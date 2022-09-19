Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 19, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Avoid aspirin plus warfarin to prevent bleeding risk, study reiterates

By Judy Packer-Tursman
A news study reiterates that it's best not to double up on blood thinners by taking aspirin along with commonly prescribed warfarin to lessen the risk of bleeding complications. Photo by Daniel Case/Wikimedia Commons
A news study reiterates that it's best not to double up on blood thinners by taking aspirin along with commonly prescribed warfarin to lessen the risk of bleeding complications. Photo by Daniel Case/Wikimedia Commons

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Further evidence shows that it's best not to double up on blood thinners by taking aspirin along with commonly prescribed warfarin to lessen the risk of bleeding complications.

A study by University of Michigan researchers, published Monday in JAMA Network Open, found that when aspirin use among 6,700-plus patients taking warfarin decreased by 46.6%, their risk of having bleeding complications dropped significantly: by 32.3%.

Advertisement

Nationwide, about 11.5 million prescriptions were written for warfarin in 2020, making it still widely used despite the advent of several new "blood thinners."

The study's participants were treated at anticoagulation clinics across Michigan for venous thromboembolism, or blood clots, as well as atrial fibrillation, or irregular heart rhythm, that may cause stroke. Patients were treated with warfarin, but also took aspirin despite not having history of heart disease.

RELATED Black patients with atrial fibrillation less likely to get blood thinners

"We know that aspirin is not a panacea drug as it was once thought to be and can in fact lead to more bleeding events in some of these patients, so we worked with the clinics to reduce aspirin use among patients for whom it might not be necessary," Dr. Geoffrey Barnes, the study's senior author, said in a news release.

Advertisement

Barnes is a cardiologist at the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center in Ann Arbor. He is also an associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School.

When the investigators began the study, Barnes said an effort already was underway by doctors to reduce aspirin use, "and our findings show that accelerating that reduction prevents serious bleeding complications which, in turn, can be lifesaving for patients."

RELATED Many AFib patients wrongly prescribed aspirin therapy, study finds

The researchers cited previous studies that found concerning links between the concurrent use of aspirin and different blood thinners.

They said many of the study's participants most likely were taking aspirin for primary prevention of heart attack or stroke, now known to be less effective than once believed, and no one took them off of aspirin when they started warfarin.

This underscores the importance of only taking aspirin under a physician's direction and not to begin taking over-the-counter medicines such as aspirin with without having a clinician's input to determine whether the expected benefit outweighs the risk, the researchers said.

RELATED Doubling up on blood thinners increases risk for excessive bleeding

Latest Headlines

Drinking tea may lower risk of developing diabetes
Health News // 23 minutes ago
Drinking tea may lower risk of developing diabetes
Researchers studying the impact of tea found that drinking four or more cups of black, green or oolong tea every day was linked to a 17% lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes over the course of a decade.
Research links COVID-19 to increased risk of Alzheimer's diagnosis
Health News // 1 day ago
Research links COVID-19 to increased risk of Alzheimer's diagnosis
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Scientists have found a link between COVID-19 and a higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease in people over 65, according to new research at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Weight-loss surgery may improve pain, mobility
Health News // 2 days ago
Weight-loss surgery may improve pain, mobility
Bariatric surgery aims to help severely obese patients shed significant weight, and now new research shows that many can also look forward to lasting pain relief and mobility.
Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
Health News // 3 days ago
Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
Nitazenes: You've probably never heard of these highly toxic drugs, and neither have many Americans who abuse opioid street drugs.
U.S. drug shortages put people with life-threatening illness at risk
Health News // 3 days ago
U.S. drug shortages put people with life-threatening illness at risk
WASHINGTON, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Adderall and monkeypox vaccine represent only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to drugs now in short supply in the United States -- some badly needed by patients who are seriously ill.
Something 'fishy' may help avoid or live longer with diabetes, studies suggest
Health News // 3 days ago
Something 'fishy' may help avoid or live longer with diabetes, studies suggest
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- People may lower their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by eating moderate amounts of dairy products and replacing meat with fish, and may lower their risk of dying from it by eating whole grains, fiber and more fish.
U.S. monkeypox cases drop, but minorities at greater risk
Health News // 3 days ago
U.S. monkeypox cases drop, but minorities at greater risk
Monkeypox cases continue to fall in the United States, but public health officials now are concerned that the virus is wending its way into communities of color.
At-home COVID-19 tests less accurate with Omicron variant
Health News // 3 days ago
At-home COVID-19 tests less accurate with Omicron variant
Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests have become less reliable with the emergence of the Omicron variant, new research suggests.
Sugary drinks associated with increased risk of death from cancer
Health News // 3 days ago
Sugary drinks associated with increased risk of death from cancer
New research offers yet another reason why Americans should cut back on their soda consumption: Drinking too many sugary beverages may increase the risk of death from cancer.
Autoimmune disorders may raise risks after heart attack
Health News // 3 days ago
Autoimmune disorders may raise risks after heart attack
People with autoimmune disorders like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis or psoriasis who suffer a heart attack are more likely to die or develop severe heart-related complications in the aftermath, a new study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
U.S. drug shortages put people with life-threatening illness at risk
U.S. drug shortages put people with life-threatening illness at risk
Study: Multivitamins, not cocoa extract, may benefit seniors' thinking, reasoning
Study: Multivitamins, not cocoa extract, may benefit seniors' thinking, reasoning
Something 'fishy' may help avoid or live longer with diabetes, studies suggest
Something 'fishy' may help avoid or live longer with diabetes, studies suggest
Walnuts may 'act as a bridge' for healthier aging, study suggests
Walnuts may 'act as a bridge' for healthier aging, study suggests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement