Avoid aspirin plus warfarin to prevent bleeding risk, study reiterates

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Further evidence shows that it's best not to double up on blood thinners by taking aspirin along with commonly prescribed warfarin to lessen the risk of bleeding complications. A study by University of Michigan researchers, published Monday in JAMA Network Open, found that when aspirin use among 6,700-plus patients taking warfarin decreased by 46.6%, their risk of having bleeding complications dropped significantly: by 32.3%. Advertisement

Nationwide, about 11.5 million prescriptions were written for warfarin in 2020, making it still widely used despite the advent of several new "blood thinners."

The study's participants were treated at anticoagulation clinics across Michigan for venous thromboembolism, or blood clots, as well as atrial fibrillation, or irregular heart rhythm, that may cause stroke. Patients were treated with warfarin, but also took aspirin despite not having history of heart disease.

"We know that aspirin is not a panacea drug as it was once thought to be and can in fact lead to more bleeding events in some of these patients, so we worked with the clinics to reduce aspirin use among patients for whom it might not be necessary," Dr. Geoffrey Barnes, the study's senior author, said in a news release.

Barnes is a cardiologist at the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center in Ann Arbor. He is also an associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School.

When the investigators began the study, Barnes said an effort already was underway by doctors to reduce aspirin use, "and our findings show that accelerating that reduction prevents serious bleeding complications which, in turn, can be lifesaving for patients."

The researchers cited previous studies that found concerning links between the concurrent use of aspirin and different blood thinners.

They said many of the study's participants most likely were taking aspirin for primary prevention of heart attack or stroke, now known to be less effective than once believed, and no one took them off of aspirin when they started warfarin.

This underscores the importance of only taking aspirin under a physician's direction and not to begin taking over-the-counter medicines such as aspirin with without having a clinician's input to determine whether the expected benefit outweighs the risk, the researchers said.

