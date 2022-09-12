Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 12, 2022 / 4:28 PM

Study: Cannabis use during pregnancy may harm child's long-term mental health

By Judy Packer-Tursman
The offspring of a woman who uses cannabis during pregnancy may have social, emotional and behavioral problems that persist into early adolescence, a new study says. Photo by SharonMcCutcheon/Pixabay
The offspring of a woman who uses cannabis during pregnancy may have social, emotional and behavioral problems that persist into early adolescence, a new study says. Photo by SharonMcCutcheon/Pixabay

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Offering a cautionary tale to pregnant individuals who think smoking a joint is no big deal, new research links prenatal cannabis exposure to social, emotional and behavioral problems in offspring that may persist into early adolescence: ages 11 to 12.

Researchers analyzed roughly a dozen measures, ranging from rule-breaking to aggression, a "sluggish cognitive tempo" and "psychotic-like experiences."

Advertisement

In a research letter published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics, the investigators said the affected children also may face a greater risk of "psychiatric disorders and problematic substance use" as they enter the peak period of vulnerability in later adolescence.

For the study, researchers from Washington University in St. Louis analyzed data from the ongoing Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study of 12,000 youth, the largest long-term study of brain development and children's health in the United States.

RELATED High-potency marijuana linked to higher risk of addiction, mental health problems

Investigators also cited a national survey indicating that U.S. cannabis use among pregnant women nearly doubled to 5.4% in 2019 from 3% in 2002.

"Dramatic increases in cannabis use during pregnancy are alarming because of evidence that prenatal exposure may be associated with a host of adverse outcomes," wrote the letter's lead author, David Baranger, a neuroscientist and postdoctoral researcher in Washington University's Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences.

Advertisement

The study included 391 women who used cannabis only before they knew they were pregnant, 208 who used the drug before and after they knew, and just over 10,000 with no exposure to it. Modeling was used to estimate associations with child psychopathology.

RELATED Bill to legalize cannabis nationwide introduced in Senate

The researchers acknowledged the study's limitations, including the small number of offspring exposed to cannabis in utero, the potential under-reporting of cannabis use during pregnancy, and imprecise data on drug use timing, frequency and potency.

Yet, they pointed to a 2020 research using baseline data from the ABCD Study that found an association between prenatal marijuana exposure and behavioral problems in the children at 9 to 10 years of age.

Also cited were previous preclinical studies indicating delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the main psychoactive substance in cannabis, can cross the placenta and potentially affect brain development in the fetus.

RELATED Substance use during pregnancy raises ADHD risk in children, study finds

The ABCD Study participants' brain structure and activity are regularly measured using magnetic resonance imaging. Investigators also "collect psychological, environmental and cognitive information, as well as biological samples," a news release said.

The ABCD Study aims to determine the factors that influence brain, cognitive and social-emotional development in an effort to help improve children's lives, the release said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Blood test to screen for cancers early shows promise in early study
Health News // 1 hour ago
Blood test to screen for cancers early shows promise in early study
A single blood test that can screen for more than 50 cancers seems to work fairly well in the real world, a preliminary study reveals.
Gum disease may increase risk for dementia
Health News // 2 hours ago
Gum disease may increase risk for dementia
Gum disease has far-reaching effects and may increase your odds of developing dementia, a new study suggests.
Monkeypox may trigger seizures, brain inflammation in rare cases
Health News // 2 hours ago
Monkeypox may trigger seizures, brain inflammation in rare cases
Though the risk appears small, a new review suggests that, in rare instances, monkeypox may trigger serious neurological complications, including seizures and brain inflammation.
MD Anderson: Many skin cancer tumors disappear with new therapy
Health News // 6 hours ago
MD Anderson: Many skin cancer tumors disappear with new therapy
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- More than six in 10 patients with an advanced stage of a common type of skin cancer saw their tumors nearly or completely disappear when treated with immunotherapy before surgery, MD Anderson researchers said Monday.
Some COVID-19 patients may develop atrial fibrillation
Health News // 3 days ago
Some COVID-19 patients may develop atrial fibrillation
About 1 in 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 develop the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation, according to data from an American Heart Association (AHA) registry.
Breast implants linked to rare cases of cancer, FDA warns
Health News // 3 days ago
Breast implants linked to rare cases of cancer, FDA warns
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday warned doctors and their patients about rare cases of squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphomas developing in the scar tissue that forms around breast implants.
FDA approves Botox competitor Daxxify to treat wrinkles
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA approves Botox competitor Daxxify to treat wrinkles
People wanting to keep wrinkles at bay will soon have a new option now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first competitor for Botox in decades.
Boosting vitamin D levels doesn't protect against COVID-19, studies show
Health News // 4 days ago
Boosting vitamin D levels doesn't protect against COVID-19, studies show
While vitamin D got some attention early in the pandemic, it does not reduce the risk of either COVID-19 or other respiratory infections, two new clinical trials found.
Abortion clinic web pages offer no safeguard from tracking women, study says
Health News // 4 days ago
Abortion clinic web pages offer no safeguard from tracking women, study says
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Virtually all U.S.-based abortion clinic web pages include third-party tracking code enabling entities to sell or share browsing data with law enforcement or civil litigants post-Roe, new research suggests.
Psychiatric nurse practitioners rising to fill mental health needs
Health News // 4 days ago
Psychiatric nurse practitioners rising to fill mental health needs
While mental healthcare has become a full-blown crisis in the United States, a new study finds that psychiatric nurse practitioners are helping to fill the gap.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

MD Anderson: Many skin cancer tumors disappear with new therapy
MD Anderson: Many skin cancer tumors disappear with new therapy
Some COVID-19 patients may develop atrial fibrillation
Some COVID-19 patients may develop atrial fibrillation
Some artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease, study says
Some artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease, study says
Blood test to screen for cancers early shows promise in early study
Blood test to screen for cancers early shows promise in early study
Study: Walk 3,800 to 9,800 steps daily to reduce dementia risk
Study: Walk 3,800 to 9,800 steps daily to reduce dementia risk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement