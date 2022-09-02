Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 2, 2022 / 11:46 AM

Number sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy's rises to 97

By HealthDay News
On Aug. 19, Wendy's announced that it had removed romaine lettuce from its sandwiches in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. File Photo by Jeffery Martin/<a href="https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/legalcode">Wikimedia Commons </a>
On Aug. 19, Wendy's announced that it had removed romaine lettuce from its sandwiches in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. File Photo by Jeffery Martin/Wikimedia Commons

A total of 97 people across six states have now been made ill by E. coli, in an outbreak possibly tied to contaminated lettuce used in sandwiches sold at Wendy's restaurants.

"Since the last update on August 25, 2022, 13 more illnesses have been reported to CDC," the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an updated statement released Thursday. Two states -- Kentucky and New York (with one case each) -- have now been added to the list of states reporting cases, which also includes Michigan (58 cases), Ohio (24), Indiana (11) and Pennsylvania (2).

Advertisement

Illnesses from infection with the gastrointestinal bacterium have often been severe.

"Of 81 people with information available, 43 have been hospitalized and 10 developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure," the CDC said, although "no deaths have been reported."

Advertisement

The exact source of the outbreak has still not been officially confirmed, but the CDC said that in 67 cases where investigators asked what people had eaten in the week prior to becoming ill, 81% reported that they had eaten at Wendy's.

"Of 54 people with detailed information about what they ate at Wendy's, 37 [69%] reported eating romaine lettuce served on burgers and sandwiches," the agency noted.

On Aug. 19, Wendy's announced that it had removed romaine lettuce from its sandwiches in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

RELATED CDC investigating possible E. coli link to Wendy's lettuce

"Wendy's is taking the precautionary measure of removing the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in that region," the CDC said at the time. "Investigators are working to confirm whether romaine lettuce is the source of this outbreak, and whether romaine lettuce used in Wendy's sandwiches was served or sold at other businesses."

Romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores does not appear to be affected, the CDC said, and people can still eat at Wendy's and eat the romaine lettuce in the salads it sells. Wendy's explained in a statement that the lettuce used in its salads is not the same as that used in its sandwiches.

"We are fully cooperating with public health authorities on their ongoing investigation of the regional E. coli outbreak reported in certain midwestern states," the company said at the time. "While the CDC has not yet confirmed a specific food as the source of that outbreak, we are taking the precaution of discarding and replacing the sandwich lettuce at some restaurants in that region."

Advertisement

Most people with an E. coli infection "start feeling sick 3 to 4 days after eating or drinking something that contains the bacteria," the CDC said. "However, illnesses can start anywhere from 1 to 10 days after exposure." Illnesses typically last from 5 to 7 days.

What to Do:

  • Watch for symptoms of severe E. coli, which include diarrhea lasting more than three days or diarrhea accompanied by a fever higher than 102˚F, bloody diarrhea, vomiting and a lack of urination.
  • If you suffer from these symptoms, call your doctor immediately.
  • Keep track of what and where you ate in the week before you got sick and report it to your local or state health department.

More information

For more on the outbreak, head to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy's lettuce sickens 84 people E. coli outbreak sickens dozens in Michigan, Ohio

Latest Headlines

Children born from frozen embryos may have higher risk of cancer
Health News // 27 minutes ago
Children born from frozen embryos may have higher risk of cancer
Children born as a result of a common fertility procedure involving frozen embryos may have higher risk of cancer, Swedish researchers report.
Experts: Memory loss pills have questionable benefits, won't prevent dementia
Health News // 8 hours ago
Experts: Memory loss pills have questionable benefits, won't prevent dementia
NEW YORK, Sept. 2 (UPI) -- With millions of adults in the United States experiencing memory loss, the significant growth in availability of nutritional supplements targeting improved brain function comes as no surprise, experts told UPI.
Diesel exhaust may harm health of women more than men, study says
Health News // 18 hours ago
Diesel exhaust may harm health of women more than men, study says
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Breathing diesel exhaust fumes may be more harmful for females than males, prompting more changes in women's blood.
Blood type tied to risk of stroke
Health News // 20 hours ago
Blood type tied to risk of stroke
The risk of suffering a stroke at an early age may depend partly on a person's blood type, a large study suggests.
Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior
Health News // 1 day ago
Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior
While half of mothers of children with autism suffer symptoms of depression, a new study has discovered that did not raise the risk of behavioral problems for their kids.
Skin lightening creams may contain dangerous ingredients, FDA warns
Health News // 1 day ago
Skin lightening creams may contain dangerous ingredients, FDA warns
Skin lightening products can be dangerous for consumers when they contain harmful ingredients that are illegal for over-the-counter sales, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned.
DEA warns of deadly 'rainbow fentanyl' that looks like candy
Health News // 1 day ago
DEA warns of deadly 'rainbow fentanyl' that looks like candy
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is warning the public that colorfully dyed fentanyl -- dubbed "rainbow fentanyl" -- is readily available across the United States.
Study: Risk of colorectal cancer rises for men who eat 'ultra-processed' foods
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Risk of colorectal cancer rises for men who eat 'ultra-processed' foods
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Men who eat lots of ultra-processed foods face a 29% higher risk for developing colorectal cancer than those who consume much smaller amounts, a study suggests.
Women, not men, face greater risk of abnormal heart rhythm, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Women, not men, face greater risk of abnormal heart rhythm, study says
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Women are at greater risk for developing atrial fibrillation than men, a new study says, turning conventional wisdom on its head.
Brain study shows fentanyl kills by stopping breathing
Health News // 2 days ago
Brain study shows fentanyl kills by stopping breathing
Fentanyl, the synthetic opioid that's driving a surge in drug overdose deaths, kills by stopping breathing even before someone loses consciousness, a new study reveals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blood type tied to risk of stroke
Blood type tied to risk of stroke
Black tea may reduce death risk, government study says
Black tea may reduce death risk, government study says
Experts: Memory loss pills have questionable benefits, won't prevent dementia
Experts: Memory loss pills have questionable benefits, won't prevent dementia
Combining 3 heart drugs reduces risk of dying appreciably, study says
Combining 3 heart drugs reduces risk of dying appreciably, study says
DEA warns of deadly 'rainbow fentanyl' that looks like candy
DEA warns of deadly 'rainbow fentanyl' that looks like candy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement