Michigan's Center for Disability Health and Wellness.

Instead, he said, those patients are usually given pen and paper; in other cases, family members do the interpreting.

Advertisement

"That is unacceptable," said McKee, who himself has hearing loss and uses a cochlear implant.

But like Lagu and Lilly, he said the responsibility for providing quality healthcare to people with disabilities cannot be shouldered by doctors alone.

All healthcare providers and staff, McKee said, need adequate education, training and resources -- and that involves many "players," including healthcare systems and insurers. Doctors, nurses and other providers are overburdened as it is, he pointed out.

"Expecting physicians to manage it all is unreasonable," McKee said. "We need a systems overhaul."

On the insurance side, he said, "better billing models" that account for the complexity of an appointment are one potential way to help.

As for education, all three experts said that medical schools and residency programs clearly have the responsibility to better prepare doctors. But there's also a need for continuing education for doctors already in practice.

Lilly also noted the lack of a central resource for doctors who want assistance in better accommodating patients with limitations. She pointed to the Job Accommodation Network, a free service that gives employers guidance on workplace accommodations and disability employment issues.

"A similar resource for doctors might be helpful," Lilly said.

Another fix, she and McKee said, would be greater involvement of people with disabilities in healthcare -- on the care side and in shaping healthcare policies and practices.

Advertisement

A huge swath of the population has some form of disability, Lagu noted, and yet it's a group that is left out of the discussion on healthcare disparities.

"That's just not acceptable," she said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on disability and health.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Bidens mark anniversary of ADA with White House reception

Latest Headlines

Study examines brain structure that may help 'super-agers' stay sharp
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study examines brain structure that may help 'super-agers' stay sharp
Researchers have discovered another clue as to how some older people stay sharp as a tack into their 80s and beyond: Their brain cells are really big.
Eating refined grains may bring on heart disease earlier, study says
Health News // 19 hours ago
Eating refined grains may bring on heart disease earlier, study says
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Eating lots of refined grains, such as white bread and white rice, is similar to consuming a diet full of sugars and oils, and linked to a higher risk of premature coronary artery disease, a new study says.
Cancer patients may be at greater risk of death from COVID-19
Health News // 19 hours ago
Cancer patients may be at greater risk of death from COVID-19
New research confirms that COVID-19 can be life-threatening for cancer patients: More than 16,500 Americans with cancer died from complications related to coronavirus infection during the first 10 months of the pandemic.
COVID-19 boosters key to maintaining seniors' immunity, study confirms
Health News // 21 hours ago
COVID-19 boosters key to maintaining seniors' immunity, study confirms
For older adults, getting vaccinated provides protection against COVID-19, but getting a booster is a key part of maintaining that immunity, a new study confirms.
FDA warns of listeria outbreak linked to brie, camembert cheeses
Health News // 21 hours ago
FDA warns of listeria outbreak linked to brie, camembert cheeses
U.S. health officials have warned that numerous brands of brie and camembert cheese may contain Listeria, a potentially dangerous bacteria.
Breast cancer deaths keep falling, but wide gap for Black women persists
Health News // 21 hours ago
Breast cancer deaths keep falling, but wide gap for Black women persists
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The death rate from breast cancer continues to decline, according to a new report Monday from the American Cancer Society. But there's a wide, worrisome gap in Black women's outcomes that remains unchanged.
Black patients left out of most Alzheimer's drug trials
Health News // 23 hours ago
Black patients left out of most Alzheimer's drug trials
When it comes to Alzheimer's medications such as donepezil (Aricept) or aducanumab (Aduhelm), the evidence on how they work for Black and Hispanic patients is lacking because so few were included in clinical trials.
U.S. suicide rates climb in 2021 after declining for two years
Health News // 3 days ago
U.S. suicide rates climb in 2021 after declining for two years
The suicide rate in the United States increased in 2021, following two years of decline, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Prescription folic acid may reduce risk of suicide, study suggests
Health News // 3 days ago
Prescription folic acid may reduce risk of suicide, study suggests
More than 1 million Americans attempted suicide in 2020, and a new study is hinting at a potential way to reduce that risk: prescription folic acid.
'Bionic pancreas' could track blood sugar, deliver insulin for people with diabetes
Health News // 4 days ago
'Bionic pancreas' could track blood sugar, deliver insulin for people with diabetes
A new technology dubbed the "bionic pancreas" may beat standard treatment in helping people with Type 1 diabetes control their blood sugar levels, a clinical trial has found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Eating refined grains may bring on heart disease earlier, study says
Eating refined grains may bring on heart disease earlier, study says
Breast cancer deaths keep falling, but wide gap for Black women persists
Breast cancer deaths keep falling, but wide gap for Black women persists
Study examines brain structure that may help 'super-agers' stay sharp
Study examines brain structure that may help 'super-agers' stay sharp
Cancer patients may be at greater risk of death from COVID-19
Cancer patients may be at greater risk of death from COVID-19
Acetaminophen use during pregnancy can impact kids' behavior, researchers warn
Acetaminophen use during pregnancy can impact kids' behavior, researchers warn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement