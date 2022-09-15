Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 15, 2022 / 11:26 AM

Autoimmune disorders may raise risks after heart attack

By HealthDay News
A recent study found that heart attack patients with autoimmune disease were 15% more likely to die from any cause during about two years of follow-up. Photo by thelefty/Shutterstock
A recent study found that heart attack patients with autoimmune disease were 15% more likely to die from any cause during about two years of follow-up. Photo by thelefty/Shutterstock

People with autoimmune disorders like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis or psoriasis who suffer a heart attack are more likely to die or develop severe heart-related complications in the aftermath, a new study shows.

A heart attack creates more serious health consequences in those patients than in those who aren't battling an autoimmune disorder, according to an analysis of data from more than 1.6 million older Americans.

Advertisement

The study found that heart attack patients with autoimmune disease were:

  • 15% more likely to die from any cause during about two years of follow-up.
  • 12% more likely to be hospitalized for heart failure.
  • 8% more likely to have another heart attack.
  • 6% more likely to need another artery-opening procedure (if they had one at the time of their heart attack).

Autoimmune patients who survive a heart attack need to stay on top of risk factors that could harm their heart health, the researchers concluded.

RELATED Gout flareups may precede heart attack, stroke, study says

They also found that people with an autoimmune disorder were less likely to receive common procedures that restore blood flow after a heart attack, such as bypass surgery or balloon catheter re-opening of clogged arteries.

"It is possible that the people with an autoimmune disease were not healthy enough to undergo those procedures, or their coronary anatomy was less amenable to interventions to reopen narrowed or clogged vessels," said senior researcher Dr. Amgad Mentias, an assistant professor at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine.

Advertisement

Autoimmune diseases had already been known to increase risk of heart disease, due to a combination of factors that include chronic inflammation and long-term use of steroids, the study authors noted in a news release from the American Heart Association.

RELATED Severe COVID-19 has genetic links with other diseases, study finds

In the study, researchers identified Medicare patients admitted to the hospital with a heart attack between 2014 and 2019.

Of those, nearly 4% had an autoimmune disease previously noted in their charts. The most common condition was rheumatoid arthritis, followed by lupus, psoriasis and sclerosis.

The new study was published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

RELATED Corticosteroids may harm people with sickle cell disease

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more about autoimmune diseases.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

RELATED Exposure to air pollution may raise risks for rheumatoid arthritis

Latest Headlines

Sugary drinks associated with increased risk of death from cancer
Health News // 19 minutes ago
Sugary drinks associated with increased risk of death from cancer
New research offers yet another reason why Americans should cut back on their soda consumption: Drinking too many sugary beverages may increase the risk of death from cancer.
Walnuts may 'act as a bridge' for healthier aging, study suggests
Health News // 1 hour ago
Walnuts may 'act as a bridge' for healthier aging, study suggests
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Walnuts do more than add crunch to banana bread or brownies, according to new research that suggests eating walnuts regularly starting early in life may lead to better health as people age.
Abuse early in life may lead to worse menopause symptoms later
Health News // 2 hours ago
Abuse early in life may lead to worse menopause symptoms later
It's well-known that hot flashes, sleep disturbances and symptoms of depression are common issues during menopause. Yet not every woman experiences these symptoms at the same level of severity.
Kids whose fathers were exposed to smoke in childhood at greater risk for asthma
Health News // 2 hours ago
Kids whose fathers were exposed to smoke in childhood at greater risk for asthma
Children are more likely to develop asthma if their father was exposed to secondhand smoke as a child, according to researchers from the University of Melbourne in Australia.
Study: Multivitamins, not cocoa extract, may benefit seniors' thinking, reasoning
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Multivitamins, not cocoa extract, may benefit seniors' thinking, reasoning
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A new study found no benefit to older people from taking a cocoa extract supplement despite previous research suggesting it may benefit thinking and reasoning.
Nasal irrigation may reduce COVID-19 severity
Health News // 1 day ago
Nasal irrigation may reduce COVID-19 severity
Flushing your sinus cavity twice daily with a mild saline solution can significantly reduce a COVID-19 patient's risk of hospitalization and death, researchers report.
Out-of-pocket costs for cancer treatment continue rising for insured Americans
Health News // 1 day ago
Out-of-pocket costs for cancer treatment continue rising for insured Americans
Cancer patients already have a lot to deal with emotionally and physically. But research shows that insured patients under 65 are also paying more for their treatments out-of-pocket than ever before.
70% of people over 50 experience joint pain, poll shows
Health News // 2 days ago
70% of people over 50 experience joint pain, poll shows
A new poll from the University of Michigan breaks down joint pain, its impact on those who responded to the survey and how they've chosen to react to this painful condition.
Vitamin D, omega-3 won't prevent frailty, study warns healthy seniors
Health News // 2 days ago
Vitamin D, omega-3 won't prevent frailty, study warns healthy seniors
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The routine use of vitamin D, though widely recommended for bone health, and omega-3 fatty acid supplements won't prevent frailty in generally healthy, older adults, a new study says.
Timing of meals may affect mental health, study suggests
Health News // 2 days ago
Timing of meals may affect mental health, study suggests
The time of day -- or especially night -- that you eat may affect your mental health, according to a small new study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

MD Anderson: Many skin cancer tumors disappear with new therapy
MD Anderson: Many skin cancer tumors disappear with new therapy
Study: Multivitamins, not cocoa extract, may benefit seniors' thinking, reasoning
Study: Multivitamins, not cocoa extract, may benefit seniors' thinking, reasoning
70% of people over 50 experience joint pain, poll shows
70% of people over 50 experience joint pain, poll shows
Nasal irrigation may reduce COVID-19 severity
Nasal irrigation may reduce COVID-19 severity
Walnuts may 'act as a bridge' for healthier aging, study suggests
Walnuts may 'act as a bridge' for healthier aging, study suggests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement