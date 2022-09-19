Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 19, 2022 / 1:47 PM

U.S. diets among the worst, with little improvement seen globally

By HealthDay News
Nations with the highest diet scores included Vietnam, Iran, Indonesia and India, while the lowest scoring countries included Brazil, Mexico, the United States and Egypt, researchers found. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/fotoshoptofs-2171839/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;amp;utm_content=1487599" target="_blank">FotoshopTofs</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;amp;utm_content=1487599" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
Nations with the highest diet scores included Vietnam, Iran, Indonesia and India, while the lowest scoring countries included Brazil, Mexico, the United States and Egypt, researchers found. Photo by FotoshopTofs/Pixabay

Despite everything people have learned about good nutrition, folks around the world aren't eating much healthier than they were three decades ago, a new global review has concluded.

Diets are still closer to a poor score of zero -- with loads of sugar and processed meats -- than they are to a score of 100 representing lots of fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts and whole grains, Tufts University researchers report.

Advertisement

"Intake of legumes/nuts and non-starchy vegetables increased over time, but overall improvements in dietary quality were offset by increased intake of unhealthy components such as red/processed meat, sugar-sweetened beverages and sodium," said lead author Victoria Miller. She's a postdoctoral scholar at Tufts' Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy in Boston.

For the study, researchers measured eating patterns among adults and children across 185 countries, based on data gathered from more than 1,100 diet surveys.

RELATED Something 'fishy' may help avoid or live longer with diabetes, studies suggest

The world's overall dietary score is around 40.3, representing a small but meaningful 1.5-point gain between 1990 and 2018, researchers found.

But scores varied widely between regions, with averages ranging as low at 30.3 in Latin America and the Caribbean to as high as 45.7 in South Asia.

Advertisement

Only 10 countries, representing less than 1% of the world's population, had diet scores over 50.

RELATED Walnuts may 'act as a bridge' for healthier aging, study suggests

Nations with the highest diet scores included Vietnam, Iran, Indonesia and India, while the lowest scoring countries included Brazil, Mexico, the United States and Egypt.

Women were more likely to eat healthier than men, researchers found, and older people more so than younger adults.

"Healthy eating was also influenced by socioeconomic factors, including education level and urbanicity," Miller said in a university news release. "Globally and in most regions, more educated adults and children with more educated parents generally had higher overall dietary quality."

RELATED Vitamin D, omega-3 won't prevent frailty, study warns healthy seniors

Poor diets are responsible for more than a quarter of all preventable deaths worldwide, the researchers said in background notes.

Countries can use this data to guide policies that promote healthy eating, said Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist and dean for policy at the Friedman School.

"We found that both too few healthy foods and too many unhealthy foods were contributing to global challenges in achieving recommended dietary quality," he said in the release. "This suggests that policies that incentivize and reward more healthy foods, such as in health care, employer wellness programs, government nutrition programs, and agricultural policies, may have a substantial impact on improving nutrition in the United States and around the world."

Advertisement

The findings were published Monday in the journal Nature Food.

More information

The World Health Organization has more about a healthy diet.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Avoid aspirin plus warfarin to prevent bleeding risk, study reiterates
Health News // 3 hours ago
Avoid aspirin plus warfarin to prevent bleeding risk, study reiterates
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Further evidence shows that it's best not to double up on blood thinners by taking aspirin along with commonly prescribed warfarin to lessen the risk of bleeding complications.
Drinking tea may lower risk of developing diabetes
Health News // 3 hours ago
Drinking tea may lower risk of developing diabetes
Researchers studying the impact of tea found that drinking four or more cups of black, green or oolong tea every day was linked to a 17% lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes over the course of a decade.
Research links COVID-19 to increased risk of Alzheimer's diagnosis
Health News // 1 day ago
Research links COVID-19 to increased risk of Alzheimer's diagnosis
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Scientists have found a link between COVID-19 and a higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease in people over 65, according to new research at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Weight-loss surgery may improve pain, mobility
Health News // 2 days ago
Weight-loss surgery may improve pain, mobility
Bariatric surgery aims to help severely obese patients shed significant weight, and now new research shows that many can also look forward to lasting pain relief and mobility.
Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
Health News // 3 days ago
Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
Nitazenes: You've probably never heard of these highly toxic drugs, and neither have many Americans who abuse opioid street drugs.
U.S. drug shortages put people with life-threatening illness at risk
Health News // 3 days ago
U.S. drug shortages put people with life-threatening illness at risk
WASHINGTON, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Adderall and monkeypox vaccine represent only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to drugs now in short supply in the United States -- some badly needed by patients who are seriously ill.
Something 'fishy' may help avoid or live longer with diabetes, studies suggest
Health News // 3 days ago
Something 'fishy' may help avoid or live longer with diabetes, studies suggest
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- People may lower their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by eating moderate amounts of dairy products and replacing meat with fish, and may lower their risk of dying from it by eating whole grains, fiber and more fish.
U.S. monkeypox cases drop, but minorities at greater risk
Health News // 3 days ago
U.S. monkeypox cases drop, but minorities at greater risk
Monkeypox cases continue to fall in the United States, but public health officials now are concerned that the virus is wending its way into communities of color.
At-home COVID-19 tests less accurate with Omicron variant
Health News // 4 days ago
At-home COVID-19 tests less accurate with Omicron variant
Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests have become less reliable with the emergence of the Omicron variant, new research suggests.
Sugary drinks associated with increased risk of death from cancer
Health News // 4 days ago
Sugary drinks associated with increased risk of death from cancer
New research offers yet another reason why Americans should cut back on their soda consumption: Drinking too many sugary beverages may increase the risk of death from cancer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
U.S. drug shortages put people with life-threatening illness at risk
U.S. drug shortages put people with life-threatening illness at risk
Avoid aspirin plus warfarin to prevent bleeding risk, study reiterates
Avoid aspirin plus warfarin to prevent bleeding risk, study reiterates
Study: Multivitamins, not cocoa extract, may benefit seniors' thinking, reasoning
Study: Multivitamins, not cocoa extract, may benefit seniors' thinking, reasoning
Walnuts may 'act as a bridge' for healthier aging, study suggests
Walnuts may 'act as a bridge' for healthier aging, study suggests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement