Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 15, 2022 / 9:56 AM

Kids whose fathers were exposed to smoke in childhood at greater risk for asthma

By HealthDay News
The risk of non-allergic asthma in children increases by 59% if their fathers were exposed to secondhand smoke in childhood, compared to children whose fathers were not exposed, a recent study found. Photo by M. Dykstra/Shutterstock
The risk of non-allergic asthma in children increases by 59% if their fathers were exposed to secondhand smoke in childhood, compared to children whose fathers were not exposed, a recent study found. Photo by M. Dykstra/Shutterstock

Smoking around your child is unhealthy, but it could also harm your future grandchildren, a new study finds.

Children are more likely to develop asthma if their father was exposed to secondhand smoke as a child, according to researchers from the University of Melbourne in Australia.

Advertisement

The children's risk of asthma was exacerbated further if their father went on to become a smoker himself, according to the study published Wednesday in the European Respiratory Journal.

"We found that the risk of non-allergic asthma in children increases by 59% if their fathers were exposed to secondhand smoke in childhood, compared to children whose fathers were not exposed. The risk was even higher, at 72%, if the fathers were exposed to secondhand smoke and went on to smoke themselves," said researcher Jiacheng Liu. To learn about the dangers of secondhand smoke, visit the American Lung Association.

RELATED Teens whose parents smoke more likely to vape, study shows

In the study, researchers used data from the Tasmanian Longitudinal Health Study (TAHS), one of the world's largest and longest ongoing respiratory studies.

For this study, researchers included nearly 1,700 children who grew up in Tasmania, their fathers and their paternal grandparents.

The team compared data on whether the children had developed asthma by age 7 with data on whether the fathers grew up with parents who smoked when they were younger than 15. Researchers also included data on whether the fathers became smokers.

Advertisement

"We can't be certain of how this damage is passed on through generations, but we think it may be to do with epigenetic changes," added researcher Shyamali Dharmage. "This is where factors in our environment, such as tobacco smoke, interact with our genes to modify their expression. These changes can be inherited, but may be partially reversible for each generation."

"It's possible that tobacco smoke is creating epigenetic changes in the cells that will go on to produce sperm when boys grow up," Dharmage said in a journal news release. "These changes can then be passed on to their children."

The team plans to further research the issue, looking at whether that asthma risk continues into adult life. They will also study whether this secondhand smoke exposure in fathers increases the risk of allergies or other lung diseases in their children.

RELATED Smoking makes heart 'thicker, weaker, heavier' over time, study warns

More information

Smokefree.gov offers tips for quitting smoking.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Exposure to toxic chemicals threatens health of pregnant women, children

Latest Headlines

Walnuts may 'act as a bridge' for healthier aging, study suggests
Health News // 2 minutes ago
Walnuts may 'act as a bridge' for healthier aging, study suggests
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Walnuts do more than add crunch to banana bread or brownies, according to new research that suggests eating walnuts regularly starting early in life may lead to better health as people age.
Abuse early in life may lead to worse menopause symptoms later
Health News // 36 minutes ago
Abuse early in life may lead to worse menopause symptoms later
It's well-known that hot flashes, sleep disturbances and symptoms of depression are common issues during menopause. Yet not every woman experiences these symptoms at the same level of severity.
Study: Multivitamins, not cocoa extract, may benefit seniors' thinking, reasoning
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Multivitamins, not cocoa extract, may benefit seniors' thinking, reasoning
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A new study found no benefit to older people from taking a cocoa extract supplement despite previous research suggesting it may benefit thinking and reasoning.
Nasal irrigation may reduce COVID-19 severity
Health News // 23 hours ago
Nasal irrigation may reduce COVID-19 severity
Flushing your sinus cavity twice daily with a mild saline solution can significantly reduce a COVID-19 patient's risk of hospitalization and death, researchers report.
Out-of-pocket costs for cancer treatment continue rising for insured Americans
Health News // 1 day ago
Out-of-pocket costs for cancer treatment continue rising for insured Americans
Cancer patients already have a lot to deal with emotionally and physically. But research shows that insured patients under 65 are also paying more for their treatments out-of-pocket than ever before.
70% of people over 50 experience joint pain, poll shows
Health News // 1 day ago
70% of people over 50 experience joint pain, poll shows
A new poll from the University of Michigan breaks down joint pain, its impact on those who responded to the survey and how they've chosen to react to this painful condition.
Vitamin D, omega-3 won't prevent frailty, study warns healthy seniors
Health News // 1 day ago
Vitamin D, omega-3 won't prevent frailty, study warns healthy seniors
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The routine use of vitamin D, though widely recommended for bone health, and omega-3 fatty acid supplements won't prevent frailty in generally healthy, older adults, a new study says.
Timing of meals may affect mental health, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Timing of meals may affect mental health, study suggests
The time of day -- or especially night -- that you eat may affect your mental health, according to a small new study.
Study warns of death risk from opioids after lung cancer surgery
Health News // 2 days ago
Study warns of death risk from opioids after lung cancer surgery
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- People who take opioids for six months or more to ease their pain after lung cancer surgery face a 40% higher risk of dying from any cause within the next two years, a new study suggests.
Study: Cannabis use during pregnancy may harm child's long-term mental health
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Cannabis use during pregnancy may harm child's long-term mental health
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- New research links prenatal exposure to cannabis after the first five or six weeks of fetal development to social, emotional and behavioral problems that may persist into early adolescence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

MD Anderson: Many skin cancer tumors disappear with new therapy
MD Anderson: Many skin cancer tumors disappear with new therapy
Study: Multivitamins, not cocoa extract, may benefit seniors' thinking, reasoning
Study: Multivitamins, not cocoa extract, may benefit seniors' thinking, reasoning
70% of people over 50 experience joint pain, poll shows
70% of people over 50 experience joint pain, poll shows
Nasal irrigation may reduce COVID-19 severity
Nasal irrigation may reduce COVID-19 severity
Men with low testosterone may be a greater risk for severe COVID-19
Men with low testosterone may be a greater risk for severe COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement