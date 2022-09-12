Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 12, 2022 / 10:57 AM

MD Anderson: Many skin cancer tumors disappear with new therapy

By Judy Packer-Tursman
More than 60% of patients with an advanced stage squamous cell skin cancer saw their tumors nearly or completely disappear when treated with immunotherapy before surgery, a new study says. Photo by Tech Sgt. Scott Johnson/U.S. Air Force
More than 60% of patients with an advanced stage squamous cell skin cancer saw their tumors nearly or completely disappear when treated with immunotherapy before surgery, a new study says. Photo by Tech Sgt. Scott Johnson/U.S. Air Force

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- More than six in 10 patients with an advanced stage of a common type of skin cancer saw their tumors nearly or completely disappear when treated with immunotherapy before surgery -- results likely to change how physicians target these cancers.

That's according to the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, which reported the findings Monday at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2022 in Paris.

Advertisement

Each year, about 1 million people in the United States are diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma of the skin, and resultant tumors may affect the eyes, ears, nose and mouth.

The current standard of care for the cancer involves surgical excision and radiation, which may cause disfigurement and loss of important functions, such as vision, hearing or smell.

RELATED Aspirin may extend survival for head, neck, lung cancers

Researchers said the pre-surgical immunotherapy allowed "less invasive, function-preserving" surgery in some cases.

Advertisement

The study on cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma was published in Monday's New England Journal of Medicine.

"I think where it's really going to make a huge difference is quality of life," Gross said. "If you can avoid radiation or have a smaller surgery, and you can keep your eye, ear or nose, that's a huge win for people.

RELATED Vitamin A linked to lower odds of common skin cancer

That's the excitement of this approach: the chance to make life so much better for our patients in the future," Dr. Neil Gross, the study's lead author and director of clinical research in MD Anderson Cancer Center's Department of Head and Neck Surgery, said in a news release.

MD Anderson led an international, multicenter Phase II clinical trial in the United States, Australia and Europe enrolled 79 patients, mostly men, averaging 73 years old, with stages II to IV cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

And 51% of them, treated with up to four doses of the drug cemiplimab, had what is called a "pathologic complete response," meaning no tumor cells were found at surgery.

RELATED Melanoma isn't the only serious skin cancer

Another 13% of patients had a "major pathological response," meaning less than 10% of a viable tumor was found at surgery.

In 2018, the Food and Drug Administration approved cemiplimab for patients with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.

Advertisement

In the study, seventy of the 79 participants underwent surgery. Of the nine patients who did not have surgery, three declined because imaging showed their cancer responded to the immunotherapy, two did not follow up, two had progressive disease and two experienced adverse events, the research abstract said.

Fourteen patients experienced severe, but not immediately, life-threatening adverse events. The most common side effects were fatigue (30%), rash (14%), diarrhea (14%) and nausea (14%). Four patients died, and on death, an exacerbation of cardiac failure, was considered related to treatment.

According to the news release, the research team said it will continue to follow the study participants and hopes to address still-unanswered questions about the optimal number of doses before surgery.

the team also hopes to determine which patients can safely avoid radiation or surgery, and how to predict which patients are most likely to respond to immunotherapy.

Gross said he was "excited to see how this new treatment approach impacts outcomes, including quality of life, as we continue long-term follow-up."

Latest Headlines

Some COVID-19 patients may develop atrial fibrillation
Health News // 2 days ago
Some COVID-19 patients may develop atrial fibrillation
About 1 in 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 develop the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation, according to data from an American Heart Association (AHA) registry.
Breast implants linked to rare cases of cancer, FDA warns
Health News // 2 days ago
Breast implants linked to rare cases of cancer, FDA warns
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday warned doctors and their patients about rare cases of squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphomas developing in the scar tissue that forms around breast implants.
FDA approves Botox competitor Daxxify to treat wrinkles
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA approves Botox competitor Daxxify to treat wrinkles
People wanting to keep wrinkles at bay will soon have a new option now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first competitor for Botox in decades.
Boosting vitamin D levels doesn't protect against COVID-19, studies show
Health News // 3 days ago
Boosting vitamin D levels doesn't protect against COVID-19, studies show
While vitamin D got some attention early in the pandemic, it does not reduce the risk of either COVID-19 or other respiratory infections, two new clinical trials found.
Abortion clinic web pages offer no safeguard from tracking women, study says
Health News // 4 days ago
Abortion clinic web pages offer no safeguard from tracking women, study says
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Virtually all U.S.-based abortion clinic web pages include third-party tracking code enabling entities to sell or share browsing data with law enforcement or civil litigants post-Roe, new research suggests.
Psychiatric nurse practitioners rising to fill mental health needs
Health News // 4 days ago
Psychiatric nurse practitioners rising to fill mental health needs
While mental healthcare has become a full-blown crisis in the United States, a new study finds that psychiatric nurse practitioners are helping to fill the gap.
Some artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease, study says
Health News // 4 days ago
Some artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease, study says
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Potential health woes from artificial sweeteners have expanded to include a possible link between some sugar substitutes and heart disease, a large-scale study suggests.
Microneedling after surgery can improve appearance of scars
Health News // 4 days ago
Microneedling after surgery can improve appearance of scars
A technique called microneedling may help surgical scars heal more attractively -- especially if it's done within a couple of months of surgery, a small study suggests.
Middle-class Americans could be priced out of assisted living
Health News // 4 days ago
Middle-class Americans could be priced out of assisted living
America's middle-income seniors could face a time of financial reckoning within the next decade, with the rising costs of healthcare and assisted living overwhelming their meager savings, a new study reports.
Long COVID risk rises in depressed, anxious or lonely people, study says
Health News // 5 days ago
Long COVID risk rises in depressed, anxious or lonely people, study says
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- People who are depressed, anxious, worried, stressed or lonely before becoming infected with the COVID-19 virus have an increased risk of developing long COVID symptoms, a Harvard-led study out Wednesday suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Some COVID-19 patients may develop atrial fibrillation
Some COVID-19 patients may develop atrial fibrillation
Some artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease, study says
Some artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease, study says
Breast implants linked to rare cases of cancer, FDA warns
Breast implants linked to rare cases of cancer, FDA warns
Study: Walk 3,800 to 9,800 steps daily to reduce dementia risk
Study: Walk 3,800 to 9,800 steps daily to reduce dementia risk
FDA approves Botox competitor Daxxify to treat wrinkles
FDA approves Botox competitor Daxxify to treat wrinkles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement