Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 8, 2022 / 10:42 AM

Psychiatric nurse practitioners rising to fill mental health needs

By HealthDay News
In 2019, nearly one of every three mental health prescriber visits to Medicare patients were done by psychiatric nurse practitioners, a new study found. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/orzalaga-77630/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;amp;utm_content=6497496" target="_blank">Julio César Velásquez Mejía</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;amp;utm_content=6497496" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
In 2019, nearly one of every three mental health prescriber visits to Medicare patients were done by psychiatric nurse practitioners, a new study found. Photo by Julio César Velásquez Mejía/Pixabay

While mental healthcare has become a full-blown crisis in the United States, a new study finds that psychiatric nurse practitioners are helping to fill the gap.

The researchers discovered that the mental health system in the United States has become increasingly reliant on this particular category of specialists to meet the needs of Medicare patients as the numbers of psychiatrists accepting Medicare has dropped.

Advertisement

"We were surprised by the degree to which PMHNPs [psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners] are the de facto mental health prescribers in parts of the country," said corresponding study author Michael Barnett. He is an associate professor of health policy and management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, in Boston.

"In the states where PMHNPs have no restrictions on prescribing medications, these providers account for 50% of all mental health prescriber visits in rural areas, which was much greater than we had anticipated," Barnett said in a Harvard news release.

RELATED Psychiatrists' group rolls out model to address shortage of beds

To study the issue, the researchers analyzed fee-for-service Medicare claims from 2011 to 2019. The team was focused on the number of PMHNPs and psychiatrists who were billing Medicare, as well as the volume of outpatient and psychiatric services delivered by those provider groups. They also looked at how the numbers varied by rurality and also by regulations that can restrict whether a psychiatric nurse practitioner can prescribe medications.

Advertisement

The investigators found that in 2019, nearly one of every three mental health prescriber visits to Medicare patients were done by psychiatric nurse practitioners. Psychiatrists billing Medicare dropped by 6% between 2011 and 2019, but numbers of psychiatric nurse practitioners increased by 162%.

The researchers estimated that there would have been a 30% decline in mental health specialist visits among Medicare patients during these years without the growth of the psychiatric nurse practitioner workforce, but instead there was a drop of only 12%.

RELATED 4 in 10 American adults in need of mental health services lack access

"This work puts the spotlight on PMHNPs as a critical part of the mental health workforce," Barnett said. "This is so important because we desperately need new solutions to address the current mental health crisis in this country. Policy that targets the PMHNP workforce could be a key part of the national effort to expand mental health access."

The findings were published in the September issue of Health Affairs.

More information

The U.S. National Institute of Mental Health has more on mental health in older adults.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Mental illness linked to increased risk for heart disease death, study finds

Latest Headlines

Abortion clinic web pages offer no privacy from tracking, researchers say
Health News // 50 minutes ago
Abortion clinic web pages offer no privacy from tracking, researchers say
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Virtually all U.S.-based abortion clinic web pages include third-party tracking code enabling entities to sell or share browsing data with law enforcement or civil litigants post-Roe, new research suggests.
Some artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease, study says
Health News // 16 hours ago
Some artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease, study says
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Potential health woes from artificial sweeteners have expanded to include a possible link between some sugar substitutes and heart disease, a large-scale study suggests.
Microneedling after surgery can improve appearance of scars
Health News // 19 hours ago
Microneedling after surgery can improve appearance of scars
A technique called microneedling may help surgical scars heal more attractively -- especially if it's done within a couple of months of surgery, a small study suggests.
Middle-class Americans could be priced out of assisted living
Health News // 19 hours ago
Middle-class Americans could be priced out of assisted living
America's middle-income seniors could face a time of financial reckoning within the next decade, with the rising costs of healthcare and assisted living overwhelming their meager savings, a new study reports.
Long COVID risk rises in depressed, anxious or lonely people, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Long COVID risk rises in depressed, anxious or lonely people, study says
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- People who are depressed, anxious, worried, stressed or lonely before becoming infected with the COVID-19 virus have an increased risk of developing long COVID symptoms, a Harvard-led study out Wednesday suggests.
Nearly two-thirds of women experience premenstrual mood swings, anxiety
Health News // 1 day ago
Nearly two-thirds of women experience premenstrual mood swings, anxiety
A majority of women experience premenstrual mood swings and anxiety, making it a "key public health issue globally," a new study finds.
Study: Walk 3,800 to 9,800 steps daily to reduce dementia risk
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Walk 3,800 to 9,800 steps daily to reduce dementia risk
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Walking between 3,800 steps and 9,800 steps daily may significantly reduce an older person's risk of dementia, a new study indicates.
Teens whose parents smoke more likely to vape, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Teens whose parents smoke more likely to vape, study shows
Parents who smoke should know that their kids are more likely to vape and try smoking.
Men with low testosterone may be a greater risk for severe COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Men with low testosterone may be a greater risk for severe COVID-19
Men with low testosterone levels may be more likely to have more severe illness when infected with COVID-19, according to a new study.
10.5 million-plus kids worldwide lost parents, caregivers to COVID-19, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
10.5 million-plus kids worldwide lost parents, caregivers to COVID-19, study says
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- More than 10.5 million children worldwide have lost parents or caregivers, and 7.5 million-plus have lost one or both parents from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to estimates from a new study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Some artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease, study says
Some artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease, study says
Study: Walk 3,800 to 9,800 steps daily to reduce dementia risk
Study: Walk 3,800 to 9,800 steps daily to reduce dementia risk
Middle-class Americans could be priced out of assisted living
Middle-class Americans could be priced out of assisted living
Long COVID risk rises in depressed, anxious or lonely people, study says
Long COVID risk rises in depressed, anxious or lonely people, study says
Microneedling after surgery can improve appearance of scars
Microneedling after surgery can improve appearance of scars
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement