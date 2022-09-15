Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 15, 2022 / 12:39 PM

At-home COVID-19 tests less accurate with Omicron variant

By HealthDay News
Researchers found that the sensitivity of three rapid antigen tests -- the ability to correctly identify a true positive sample -- declined as Omicron became the dominant variant. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/51ead9e6d2782877941d9a2fd6674483/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Researchers found that the sensitivity of three rapid antigen tests -- the ability to correctly identify a true positive sample -- declined as Omicron became the dominant variant. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests have become less reliable with the emergence of the Omicron variant, new research suggests.

Only one of three widely used rapid antigen tests met World Health Organization (WHO) standards for accuracy, Dutch researchers report.

Advertisement

For the study -- published Wednesday in The BMJ -- they tested nearly 6,500 people with COVID-19 symptoms who visited one of three test sites in the Netherlands between late December and early February.

All participants underwent a PCR test at the testing site. PCR tests are analyzed in a lab and look for genetic material from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, making them the gold standard for COVID-19 testing.

RELATED White House buys 100M COVID-19 tests, calls on Congress for more funding

Patients were then asked to take a rapid antigen test at home within three hours of their test site visit. Antigen tests look for antibodies the body produces to fight COVID-19. They are less accurate than PCR tests but provide immediate results.

Researchers found that the sensitivity of three rapid antigen tests -- the ability to correctly identify a true positive sample -- declined as Omicron became the dominant variant.

Sensitivity fell from 87% to 81% for Flowflex; from 83% to 76% for MPBio; and from 80% to 67% for Clinitest, results showed. WHO standards require at least 80% sensitivity for a test. (Researchers noted that the observed declines were statistically significant only for Clinitest.)

Advertisement

Antigen tests require a person to swab their nose to test. When a throat swab was added to a nasal test, it boosted sensitivity of MPBio from 70% to 83% and Clinitest from 70% to 77%, researchers noted.

They said rapid antigen test manufacturers should consider adding a throat swab to their home kits.

In the meantime, people with COVID-19 symptoms shouldn't trust a negative self-test result, because a false negative can't be ruled out, researchers added. Instead, folks should stick to general preventive measures to protect those around them.

RELATED FDA: 3 at-home COVID-19 tests needed to confirm negative result

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more about the types of COVID tests.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Wind instruments no worse than talking, breathing for spreading COVID-19

Latest Headlines

Sugary drinks associated with increased risk of death from cancer
Health News // 31 minutes ago
Sugary drinks associated with increased risk of death from cancer
New research offers yet another reason why Americans should cut back on their soda consumption: Drinking too many sugary beverages may increase the risk of death from cancer.
Autoimmune disorders may raise risks after heart attack
Health News // 1 hour ago
Autoimmune disorders may raise risks after heart attack
People with autoimmune disorders like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis or psoriasis who suffer a heart attack are more likely to die or develop severe heart-related complications in the aftermath, a new study shows.
Walnuts may 'act as a bridge' for healthier aging, study suggests
Health News // 1 hour ago
Walnuts may 'act as a bridge' for healthier aging, study suggests
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Walnuts do more than add crunch to banana bread or brownies, according to new research that suggests eating walnuts regularly starting early in life may lead to better health as people age.
Abuse early in life may lead to worse menopause symptoms later
Health News // 2 hours ago
Abuse early in life may lead to worse menopause symptoms later
It's well-known that hot flashes, sleep disturbances and symptoms of depression are common issues during menopause. Yet not every woman experiences these symptoms at the same level of severity.
Kids whose fathers were exposed to smoke in childhood at greater risk for asthma
Health News // 2 hours ago
Kids whose fathers were exposed to smoke in childhood at greater risk for asthma
Children are more likely to develop asthma if their father was exposed to secondhand smoke as a child, according to researchers from the University of Melbourne in Australia.
Study: Multivitamins, not cocoa extract, may benefit seniors' thinking, reasoning
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Multivitamins, not cocoa extract, may benefit seniors' thinking, reasoning
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A new study found no benefit to older people from taking a cocoa extract supplement despite previous research suggesting it may benefit thinking and reasoning.
Nasal irrigation may reduce COVID-19 severity
Health News // 1 day ago
Nasal irrigation may reduce COVID-19 severity
Flushing your sinus cavity twice daily with a mild saline solution can significantly reduce a COVID-19 patient's risk of hospitalization and death, researchers report.
Out-of-pocket costs for cancer treatment continue rising for insured Americans
Health News // 1 day ago
Out-of-pocket costs for cancer treatment continue rising for insured Americans
Cancer patients already have a lot to deal with emotionally and physically. But research shows that insured patients under 65 are also paying more for their treatments out-of-pocket than ever before.
70% of people over 50 experience joint pain, poll shows
Health News // 2 days ago
70% of people over 50 experience joint pain, poll shows
A new poll from the University of Michigan breaks down joint pain, its impact on those who responded to the survey and how they've chosen to react to this painful condition.
Vitamin D, omega-3 won't prevent frailty, study warns healthy seniors
Health News // 2 days ago
Vitamin D, omega-3 won't prevent frailty, study warns healthy seniors
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The routine use of vitamin D, though widely recommended for bone health, and omega-3 fatty acid supplements won't prevent frailty in generally healthy, older adults, a new study says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

MD Anderson: Many skin cancer tumors disappear with new therapy
MD Anderson: Many skin cancer tumors disappear with new therapy
Study: Multivitamins, not cocoa extract, may benefit seniors' thinking, reasoning
Study: Multivitamins, not cocoa extract, may benefit seniors' thinking, reasoning
70% of people over 50 experience joint pain, poll shows
70% of people over 50 experience joint pain, poll shows
Nasal irrigation may reduce COVID-19 severity
Nasal irrigation may reduce COVID-19 severity
Walnuts may 'act as a bridge' for healthier aging, study suggests
Walnuts may 'act as a bridge' for healthier aging, study suggests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement