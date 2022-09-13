Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 13, 2022 / 10:58 AM

Timing of meals may affect mental health, study suggests

By HealthDay News
Researchers created a simulated shift-work schedule and found increases in depression and anxiety for those eating at odd hours. Photo by Life-Of-Pix/<a href="https://pixabay.com/photos/salad-restaurant-meal-dinner-569156/">Pixabay</a>
Researchers created a simulated shift-work schedule and found increases in depression and anxiety for those eating at odd hours. Photo by Life-Of-Pix/Pixabay

The time of day -- or especially night -- that you eat may affect your mental health, according to a small new study.

Researchers created a simulated shift-work schedule and found increases in depression and anxiety for those eating at odd hours.

"Our findings provide evidence for the timing of food intake as a novel strategy to potentially minimize mood vulnerability in individuals experiencing circadian misalignment, such as people engaged in shift work, experiencing jet lag, or suffering from circadian rhythm disorders," said co-author Frank Scheer. He's director of the medical chronobiology program in Brigham and Women's Hospital's Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders in Boston.

Advertisement

"Future studies in shift workers and clinical populations are required to firmly establish if changes in meal timing can prevent their increased mood vulnerability," Scheer said in a hospital news release. "Until then, our study brings a new 'player' to the table: the timing of food intake matters for our mood.

Advertisement

"About 20% of the workforce in industrial societies does shift work in places like factories and hospitals. These workers often experience a misalignment between their central "circadian clock" in the brain and daily behaviors, including sleep/wake and fasting/eating cycles, according to the study. They also have about a 25% to 40% higher risk of depression and anxiety.

RELATED Experts offer tips for recognizing an eating disorder

The study enrolled 12 men and seven women in a randomized, controlled study. Participants underwent a "forced desynchrony" protocol in dim light for four 28-hour "days" instead of 24-hour days.

By the fourth "day," their behavioral cycles were inverted by 12 hours, which simulated night work and caused circadian misalignment, researchers said.

Participants were then randomly assigned to one of two meal timing groups. In the control group, meals were eaten on a 28-hour cycle, which meant folks were eating both during the night and day. This is a typical schedule for night workers.

RELATED Shift work linked with memory, brain function problems, study finds

In the daytime-only meal intervention group, participants ate meals on a 24-hour cycle, which meant they were eating only during the day.

While this was ongoing, the research team assessed mood levels every hour.

By day 4, for those in the daytime/nighttime meal group, their depression-like mood levels had increased by 26% and anxiety-like mood levels by 16%.

Advertisement

The daytime-only group had no mood changes.

The participants with a greater degree of circadian misalignment experienced more mood changes, the authors said.

"Shift workers -- as well as individuals experiencing circadian disruption, including jet lag -- may benefit from our meal timing intervention," said co-author Dr. Sarah Chellappa, who worked at Brigham at the time of the study. She is now at the University of Cologne in Germany.

"Our findings open the door for a novel sleep/circadian behavioral strategy that might also benefit individuals experiencing mental health disorders," Chellappa said in the release. "Our study adds to a growing body of evidence finding that strategies that optimize sleep and circadian rhythms may help promote mental health."

Further studies will be needed to establish if changes in meal timing can help people with depressive- and anxiety-related disorders, she said.

The findings were published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

More information

The U.S. Department of Labor has more on the impact of extended or irregular shifts at work.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Keto diet may help improve symptoms of multiple sclerosis

Latest Headlines

70% of people over 50 experience joint pain, poll shows
Health News // 44 minutes ago
70% of people over 50 experience joint pain, poll shows
A new poll from the University of Michigan breaks down joint pain, its impact on those who responded to the survey and how they've chosen to react to this painful condition.
Vitamin D, omega-3 won't prevent frailty, study warns healthy seniors
Health News // 1 hour ago
Vitamin D, omega-3 won't prevent frailty, study warns healthy seniors
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The routine use of vitamin D, though widely recommended for bone health, and omega-3 fatty acid supplements won't prevent frailty in generally healthy, older adults, a new study says.
Study warns of death risk from opioids after lung cancer surgery
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study warns of death risk from opioids after lung cancer surgery
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- People who take opioids for six months or more to ease their pain after lung cancer surgery face a 40% higher risk of dying from any cause within the next two years, a new study suggests.
Study: Cannabis use during pregnancy may harm child's long-term mental health
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study: Cannabis use during pregnancy may harm child's long-term mental health
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- New research links prenatal exposure to cannabis after the first five or six weeks of fetal development to social, emotional and behavioral problems that may persist into early adolescence.
Blood test to screen for cancers early shows promise in early study
Health News // 20 hours ago
Blood test to screen for cancers early shows promise in early study
A single blood test that can screen for more than 50 cancers seems to work fairly well in the real world, a preliminary study reveals.
Gum disease may increase risk for dementia
Health News // 20 hours ago
Gum disease may increase risk for dementia
Gum disease has far-reaching effects and may increase your odds of developing dementia, a new study suggests.
Monkeypox may trigger seizures, brain inflammation in rare cases
Health News // 21 hours ago
Monkeypox may trigger seizures, brain inflammation in rare cases
Though the risk appears small, a new review suggests that, in rare instances, monkeypox may trigger serious neurological complications, including seizures and brain inflammation.
MD Anderson: Many skin cancer tumors disappear with new therapy
Health News // 1 day ago
MD Anderson: Many skin cancer tumors disappear with new therapy
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- More than six in 10 patients with an advanced stage of a common type of skin cancer saw their tumors nearly or completely disappear when treated with immunotherapy before surgery, MD Anderson researchers said Monday.
Some COVID-19 patients may develop atrial fibrillation
Health News // 3 days ago
Some COVID-19 patients may develop atrial fibrillation
About 1 in 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 develop the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation, according to data from an American Heart Association (AHA) registry.
Breast implants linked to rare cases of cancer, FDA warns
Health News // 3 days ago
Breast implants linked to rare cases of cancer, FDA warns
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday warned doctors and their patients about rare cases of squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphomas developing in the scar tissue that forms around breast implants.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

MD Anderson: Many skin cancer tumors disappear with new therapy
MD Anderson: Many skin cancer tumors disappear with new therapy
Study: Cannabis use during pregnancy may harm child's long-term mental health
Study: Cannabis use during pregnancy may harm child's long-term mental health
Blood test to screen for cancers early shows promise in early study
Blood test to screen for cancers early shows promise in early study
Study warns of death risk from opioids after lung cancer surgery
Study warns of death risk from opioids after lung cancer surgery
Gum disease may increase risk for dementia
Gum disease may increase risk for dementia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement