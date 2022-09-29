Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 29, 2022 / 2:47 PM

'Bionic pancreas' could track blood sugar, deliver insulin for people with diabetes

By Amy Norton, HealthDay News
Among adults and children with Type 1 diabetes, those who used the bionic pancreas for three months saw their average blood sugar levels decline -- without an increase in potentially dangerous blood sugar lows, the researchers reported. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/stevepb-282134/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;amp;utm_content=528678" target="_blank">Steve Buissinne</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;amp;utm_content=528678" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
Among adults and children with Type 1 diabetes, those who used the bionic pancreas for three months saw their average blood sugar levels decline -- without an increase in potentially dangerous blood sugar lows, the researchers reported. Photo by Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

A new technology dubbed the "bionic pancreas" may beat standard treatment in helping people with Type 1 diabetes control their blood sugar levels, a clinical trial has found.

Among adults and children with Type 1 diabetes, those who used the bionic pancreas for three months saw their average blood sugar levels decline -- without an increase in potentially dangerous blood sugar lows, the researchers reported.

Advertisement

The device, called the iLet Bionic Pancreas, is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If approved, it would be the most automated system available for managing Type 1 diabetes -- tracking blood sugar levels and delivering insulin with minimal input from patients.

"This technology takes more of the burden away from patients," said Dr. Jennifer Sherr, a pediatric endocrinologist at Yale School of Medicine, in New Haven, Conn.

Advertisement

While she specializes in treating kids with Type 1 diabetes, Sherr said people of any age could get relief from not having to constantly think about managing a chronic disease.

Sherr wrote an editorial published with the study in Thursday's issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

Type 1 diabetes differs from the far more common Type 2 diabetes, which mainly affects adults and is often associated with obesity.

RELATED Study: Dieters with diabetes should set aside steak, but can eat mashed potatoes

The Type 1 form often strikes during childhood, and is caused by a misguided immune system attack on the body's insulin-producing cells. Insulin is a hormone that shuttles sugar from food into body cells to be used for fuel.

People with Type 1 diabetes need to take synthetic insulin in order to survive. They are also tasked with trying to keep their blood sugar levels within a certain range -- to lower the risks of long-term complications like nerve damage, kidney failure and heart disease.

Traditionally, that meant doing multiple "finger sticks" a day to measure their blood sugar, then injecting the right amount of insulin.

RELATED Drinking tea may lower risk of developing diabetes

Over the years, some wearable devices have been developed to make the job easier: People can opt for a "pump" that delivers insulin throughout the day via a small tube just under the skin. And an alternative to finger sticks is the continuous glucose monitor -- a device that tracks blood sugar levels via a sensor placed under the skin.

Advertisement

The past several years have seen even bigger strides, with the approval of several so-called hybrid closed-loop systems.

Those devices -- sometimes called "artificial pancreas" systems -- integrate the insulin pump and continuous glucose monitor into one system. The middle-man is a computer algorithm that analyzes the monitor's glucose readings and automatically adjusts the pump's insulin doses.

The systems, which include brands like MiniMed and Control-IQ, are not only simpler. Studies show they control blood sugar levels better than conventional treatment.

"Technology really has moved forward in recent years," said Dr. Steven Russell, the lead researcher on the new trial.

Still, the currently available systems require a good amount of patient input, explained Russell, of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital Diabetes Research Center, in Boston.

To get the right insulin dose before mealtime, for example, users have to count the grams of carbohydrates they'll be eating, and make adjustments to the insulin dose.

The bionic pancreas, Russell said, eliminates the math.

Like available systems, the device integrates an insulin pump and glucose monitor. But the algorithms mean there's no carb-counting; users simply enter which meal they're eating (breakfast, for example), and then whether they are eating their "usual" amount, more or less.

Advertisement

"The system determines every drop of insulin that's given," Russell said.

To test the device against standard treatments, the researchers recruited more than 300 patients aged 6 to 79, then randomly assigned 219 to use the bionic pancreas for 13 weeks. Another 107 patients stuck with their standard care -- either a hybrid closed-loop system, conventional insulin pump or injections.

Overall, patients using the bionic pancreas saw a decline in their A1c, a measure of average blood sugar levels over the past three months. It dipped from an average of 7.9% to 7.3%, while the comparison group showed no change. (In general, the A1c goal for people with diabetes is below 7%.)

Patients using the bionic pancreas also spent more time with their blood sugar levels in target range -- an extra 2.5 hours per day, on average.

If approved, the device might make such automated insulin therapy more widely available, Russell and Sherr said.

They noted that many Americans with Type 1 diabetes see a primary care doctor, rather than an endocrinologist who specializes in the disease. Primary care doctors might be more comfortable prescribing a simpler technology that demands no special numbers skills, or complicated set-up: To get started, users only have to enter their weight.

Advertisement

Neither doctor, however, foresees everyone with Type 1 diabetes rushing to get the bionic pancreas. Some people, Sherr noted, prefer more control over insulin dosing, or are simply comfortable with their current routine.

"In the end," she said, "the technology that's best is the one you'll use."

Russell agreed. "I think it's good to have options," he said.

In the real world, there's also the issue of cost. It can be hard to get some insurance plans to cover the currently available hybrid systems.

"We do a lot of fighting," Sherr said.

The trial was funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health and iLet's developer, Beta Bionics, Inc.

More information

The nonprofit JDRF has more on managing Type 1 diabetes.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Vision damage may be a sign of Type 2 diabetes

Latest Headlines

Weight-loss surgery may raise risk of developing epilepsy
Health News // 2 hours ago
Weight-loss surgery may raise risk of developing epilepsy
Weight-loss surgery can change a person's life and health, but new research warns it might also come with a slight risk of developing epilepsy.
Hospitals in coastal areas at greater risk of flooding during hurricanes
Health News // 4 hours ago
Hospitals in coastal areas at greater risk of flooding during hurricanes
As Hurricane Ian slams Florida, a new study finds that many hospitals positioned near the Gulf and East Coasts are vulnerable to severe flooding from such storms.
Surgeon's gender has no effect on rates of death or complications, study finds
Health News // 4 hours ago
Surgeon's gender has no effect on rates of death or complications, study finds
Folks having surgery have lots of things to worry about as they go under the knife, but the gender of their surgeon isn't one of them, a new study finds.
Acetaminophen use during pregnancy can impact kids' behavior, researchers warn
Health News // 5 hours ago
Acetaminophen use during pregnancy can impact kids' behavior, researchers warn
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Acetaminophen is widely taken during pregnancy, but a new study warns women that it may be linked to sleep and attention problems in children. They were discovered in kids at age 3.
Economic costs of cigarette smoking in U.S. approach $900 billion a year
Health News // 6 hours ago
Economic costs of cigarette smoking in U.S. approach $900 billion a year
Smoking isn't only costly in terms of health risks, it also cost the U.S. economy $891 billion in 2020.
White House conference underscores 'food and medicine go hand in hand'
Health News // 1 day ago
White House conference underscores 'food and medicine go hand in hand'
WASHINGTON, Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Science has "connected the dots" between a healthy diet and disease prevention and treatment, and it is high time to realize a person's chronic illness can't be managed if they're hungry -- and do more about it.
FDA updates definition of 'healthy' for food labels
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA updates definition of 'healthy' for food labels
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Wednesday that it is updating the marketing term "healthy" to reflect what has been learned about what makes a wholesome diet.
Officials warn Florida residents of carbon monoxide dangers ahead of Hurricane Ian
Health News // 1 day ago
Officials warn Florida residents of carbon monoxide dangers ahead of Hurricane Ian
As Florida and nearby states brace for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, residents in the storm's path should also think about the hazards they may face in its aftermath.
Food insecurity rises among people with heart disease, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Food insecurity rises among people with heart disease, study says
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Nearly 4 in 10 people with heart disease had limited or uncertain access to adequate food in 2017-2018, a figure more than double from two decades earlier, a national study says.
Cases show mutated COVID-19 viruses resistant to remdesivir
Health News // 1 day ago
Cases show mutated COVID-19 viruses resistant to remdesivir
Patients with weakened immune systems could be inadvertently helping COVID-19 develop resistance to the antiviral drug remdesivir, a new study reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Drink 2 to 3 cups of coffee a day for longer life, better heart health
Study: Drink 2 to 3 cups of coffee a day for longer life, better heart health
Hearing aids will be available over the counter in October
Hearing aids will be available over the counter in October
Weightlifting, aerobic exercise can cut risk of early death from heart disease
Weightlifting, aerobic exercise can cut risk of early death from heart disease
White House conference underscores 'food and medicine go hand in hand'
White House conference underscores 'food and medicine go hand in hand'
Acetaminophen use during pregnancy can impact kids' behavior, researchers warn
Acetaminophen use during pregnancy can impact kids' behavior, researchers warn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement