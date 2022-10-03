Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 3, 2022 / 11:35 AM

COVID-19 boosters key to maintaining seniors' immunity, study confirms

By HealthDay News
Older people need to be especially encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters to keep them protected from breakthrough infections as immunity wanes, researchers say. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6f657c16507f96981c407b2a8a827bbb/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Older people need to be especially encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters to keep them protected from breakthrough infections as immunity wanes, researchers say. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

For older adults, getting vaccinated provides protection against COVID-19, but getting a booster is a key part of maintaining that immunity, a new study confirms.

"The data support the CDC guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination and affirm that the vaccine is initially able to mount a good antibody response," said study co-author Dr. Sean Leng. He's a professor of medicine and geriatric specialist at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Advertisement

But older people need to be especially encouraged to get the vaccine and boosters to keep them protected from breakthrough infections as immunity wanes, Leng noted in a university news release.

The researchers studied more than 80 men and women ages 75 to 98 from Baltimore. The participants had received two initial doses of the mRNA vaccines made by either Pfizer or Moderna. They had no known history of COVID-19 infection.

RELATED Global study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccine, longer menstrual cycle

Another 84 adults younger than 75 with the same vaccination and infection history were included as a comparison group.

The older adults had antibody levels in their blood that were three to eight times lower than in the younger group. Older males had one to three times lower antibody levels even than older women.

Advertisement

The participants then got COVID-19 booster shots. About 14 to 30 days later, the antibody levels in the older adults matched those in the younger group. Men no longer had lower antibody levels than women.

RELATED Pfizer, Moderna ask FDA to approve bivalent COVID-19 booster for kids

Previous research had documented a significant decline in the protective antibody response among all vaccine recipients six months after the initial two-dose series of mRNA vaccines, the study noted. This was especially true in older adults whose immune systems weaken with age. That research had also documented the sharper decline in immunity in men.

Clinical trials for the vaccines had shown a high antibody response in older adults, providing them with robust protection. However, continued monitoring had shown a decline in antibodies after six months, hence the need for boosters.

Clinical Infectious Diseases published the findings recently.

RELATED CDC drops universal masking at nursing homes, hospitals

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Eating refined grains may bring on heart disease earlier, study says
Health News // 11 minutes ago
Eating refined grains may bring on heart disease earlier, study says
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Eating lots of refined grains, such as white bread and white rice, is similar to consuming a diet full of sugars and oils, and linked to a higher risk of premature coronary artery disease, a new study says.
Cancer patients may be at greater risk of death from COVID-19
Health News // 14 minutes ago
Cancer patients may be at greater risk of death from COVID-19
New research confirms that COVID-19 can be life-threatening for cancer patients: More than 16,500 Americans with cancer died from complications related to coronavirus infection during the first 10 months of the pandemic.
FDA warns of listeria outbreak linked to brie, camembert cheeses
Health News // 1 hour ago
FDA warns of listeria outbreak linked to brie, camembert cheeses
U.S. health officials have warned that numerous brands of brie and camembert cheese may contain Listeria, a potentially dangerous bacteria.
Breast cancer deaths keep falling, but wide gap for Black women persists
Health News // 2 hours ago
Breast cancer deaths keep falling, but wide gap for Black women persists
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The death rate from breast cancer continues to decline, according to a new report Monday from the American Cancer Society. But there's a wide, worrisome gap in Black women's outcomes that remains unchanged.
Black patients left out of most Alzheimer's drug trials
Health News // 4 hours ago
Black patients left out of most Alzheimer's drug trials
When it comes to Alzheimer's medications such as donepezil (Aricept) or aducanumab (Aduhelm), the evidence on how they work for Black and Hispanic patients is lacking because so few were included in clinical trials.
U.S. suicide rates climb in 2021 after declining for two years
Health News // 3 days ago
U.S. suicide rates climb in 2021 after declining for two years
The suicide rate in the United States increased in 2021, following two years of decline, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Prescription folic acid may reduce risk of suicide, study suggests
Health News // 3 days ago
Prescription folic acid may reduce risk of suicide, study suggests
More than 1 million Americans attempted suicide in 2020, and a new study is hinting at a potential way to reduce that risk: prescription folic acid.
'Bionic pancreas' could track blood sugar, deliver insulin for people with diabetes
Health News // 3 days ago
'Bionic pancreas' could track blood sugar, deliver insulin for people with diabetes
A new technology dubbed the "bionic pancreas" may beat standard treatment in helping people with Type 1 diabetes control their blood sugar levels, a clinical trial has found.
Weight-loss surgery may raise risk of developing epilepsy
Health News // 3 days ago
Weight-loss surgery may raise risk of developing epilepsy
Weight-loss surgery can change a person's life and health, but new research warns it might also come with a slight risk of developing epilepsy.
Hospitals in coastal areas at greater risk of flooding during hurricanes
Health News // 4 days ago
Hospitals in coastal areas at greater risk of flooding during hurricanes
As Hurricane Ian slams Florida, a new study finds that many hospitals positioned near the Gulf and East Coasts are vulnerable to severe flooding from such storms.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Bionic pancreas' could track blood sugar, deliver insulin for people with diabetes
'Bionic pancreas' could track blood sugar, deliver insulin for people with diabetes
Weight-loss surgery may raise risk of developing epilepsy
Weight-loss surgery may raise risk of developing epilepsy
Prescription folic acid may reduce risk of suicide, study suggests
Prescription folic acid may reduce risk of suicide, study suggests
Study: Drink 2 to 3 cups of coffee a day for longer life, better heart health
Study: Drink 2 to 3 cups of coffee a day for longer life, better heart health
Acetaminophen use during pregnancy can impact kids' behavior, researchers warn
Acetaminophen use during pregnancy can impact kids' behavior, researchers warn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement