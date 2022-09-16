Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 16, 2022 / 2:22 PM

Weight-loss surgery may improve pain, mobility

By Alan Mozes, HealthDay News
Seven years after bariatric surgery, 43% of the roughly 1,500 patients enrolled in the study said their joint pain remained noticeably lower than before surgery, and nearly two-thirds said their physical functioning was still better, a recent study found. Photo courtesy of pxhere
Seven years after bariatric surgery, 43% of the roughly 1,500 patients enrolled in the study said their joint pain remained noticeably lower than before surgery, and nearly two-thirds said their physical functioning was still better, a recent study found. Photo courtesy of pxhere

Bariatric surgery aims to help severely obese patients shed significant weight, and now new research shows that many can also look forward to lasting pain relief and mobility.

Though many patients regain some weight in the first couple of years after bariatric surgery, pain and movement benefits seem to stand the test of time. Seven years out, 43% of the roughly 1,500 patients enrolled in the study said their joint pain remained noticeably lower than before surgery, and nearly two-thirds said their physical functioning was still better.

Advertisement

"Previous studies had provided evidence that bariatric surgical procedures are associated with clinically important improvements in pain, physical function and work productivity; however, most studies only followed participants one to two years, at which point participants were at the peak of their weight loss," said lead author Wendy King. She's an associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health.

Advertisement

King and her colleagues found that patients were experiencing "clinically important improvements in bodily and joint-specific pain and physical function" seven years after the two most common types of bariatric surgery -- Roux-en-Y gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy.

RELATED Binge eating disorder may be eased by deep brain stimulation, small study says

The new study builds on prior research by the same team, which found that three years after bariatric surgery, 50% to 70% of patients reported less pain, as well as better walking speeds and broadly improved physical function.

Patients in the new study had weight-loss surgery between 2006 and 2009. About 8 in 10 were white women, ranging in age from 38 to 55.

Between three and seven years after surgery, the percentage of patients who were still reporting clinically important gains in pain, physical function and walking speed dropped -- all down between 7 and 11 percentage points, the study found.

RELATED Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain

Even so, seven years out, half were still striding faster when completing a 400-meter walk than before surgery. Forty-three percent were still seeing significant improvements in pain and 64% in physical function.

A better ability to handle the physical demands of work was another enduring benefit of the surgery.

While nearly two-thirds of participants said that joint pain and their overall state of health had interfered with their ability to do their jobs before surgery, that dropped to 43% seven years later.

Advertisement

"I was impressed by the durability of initial pre- to post-surgery improvements in pain, function and work productivity," said King, who added that the declines between three and seven years were small, especially considering that participants getting older.

Overall, the findings add to the conviction that "the benefits of modern day bariatric surgical procedures -- that is, Roux-en-Y gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy -- far outweigh the risks," King said.

Lona Sandon, a program director in the School of Health Professions at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, reviewed the findings.

She said that the additional benefits highlighted in the study are well known to doctors, who typically point them out to potential patients, even when patients' primary motivation for surgery may be weight loss rather than pain relief.

"Insurance does not approve surgery based on pain scales or movement capacity, as these are not considered medical diagnoses," while obesity is, Sandon said.

"Insurance is also not good at paying for prevention. Therefore, weight gets the primary focus," she said, leaving patients to regard any additional benefits of surgery as a "bonus" if and when they experience them.

"It is nice to see a long-term study showing these benefits last over time," Sandon said. "Physically feeling better with less pain and greater ability to move can do a lot to improve mood and quality of life."

Advertisement

The findings were published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open.

More information

The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery has more about the benefits of weight-loss surgery.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Diabetes drug shows promise for treating obesity

Latest Headlines

Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
Health News // 3 hours ago
Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
Nitazenes: You've probably never heard of these highly toxic drugs, and neither have many Americans who abuse opioid street drugs.
U.S. drug shortages put people with life-threatening illness at risk
Health News // 10 hours ago
U.S. drug shortages put people with life-threatening illness at risk
WASHINGTON, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Adderall and monkeypox vaccine represent only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to drugs now in short supply in the United States -- some badly needed by patients who are seriously ill.
Something 'fishy' may help avoid or live longer with diabetes, studies suggest
Health News // 20 hours ago
Something 'fishy' may help avoid or live longer with diabetes, studies suggest
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- People may lower their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by eating moderate amounts of dairy products and replacing meat with fish, and may lower their risk of dying from it by eating whole grains, fiber and more fish.
U.S. monkeypox cases drop, but minorities at greater risk
Health News // 23 hours ago
U.S. monkeypox cases drop, but minorities at greater risk
Monkeypox cases continue to fall in the United States, but public health officials now are concerned that the virus is wending its way into communities of color.
At-home COVID-19 tests less accurate with Omicron variant
Health News // 1 day ago
At-home COVID-19 tests less accurate with Omicron variant
Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests have become less reliable with the emergence of the Omicron variant, new research suggests.
Sugary drinks associated with increased risk of death from cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Sugary drinks associated with increased risk of death from cancer
New research offers yet another reason why Americans should cut back on their soda consumption: Drinking too many sugary beverages may increase the risk of death from cancer.
Autoimmune disorders may raise risks after heart attack
Health News // 1 day ago
Autoimmune disorders may raise risks after heart attack
People with autoimmune disorders like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis or psoriasis who suffer a heart attack are more likely to die or develop severe heart-related complications in the aftermath, a new study shows.
Walnuts may 'act as a bridge' for healthier aging, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Walnuts may 'act as a bridge' for healthier aging, study suggests
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Walnuts do more than add crunch to banana bread or brownies, according to new research that suggests eating walnuts regularly starting early in life may lead to better health as people age.
Abuse early in life may lead to worse menopause symptoms later
Health News // 1 day ago
Abuse early in life may lead to worse menopause symptoms later
It's well-known that hot flashes, sleep disturbances and symptoms of depression are common issues during menopause. Yet not every woman experiences these symptoms at the same level of severity.
Kids whose fathers were exposed to smoke in childhood at greater risk for asthma
Health News // 1 day ago
Kids whose fathers were exposed to smoke in childhood at greater risk for asthma
Children are more likely to develop asthma if their father was exposed to secondhand smoke as a child, according to researchers from the University of Melbourne in Australia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nasal irrigation may reduce COVID-19 severity
Nasal irrigation may reduce COVID-19 severity
Study: Multivitamins, not cocoa extract, may benefit seniors' thinking, reasoning
Study: Multivitamins, not cocoa extract, may benefit seniors' thinking, reasoning
U.S. drug shortages put people with life-threatening illness at risk
U.S. drug shortages put people with life-threatening illness at risk
At-home COVID-19 tests less accurate with Omicron variant
At-home COVID-19 tests less accurate with Omicron variant
Something 'fishy' may help avoid or live longer with diabetes, studies suggest
Something 'fishy' may help avoid or live longer with diabetes, studies suggest
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement