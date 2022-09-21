Watch Live
President Joe Biden makes keynote address at 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York City
Health News
Sept. 21, 2022 / 10:27 AM

Flint, Mich., water crisis takes lasting toll on mental health

By HealthDay News
A volunteer unwraps cases of bottled water to distribute to residents affected by the water crisis in Flint, Mich., on March 5, 2016. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d5819da551d2deb8167066f9ea55978d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
An unprecedented water crisis continues to take a heavy toll on the mental health of adults in Flint, Mich., a large survey shows.

Five years after the crisis, an estimated one in five -- about 13,600 people -- remained clinically depressed, the survey found. And about one in four -- 15,000 people -- had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"The mental health burden of America's largest public-works environmental disaster clearly continues for many adults in Flint," said study leader Aaron Reuben, a postdoctoral scholar at Duke University in Durham, N.C.

His team found that past-year rates of depression and PTSD were three to five times higher than estimates for U.S. adults overall.

RELATED Watching too much news linked to physical, mental health problems

The researchers said the people of Flint likely had higher rates of mental health problems before the water crisis and they got significantly worse in its wake.

The problems began when the city of Flint began getting its water supply from the Flint River on April 25, 2014. It had previously gotten its water from Lake Huron and the Detroit River.

When the city made the switch, it did not properly treat the water supply. That allowed lead and other elements to leach out of old water pipes, exposing Flint residents to unsafe levels of bacteria, disinfection byproducts and lead, a neurotoxicant. Flint's drinking water was not declared lead-free until Jan. 24, 2017.

RELATED Many family members of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 experience PTSD

The crisis affected tens of thousands of children and adults, who had high levels of lead in their blood, putting them at risk for thinking and memory issues, mental health problems, and other health issues.

"We know that large-scale natural or human-caused disasters can trigger or exacerbate depression and PTSD," said senior author Dean Kilpatrick, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Flint had high rates of mental health problems in the first years of the crisis.

RELATED MDMA improves post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, study finds

"What we did not know until now was the extent to which Flint residents continued to have mental health problems at the clinical diagnosis level five years after the crisis began," Kilpatrick said.

And some suffered more than others, the research revealed. Residents who had previously experienced physical or sexual assaults had triple the odds for depression and were more than six times more likely to have PTSD.

Flint is a predominantly low-income, Black community. Before the water crisis, residents experienced many challenges, including economic disadvantage, racism, and high exposure to potentially traumatic events, including prior physical or sexual assault. All can affect mental health.

"This highlights the importance of considering the cumulative effects of prior exposure to traumatic events when evaluating the effects of environmental disasters on mental health," Kilpatrick said.

The survey, conducted between mid-August of 2019 and mid-April of 2020, included 1,970 adults.

"The vast majority of our respondents were never offered mental health services, despite clear indication that the crisis was psychologically traumatic," Reuben said.

Most respondents who were offered services said they used and benefited from them. But the need for follow-up continues.

"Now that pipes are being replaced, the time is right to begin a second phase of recovery from the water crisis - one that focuses on providing additional resources to heal psychological wounds," Reuben said.

There is, he said, a "clear unmet need."

"Nearly 100% of surveyed Flint residents reported that they changed their behavior to avoid consuming contaminated water during the crisis, and the vast majority still worry that the exposures they had may cause future health problems for themselves or their family members," he said.

Uncertainty about future harm after environmental disasters contributes to psychological distress, Reuben said.

Depression and PTSD are also costly, adding up to $326 billion a year nationwide due to lost work hours and costs of medical care.

"We study these problems after disasters because they are common outcomes and because they are significantly impairing to individuals and communities," said study co-author Dr. Sandro Galea, a professor and dean at the Boston University School of Public Health. "But we also study these problems because we have good treatments that are effective for most people."

The findings were published online Tuesday in JAMA Network Open.

More information

The U.S. National Institute of Mental Health has more on PTSD.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Dieters with diabetes should set aside steak, but can eat mashed potatoes
Health News // 34 minutes ago
Study: Dieters with diabetes should set aside steak, but can eat mashed potatoes
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Dieting by cutting protein intake may be as effective as restricting calories for people trying to fight obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, a small study suggests.
Drinking, smoking drop among U.S. teens while vaping, pot use rise
Health News // 1 hour ago
Drinking, smoking drop among U.S. teens while vaping, pot use rise
Fewer U.S. teenagers are drinking and smoking these days, but marijuana and vaping have gained in popularity -- particularly among kids with lots of unsupervised free time.
White House conference aims to end hunger, create national strategy
Health News // 7 hours ago
White House conference aims to end hunger, create national strategy
WASHINGTON, Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Food security advocates in the United States want an assortment of federal agencies to coordinate a national response that eliminates the root causes of a basic problem that affects the health of millions of people.
Overpopulation of deer spreads tick-borne illnesses
Health News // 21 hours ago
Overpopulation of deer spreads tick-borne illnesses
The overpopulation of white-tailed deer across the Northeastern United States could help spread Lyme disease and another tick-borne illness, anaplasmosis, especially in suburban areas, a new study suggests.
Most pregnancy-related deaths in U.S. were preventable, report shows
Health News // 21 hours ago
Most pregnancy-related deaths in U.S. were preventable, report shows
More than four out of five pregnancy-related deaths in the United States could have been prevented, according to a new federal government report.
Canada's safer opioid supply program reduces overdose risks
Health News // 23 hours ago
Canada's safer opioid supply program reduces overdose risks
As opioid overdose deaths continue to soar, a Canadian program points to one way to save lives: providing "safer" opioids to people at high risk of overdose.
New tool may be able to diagnose endometriosis from menstrual blood
Health News // 23 hours ago
New tool may be able to diagnose endometriosis from menstrual blood
Women can suffer for years with the debilitating pain and medical complications of endometriosis without a diagnosis. Now, researchers believe they may be able to diagnose the condition using just menstrual blood.
Heart drug shows promise as new alcoholism treatment, NIH says
Health News // 1 day ago
Heart drug shows promise as new alcoholism treatment, NIH says
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Spironolactone, a widely used diuretic that treats heart problems and high blood pressure, may be an effective therapy for alcohol use disorder, new research suggests.
Medical debt affects 1 in 5 American households
Health News // 1 day ago
Medical debt affects 1 in 5 American households
More than one in 10 American adults and nearly one in five U.S. households have medical debt, a new study finds.
Nearly 10% of Americans suffer from depression
Health News // 1 day ago
Nearly 10% of Americans suffer from depression
Nearly 10% of Americans suffer from depression, with the mood disorder increasing fastest among teens and young adults, a new study finds.
