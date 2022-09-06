Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 6, 2022 / 4:34 PM

Study: Walk 3,800 to 9,800 steps daily to reduce dementia risk

By Judy Packer-Tursman
Walking 9,800 steps per day may be optimal to lower the risk of dementia, but even 3,800 steps daily is beneficial, a new study suggests. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/silviarita-3142410/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;amp;utm_content=3394510" target="_blank">Silvia</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;amp;utm_content=3394510" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
Walking 9,800 steps per day may be optimal to lower the risk of dementia, but even 3,800 steps daily is beneficial, a new study suggests. Photo by Silvia/Pixabay

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Walking between 3,800 steps and 9,800 steps daily may significantly reduce an older person's risk of dementia, a new study indicates.

"Our findings suggest that approximately 9,800 steps per day may be optimal to lower the risk of dementia. We estimated the minimum dose at approximately 3,800 steps per day, which was associated with 25% lower incident dementia," the researchers said in a paper published Tuesday in JAMA Neurology.

Advertisement

Taking more steps per day was associated with steady declines in the risk of dementia: Adults who took about 9,800 steps per day had a 50% decrease in their dementia risk. After that point, only limited benefits were found.

The study also highlights the importance of "stepping intensity" for preventing dementia.

RELATED Two studies, one finding: Keep walking to prolong life

The largest decreases in dementia risk were associated with taking approximately 6,300 "purposeful" steps per day -- for a 57% decrease in risk.

Advertisement

And, according to the researchers, the optimal peak is a brisk 112 steps per minute for the 30 highest, not necessarily consecutive, minutes of a person's day. That "peak 30-minute cadence" was associated with a 62% decrease in dementia risk.

The study adjusted for numerous factors including age, sex, ethnicity, education, smoking, alcohol use, diet, medication use, sleep and history of cardiovascular disease.

RELATED Study: Visit friends, take a walk or, better yet, read to lower dementia risk

It was led by Borja del Pozo Cruz in the Department of Sports Science and Clinical Biomechanics, Centre for Active and Healthy Ageing at the University of Southern Denmark in Odense, Denmark, together with researchers from The University of Sydney, in Camperdown, New South Wales, Australia.

In an accompanying editorial, researchers from the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center in the Department of Medicine at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison said the study's emphasis might be misplaced for promoting the public's buy-in of walking as a way to ward off dementia.

"While 112 steps a minute is a rather brisk cadence, '112' is conceivably a much more tractable and less intimidating number for most individuals than '10 000,' especially if they have been physically inactive or underactive," Elizabeth Planalp and Ozioma C. Okonkwo wrote.

Advertisement

The 30-minute period analyzed in the study was not consecutive, "which somewhat limits the strength of their evidence," the editorial writers said, but it would have been informative if the investigators had also tried to determine whether people who only kept up this brisk pace for, say, 10 minutes "also realized similar benefits."

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American walks 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day, or roughly 1.5 miles to 2 miles.

Mayo suggests taking an individualized approach, finding out how many steps a day a person is walking now, and then working gradually toward the popular recommended target of 10,000 steps, if possible, "by aiming to add 1,000 extra steps a day every two weeks."

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says that to gain the most health benefits from physical activity, adults need at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, such as brisk walking, weekly -- but any amount of physical activity has some benefits.

The new study followed 78,430 adults, aged 40 to 79 who wore wrist accelerometers, for nearly seven years. The participants were drawn from the U.K. Biobank, a large-scale biomedical database used for international research.

Advertisement

Researchers looked at the incidence of dementia as recorded in medical and death records nearly seven years later.

The editorial writers said this wide age range of adults, given the relatively short follow-up, may not have been appropriate to assess dementia as an outcome. Younger participants may not have reached an age at which the condition would occur, they noted.

Read More

Study: Faster walking pace lowers heart failure risk in post-menopausal women

Latest Headlines

Teens whose parents smoke more likely to vape, study shows
Health News // 3 hours ago
Teens whose parents smoke more likely to vape, study shows
Parents who smoke should know that their kids are more likely to vape and try smoking.
Men with low testosterone may be a greater risk for severe COVID-19
Health News // 4 hours ago
Men with low testosterone may be a greater risk for severe COVID-19
Men with low testosterone levels may be more likely to have more severe illness when infected with COVID-19, according to a new study.
10.5 million-plus kids worldwide lost parents, caregivers to COVID-19, study says
Health News // 5 hours ago
10.5 million-plus kids worldwide lost parents, caregivers to COVID-19, study says
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- More than 10.5 million children worldwide have lost parents or caregivers, and 7.5 million-plus have lost one or both parents from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to estimates from a new study.
Children born from frozen embryos may have higher risk of cancer
Health News // 4 days ago
Children born from frozen embryos may have higher risk of cancer
Children born as a result of a common fertility procedure involving frozen embryos may have higher risk of cancer, Swedish researchers report.
Number sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy's rises to 97
Health News // 4 days ago
Number sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy's rises to 97
A total of 97 people across six states have now been made ill by E. coli, in an outbreak possibly tied to contaminated lettuce used in sandwiches sold at Wendy's restaurants.
Experts: Memory loss pills have questionable benefits, won't prevent dementia
Health News // 4 days ago
Experts: Memory loss pills have questionable benefits, won't prevent dementia
NEW YORK, Sept. 2 (UPI) -- With millions of adults in the United States experiencing memory loss, the significant growth in availability of nutritional supplements targeting improved brain function comes as no surprise, experts told UPI.
Diesel exhaust may harm health of women more than men, study says
Health News // 4 days ago
Diesel exhaust may harm health of women more than men, study says
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Breathing diesel exhaust fumes may be more harmful for females than males, prompting more changes in women's blood.
Blood type tied to risk of stroke
Health News // 5 days ago
Blood type tied to risk of stroke
The risk of suffering a stroke at an early age may depend partly on a person's blood type, a large study suggests.
Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior
Health News // 5 days ago
Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior
While half of mothers of children with autism suffer symptoms of depression, a new study has discovered that did not raise the risk of behavioral problems for their kids.
Skin lightening creams may contain dangerous ingredients, FDA warns
Health News // 5 days ago
Skin lightening creams may contain dangerous ingredients, FDA warns
Skin lightening products can be dangerous for consumers when they contain harmful ingredients that are illegal for over-the-counter sales, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brain study shows fentanyl kills by stopping breathing
Brain study shows fentanyl kills by stopping breathing
Children born from frozen embryos may have higher risk of cancer
Children born from frozen embryos may have higher risk of cancer
10.5 million-plus kids worldwide lost parents, caregivers to COVID-19, study says
10.5 million-plus kids worldwide lost parents, caregivers to COVID-19, study says
Two studies, one finding: Keep walking to prolong life
Two studies, one finding: Keep walking to prolong life
Experts: Memory loss pills have questionable benefits, won't prevent dementia
Experts: Memory loss pills have questionable benefits, won't prevent dementia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement