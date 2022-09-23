Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 23, 2022 / 10:13 AM

Getting enough sleep key to a healthy immune system

By HealthDay News
Sleep modulates the production of cells that are the protagonists of inflammation, a new study found. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/claudio_scott-4913238/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;amp;utm_content=2197947" target="_blank">Claudio_Scott</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;amp;utm_content=2197947" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
Sleep modulates the production of cells that are the protagonists of inflammation, a new study found. Photo by Claudio_Scott/Pixabay

If you want to stay well, make sure you're getting enough sleep.

That's the conclusion of a new study that found that good sleep helps regulate a key component of the body's immune system.

Advertisement

Specifically, it influences the environment where white blood cells known as monocytes form, develop and get ready to support the immune function, a process called hematopoiesis.

"What we are learning is that sleep modulates the production of cells that are the protagonists -- the main actors -- of inflammation," said senior study author Filip Swirski, director of the Cardiovascular Research Institute at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York City. "Good quality sleep reduces that inflammatory burden."

RELATED Weekly nightmares in middle age might be warning sign of dementia

The researchers studied the impact of sleep in a clinical trial of 14 adults. Each participant was assigned to get either 7.5 hours of sleep each night for six weeks or to get about six hours of sleep each night. Then they had six weeks of a "wash-out" period where they got their normal amount of sleep before being assigned to the opposite schedule for another six weeks.

The researchers collected morning and afternoon blood samples in the fifth and sixth weeks of both parts of the study.

Advertisement

What did they find? When the adults did not get enough sleep, they had higher levels of circulating monocytes in the afternoon, higher numbers of immune stem cells in the blood, and evidence of immune activation.

RELATED Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says

"The stem cells have been imprinted, or genetically altered, under the influence of sleep restriction," Swirski said. "The change isn't permanent, but they continue to self-replicate at a higher rate for weeks."

This higher production of immune cells can speed the development of an age-related condition known as clonal hematopoiesis, which in turn is linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

The study, published Wednesday in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, was funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH).

RELATED Lack of sleep can lead to more selfish behavior

"Sleep impacts optimal functioning of nearly every cell and organ in the body," said Marishka Brown, director of the National Center on Sleep Disorders Research at the NIH. "The mechanistic insight from this study supports findings from larger population studies, which have shown that sleep can have a protective effect against a variety of conditions, including heart disease, cancer and dementia."

Establishing sound sleep patterns early in life is important, the study authors said in an institute news release. Doing so may reduce the severity of inflammatory conditions, such as sepsis.

Advertisement

An adequate night's sleep for most adults is seven to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep each night. Older adults need about seven to nine hours. Children aged 11 to 17 should get about eight to 10 hours nightly.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tips for sleep hygiene.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Weekly nightmares in middle age might be warning sign of dementia
Health News // 1 hour ago
Weekly nightmares in middle age might be warning sign of dementia
No one likes nightmares, but having persistently bad dreams may also signal impending dementia, new British research suggests.
Officials issue warning after carbon monoxide detectors fail to alarm
Health News // 1 hour ago
Officials issue warning after carbon monoxide detectors fail to alarm
Consumers should immediately stop using HECOPRO digital display carbon monoxide detectors because they can fail to warn about the presence of the dangerous gas, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
Implant may reduce OCD symptoms with electrical pulses
Health News // 18 hours ago
Implant may reduce OCD symptoms with electrical pulses
When traditional treatments fail to help patients with severe obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), an implant that zaps the brain with electrical pulses just might, a new research review shows.
Ex-smokers cut risk of dying early by adopting healthy behaviors, study says
Health News // 23 hours ago
Ex-smokers cut risk of dying early by adopting healthy behaviors, study says
WASHINGTON, Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A federal study published Thursday is urging the 52 million former smokers in the United States to stick to a healthy lifestyle as a way of lowering their risk of dying from all causes.
Global warming may increase risk for heart failure
Health News // 1 day ago
Global warming may increase risk for heart failure
Climate change could spell trouble for those with heart failure, a new study suggests.
Study: Waist-to-hip ratio should replace BMI to measure healthy weight
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Waist-to-hip ratio should replace BMI to measure healthy weight
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- New research suggests that waist-to-hip ratio, and not body mass index is a better measure of healthy weight -- and may better predict early death than BMI.
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- When people go to bed and how long they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia and cognitive decline, a new study suggests.
Study: Dieters with diabetes should set aside steak, but can eat mashed potatoes
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Dieters with diabetes should set aside steak, but can eat mashed potatoes
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Dieting by cutting protein intake may be as effective as restricting calories for people trying to fight obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, a small study suggests.
Flint, Mich., water crisis takes lasting toll on mental health
Health News // 2 days ago
Flint, Mich., water crisis takes lasting toll on mental health
An unprecedented water crisis continues to take a heavy toll on the mental health of adults in Flint, Mich., a large survey shows.
Drinking, smoking drop among U.S. teens while vaping, pot use rise
Health News // 2 days ago
Drinking, smoking drop among U.S. teens while vaping, pot use rise
Fewer U.S. teenagers are drinking and smoking these days, but marijuana and vaping have gained in popularity -- particularly among kids with lots of unsupervised free time.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Implant may reduce OCD symptoms with electrical pulses
Implant may reduce OCD symptoms with electrical pulses
Study: Waist-to-hip ratio should replace BMI to measure healthy weight
Study: Waist-to-hip ratio should replace BMI to measure healthy weight
Study: Dieters with diabetes should set aside steak, but can eat mashed potatoes
Study: Dieters with diabetes should set aside steak, but can eat mashed potatoes
Ex-smokers cut risk of dying early by adopting healthy behaviors, study says
Ex-smokers cut risk of dying early by adopting healthy behaviors, study says
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement