Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 6, 2022 / 1:33 PM

Teens whose parents smoke more likely to vape, study shows

By HealthDay News
Teens whose parents smoke were 55% more likely to try e-cigarettes than those of nonsmoking parents and 51% more likely to have tried traditional cigarettes, according to a large study out of Ireland. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/elsaolofsson-17756785/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=6558926">Elsa Olofsson</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=6558926">Pixabay</a>
Teens whose parents smoke were 55% more likely to try e-cigarettes than those of nonsmoking parents and 51% more likely to have tried traditional cigarettes, according to a large study out of Ireland. Photo by Elsa Olofsson/Pixabay

Parents who smoke should know that their kids are more likely to vape and try smoking.

Those teens were 55% more likely to try e-cigarettes than those of nonsmoking parents and 51% more likely to have tried traditional cigarettes, according to a large study out of Ireland.

Advertisement

It also found that the percentage who have tried vaping is rising dramatically. Boys are still more likely than girls to do so, but the number of girls who have smoked is growing.

"These findings are worrying, not just for teenagers in Ireland, but for families all around the world," said Dr. Jonathan Grigg, head of the Tobacco Control Committee of the European Respiratory Society (ERS).

RELATED Vaping may boost teens' risk of heart, lung disease over lifetime, group warns

"We know already that children of parents who smoke are more likely to take up smoking. This study suggests that teenagers are also influenced by smoking parents to start using e-cigarettes and become addicted to nicotine," he said in a society news release.

Advertisement

The findings were presented Saturday at an ERS meeting, in Barcelona. Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Grigg, who was not involved in the research, said the work indicates that teenagers are increasingly trying e-cigarettes and not as a smoking cessation aid.

RELATED Marijuana use high among adolescent, teen, young adult vapers, study finds

"This is important because we know that e-cigarettes are not harmless," Grigg said. "The effects of nicotine addiction are well-established, and we are discovering that e-cigarettes can harm the lungs, blood vessels and brain. We need to do more to protect children and teenagers from these harms."

Researchers combined several data sets that included more than 10,000 17- and 18-year-olds in Ireland. Between 2014 and 2019, the percentage who had tried vaping rose from 23% to 39%, the data showed.

About 66% of those who tried vaping said they did so out of curiosity; about 29% said their friends vape. Only 3% said they used e-cigarettes to quit traditional cigarettes.

RELATED More teens turning to nicotine candy, gum

About 68% said they had never used tobacco when they first tried vaping, up from 32% in 2015.

"We have found increasing use of e-cigarettes in Irish teenagers and that's a pattern that is emerging elsewhere in the world," said Luke Clancy, director of TobaccoFree Research Institute Ireland in Dublin, which did the study.

Advertisement

"There's a perception that vaping is a better alternative to smoking, but our research shows that this doesn't apply to teenagers who usually haven't tried cigarettes prior to e-cigarettes," Clancy said. "This indicates that, for teens, vaping is a route into nicotine addiction, rather than out of it."

The researchers also looked in detail at data on more than 3,400 16-year-olds to see if boys' and girls' use of tobacco and e-cigarettes differed.

About 39% of girls had tried e-cigarettes in 2019 compared to 23% in 2015, the study found. And the number who said they were currently vaping rose to 18% in 2019, up from about 10% in 2015.

Especially for boys, having friends who smoke and having less parental monitoring were major factors in e-cigarette use.

"We can see that parents and friends have an influence on teenagers' decisions to try e-cigarettes and that's important because these are factors that we can try to change," said doctoral researcher Salome Sunday, also from the institute. She called on governments to enact anti-vaping laws to protect young people.

More information

The U.S. Surgeon General has information about the risks of e-cigarettes.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Men with low testosterone may be a greater risk for severe COVID-19
Health News // 1 hour ago
Men with low testosterone may be a greater risk for severe COVID-19
Men with low testosterone levels may be more likely to have more severe illness when infected with COVID-19, according to a new study.
10.5 million-plus kids worldwide lost parents, caregivers to COVID-19, study says
Health News // 2 hours ago
10.5 million-plus kids worldwide lost parents, caregivers to COVID-19, study says
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- More than 10.5 million children worldwide have lost parents or caregivers, and 7.5 million-plus have lost one or both parents from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to estimates from a new study.
Children born from frozen embryos may have higher risk of cancer
Health News // 4 days ago
Children born from frozen embryos may have higher risk of cancer
Children born as a result of a common fertility procedure involving frozen embryos may have higher risk of cancer, Swedish researchers report.
Number sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy's rises to 97
Health News // 4 days ago
Number sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy's rises to 97
A total of 97 people across six states have now been made ill by E. coli, in an outbreak possibly tied to contaminated lettuce used in sandwiches sold at Wendy's restaurants.
Experts: Memory loss pills have questionable benefits, won't prevent dementia
Health News // 4 days ago
Experts: Memory loss pills have questionable benefits, won't prevent dementia
NEW YORK, Sept. 2 (UPI) -- With millions of adults in the United States experiencing memory loss, the significant growth in availability of nutritional supplements targeting improved brain function comes as no surprise, experts told UPI.
Diesel exhaust may harm health of women more than men, study says
Health News // 4 days ago
Diesel exhaust may harm health of women more than men, study says
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Breathing diesel exhaust fumes may be more harmful for females than males, prompting more changes in women's blood.
Blood type tied to risk of stroke
Health News // 4 days ago
Blood type tied to risk of stroke
The risk of suffering a stroke at an early age may depend partly on a person's blood type, a large study suggests.
Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior
Health News // 5 days ago
Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior
While half of mothers of children with autism suffer symptoms of depression, a new study has discovered that did not raise the risk of behavioral problems for their kids.
Skin lightening creams may contain dangerous ingredients, FDA warns
Health News // 5 days ago
Skin lightening creams may contain dangerous ingredients, FDA warns
Skin lightening products can be dangerous for consumers when they contain harmful ingredients that are illegal for over-the-counter sales, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned.
DEA warns of deadly 'rainbow fentanyl' that looks like candy
Health News // 5 days ago
DEA warns of deadly 'rainbow fentanyl' that looks like candy
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is warning the public that colorfully dyed fentanyl -- dubbed "rainbow fentanyl" -- is readily available across the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brain study shows fentanyl kills by stopping breathing
Brain study shows fentanyl kills by stopping breathing
Children born from frozen embryos may have higher risk of cancer
Children born from frozen embryos may have higher risk of cancer
Two studies, one finding: Keep walking to prolong life
Two studies, one finding: Keep walking to prolong life
Experts: Memory loss pills have questionable benefits, won't prevent dementia
Experts: Memory loss pills have questionable benefits, won't prevent dementia
10.5 million-plus kids worldwide lost parents, caregivers to COVID-19, study says
10.5 million-plus kids worldwide lost parents, caregivers to COVID-19, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement