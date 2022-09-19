Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 19, 2022 / 2:55 PM

Medical debt affects 1 in 5 American households

By Denise Mann, HealthDay News
More than one in 10 American adults and nearly one in five U.S. households have medical debt, according to a new study. Photo by geralt/<a href="https://pixabay.com/images/id-4164541/">Pixabay </a>
More than one in 10 American adults and nearly one in five U.S. households have medical debt, according to a new study. Photo by geralt/Pixabay

Weeks after a stay in the hospital, your bill arrives and you can barely believe the amount due. How is this even possible if you have good health insurance and, more importantly, how will you pay it?

Unfortunately, you're not alone. More than one in 10 American adults and nearly one in five U.S. households have medical debt, a new study finds. Making matters worse, incurring medical debt more than doubles your chances of not being able to afford food, rent, mortgage or utilities, and losing your home.

Advertisement

"Medical debt is incredibly common and it is toxic," said study author Dr. Steffie Woolhandler. She is a primary care doctor and distinguished professor at Hunter College in New York City.

It's a vicious cycle, said Woolhandler, also a lecturer in medicine at Harvard Medical School in Boston and a research associate for Public Citizen's Health Research Group, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization.

Advertisement

"People get sick and they go into medical debt, and this causes food insecurity and housing insecurities, which makes them even sicker, so then they need more medical care and incur even more medical debt," she said.

The bottom line? "They get sicker and poorer and sicker and poorer," Woolhandler explained.

For the study, researchers crunched data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2018, 2019 and 2020 Surveys of Income and Program Participation for a group of people who had participated for all three years. They used this data to isolate the effects of medical debts.

RELATED Inflation pushes many Americans to cut back on healthcare

The average amount of medical debt was about $2,000 for an adult and about $4,600 per U.S. household, the study showed.

Medical debt was common even among folks with insurance.

"There have been other reports about medical debt, but this is the first time that we have actually been able to link it to consequences like going without food and losing housing," Woolhandler said.

RELATED Slightly fewer Americans report living paycheck to paycheck

Middle-class Americans were just as likely as people with low incomes to have medical debt. People with military health insurance had the lowest rate of medical debt at just under 7%, the study found.

People at highest risk for new medical debts were those who became newly disabled, were hospitalized or lost their health insurance, the researchers reported.

Advertisement

It's time to fix this mess, and it's possible, Woolhandler said.

"Polls show that the majority of Americans would support a system where the government pays all medical bills," she said.

The recent No Surprises Act helped make things a little better. This bill went into effect in January and protects people with insurance from receiving surprise medical bills from unexpected, out-of-network coverage for medical care.

There are other things you can do to lower your risk of incurring crippling medical debt, she said. "If you go into the hospital and get a bill that you can't pay, try to negotiate," she said. "You are in much better shape talking to the hospital than a collection agency."

Many hospitals do have financial assistance programs as well, she said. Always go over any medical bills and make sure they are accurate, she suggested.

The findings were published online recently in JAMA Network Open.

Allison Sesso is the president and CEO of RIP Medical Debt, a Long Island City, N.Y.-based national nonprofit that seeks to help people get out of medical debt.

"Medical debt isn't just a mark on one's credit score. We know it prevents patients from seeking further care or they're denied care," said Sesso, who has no ties to the new study.

Advertisement

"Medical debt does not just affect the uninsured: People with health insurance are at risk of medical debt due to high out-of-pocket costs," she added.

Why? The average annual deductible for employer-sponsored insurance has grown steadily. "Ensuring that people have access to affordable, robust and low-deductible health insurance plans is the best way to close the health insurance gap," Sesso said.

Implementing Medicaid expansion -- which would cover more low-income Americans -- in holdout states is an immediate way to help millions of people avoid medical debt, she added. And financial aid needs to be extremely accessible when people see a doctor or go to a hospital.

"We'd like to see a ban on extraordinary collection practices like lawsuits, wage garnishments, and liens on homes for individuals who simply cannot pay an astronomical medical debt," Sesso said.

More information

RIP Medical Debt offers tips on how to avoid medical debt.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Out-of-pocket costs for cancer treatment continue rising for insured Americans

Latest Headlines

Nearly 10% of Americans suffer from depression
Health News // 1 hour ago
Nearly 10% of Americans suffer from depression
Nearly 10% of Americans suffer from depression, with the mood disorder increasing fastest among teens and young adults, a new study finds.
U.S. diets among the worst, with little improvement seen globally
Health News // 1 hour ago
U.S. diets among the worst, with little improvement seen globally
Despite everything people have learned about good nutrition, folks around the world aren't eating much healthier than they were three decades ago, a new global review has concluded.
Avoid aspirin plus warfarin to prevent bleeding risk, study reiterates
Health News // 4 hours ago
Avoid aspirin plus warfarin to prevent bleeding risk, study reiterates
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Further evidence shows that it's best not to double up on blood thinners by taking aspirin along with commonly prescribed warfarin to lessen the risk of bleeding complications.
Drinking tea may lower risk of developing diabetes
Health News // 4 hours ago
Drinking tea may lower risk of developing diabetes
Researchers studying the impact of tea found that drinking four or more cups of black, green or oolong tea every day was linked to a 17% lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes over the course of a decade.
Research links COVID-19 to increased risk of Alzheimer's diagnosis
Health News // 2 days ago
Research links COVID-19 to increased risk of Alzheimer's diagnosis
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Scientists have found a link between COVID-19 and a higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease in people over 65, according to new research at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Weight-loss surgery may improve pain, mobility
Health News // 3 days ago
Weight-loss surgery may improve pain, mobility
Bariatric surgery aims to help severely obese patients shed significant weight, and now new research shows that many can also look forward to lasting pain relief and mobility.
Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
Health News // 3 days ago
Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
Nitazenes: You've probably never heard of these highly toxic drugs, and neither have many Americans who abuse opioid street drugs.
U.S. drug shortages put people with life-threatening illness at risk
Health News // 3 days ago
U.S. drug shortages put people with life-threatening illness at risk
WASHINGTON, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Adderall and monkeypox vaccine represent only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to drugs now in short supply in the United States -- some badly needed by patients who are seriously ill.
Something 'fishy' may help avoid or live longer with diabetes, studies suggest
Health News // 3 days ago
Something 'fishy' may help avoid or live longer with diabetes, studies suggest
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- People may lower their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by eating moderate amounts of dairy products and replacing meat with fish, and may lower their risk of dying from it by eating whole grains, fiber and more fish.
U.S. monkeypox cases drop, but minorities at greater risk
Health News // 4 days ago
U.S. monkeypox cases drop, but minorities at greater risk
Monkeypox cases continue to fall in the United States, but public health officials now are concerned that the virus is wending its way into communities of color.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
U.S. drug shortages put people with life-threatening illness at risk
U.S. drug shortages put people with life-threatening illness at risk
Avoid aspirin plus warfarin to prevent bleeding risk, study reiterates
Avoid aspirin plus warfarin to prevent bleeding risk, study reiterates
Study: Multivitamins, not cocoa extract, may benefit seniors' thinking, reasoning
Study: Multivitamins, not cocoa extract, may benefit seniors' thinking, reasoning
Walnuts may 'act as a bridge' for healthier aging, study suggests
Walnuts may 'act as a bridge' for healthier aging, study suggests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement