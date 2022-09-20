Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 20, 2022 / 1:34 PM

Most pregnancy-related deaths in U.S. were preventable, report shows

By HealthDay News
The report said asking whether a patient is pregnant or has been in the past year will provide needed information for diagnosis and treatment. File photo by Chaikom/Shutterstock
The report said asking whether a patient is pregnant or has been in the past year will provide needed information for diagnosis and treatment. File photo by Chaikom/Shutterstock

More than four out of five pregnancy-related deaths in the United States could have been prevented, according to a new federal government report.

The researchers examined data from Maternal Mortality Review Committees in 36 states on circumstances surrounding pregnancy-related deaths. The data, from 2017 to 2019, included leading causes of death by race and ethnicity.

Advertisement

"The report paints a much clearer picture of pregnancy-related deaths in this country," said Dr. Wanda Barfield, director of the division of reproductive health at the U.S. National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. "The majority of pregnancy-related deaths were preventable, highlighting the need for quality improvement initiatives in states, hospitals and communities that ensure all people who are pregnant or postpartum get the right care at the right time."

In all, 22% of the deaths reported occurred during pregnancy, according to the report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 25% occurred on the day of delivery or within seven days after. About 53% happened between one week and one year after pregnancy.

RELATED Senate report finds nearly 1,000 uncounted deaths in prisons

Causes of death varied. Twenty-three percent were related to mental health conditions, including suicide and overdose or poisoning from substance use disorder.

Advertisement

Another 14% resulted from excessive bleeding; 13% from heart conditions; and 9% each from infection, cardiomyopathy (a disease that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood throughout the body), and a type of blood clot known as thrombotic embolism. About 7% died from disorders related to high blood pressure.

Race and ethnicity also factored into the types of deaths reported, the researchers noted in a CDC news release.

RELATED Exposure to toxic chemicals threatens health of pregnant women, children

Heart conditions were the leading underlying cause of pregnancy-related deaths among Black people. Mental health conditions were the number one underlying cause for Hispanic and White people. Hemorrhage was the leading underlying cause for Asian people.

The report noted that American Indians and Alaska Natives (AI/AN) were disproportionately affected by pregnancy-related deaths. Mental health conditions and hemorrhage were the most common underlying causes, representing about half of deaths with a known explanation. About 64% of these deaths in AI/AN women happened between one week and one year after pregnancy. More than 90% were preventable, according to the authors of the report.

The report said asking whether a patient is pregnant or has been in the past year will provide needed information for diagnosis and treatment. Healthcare systems, communities, families and other support systems need to be aware of the serious complications that can happen during and after pregnancy, it advised.

Advertisement

Prevention recommendations from the Maternal Mortality Review Committees include wider access to insurance coverage to improve prenatal care and post-pregnancy follow-up; removing barriers to transportation to care; and the need for systems of referral and coordination.

More information

The Office on Women's Health has more on pregnancy health.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Telehealth may fit well in pregnancy, postpartum care, study suggests

Latest Headlines

Canada's safer opioid supply program reduces overdose risks
Health News // 1 hour ago
Canada's safer opioid supply program reduces overdose risks
As opioid overdose deaths continue to soar, a Canadian program points to one way to save lives: providing "safer" opioids to people at high risk of overdose.
New tool may be able to diagnose endometriosis from menstrual blood
Health News // 2 hours ago
New tool may be able to diagnose endometriosis from menstrual blood
Women can suffer for years with the debilitating pain and medical complications of endometriosis without a diagnosis. Now, researchers believe they may be able to diagnose the condition using just menstrual blood.
Heart drug shows promise as new alcoholism treatment, NIH says
Health News // 3 hours ago
Heart drug shows promise as new alcoholism treatment, NIH says
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Spironolactone, a widely used diuretic that treats heart problems and high blood pressure, may be an effective therapy for alcohol use disorder, new research suggests.
Medical debt affects 1 in 5 American households
Health News // 23 hours ago
Medical debt affects 1 in 5 American households
More than one in 10 American adults and nearly one in five U.S. households have medical debt, a new study finds.
Nearly 10% of Americans suffer from depression
Health News // 1 day ago
Nearly 10% of Americans suffer from depression
Nearly 10% of Americans suffer from depression, with the mood disorder increasing fastest among teens and young adults, a new study finds.
U.S. diets among the worst, with little improvement seen globally
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. diets among the worst, with little improvement seen globally
Despite everything people have learned about good nutrition, folks around the world aren't eating much healthier than they were three decades ago, a new global review has concluded.
Avoid aspirin plus warfarin to prevent bleeding risk, study reiterates
Health News // 1 day ago
Avoid aspirin plus warfarin to prevent bleeding risk, study reiterates
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Further evidence shows that it's best not to double up on blood thinners by taking aspirin along with commonly prescribed warfarin to lessen the risk of bleeding complications.
Drinking tea may lower risk of developing diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
Drinking tea may lower risk of developing diabetes
Researchers studying the impact of tea found that drinking four or more cups of black, green or oolong tea every day was linked to a 17% lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes over the course of a decade.
Research links COVID-19 to increased risk of Alzheimer's diagnosis
Health News // 2 days ago
Research links COVID-19 to increased risk of Alzheimer's diagnosis
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Scientists have found a link between COVID-19 and a higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease in people over 65, according to new research at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Weight-loss surgery may improve pain, mobility
Health News // 3 days ago
Weight-loss surgery may improve pain, mobility
Bariatric surgery aims to help severely obese patients shed significant weight, and now new research shows that many can also look forward to lasting pain relief and mobility.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drinking tea may lower risk of developing diabetes
Drinking tea may lower risk of developing diabetes
Heart drug shows promise as new alcoholism treatment, NIH says
Heart drug shows promise as new alcoholism treatment, NIH says
Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
U.S. diets among the worst, with little improvement seen globally
U.S. diets among the worst, with little improvement seen globally
Nearly 10% of Americans suffer from depression
Nearly 10% of Americans suffer from depression
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement