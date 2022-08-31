Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 31, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Unruly hair syndrome may be diagnosed via genes, study indicates

By Judy Packer-Tursman
For the first time, new research suggests there is a way to focus on specific atypical genes to make the diagnosis of uncombable hair syndrome. Photo courtesy of the National Institutes of Health
For the first time, new research suggests there is a way to focus on specific atypical genes to make the diagnosis of uncombable hair syndrome. Photo courtesy of the National Institutes of Health

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- New research suggests there is a way to focus on specific atypical genes to diagnose uncombable hair syndrome -- a rare hair shaft anomaly on the scalp characterized by dry, frizzy, shiny and wiry hair that cannot be combed flat.

Previously, it has taken a physical exam, followed by microscopic examination of the hair shaft, to diagnose the syndrome. Only about 100 known cases have been reported.

Advertisement

The research findings from scientists at the University of Bonn in Germany were published Wednesday in JAMA Dermatology. Dr. Regina C. Betz, the leader of dermatogenetics at the University of Bonn Medical Center, led the study.

The syndrome, also referred to as "spun glass hair," is usually characterized by silvery-blond or straw-colored hair that is disorderly and stands out from the scalp, according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center.

RELATED Gene therapy may help kids with deadly blistering skin condition

The center is part of the National Institutes of Health's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.

Most cases are isolated, but in some cases uncombable hair syndrome has been associated with other diseases, such as Bork syndrome, the NIH center says. And the condition sometimes spontaneously improves in late childhood.

Advertisement

The new research sought to better explain the genetic spectrum of uncombable hair syndrome.

RELATED New DNA test can detect 50 rare genetic disorders, researchers say

The scientists said the discovery of pathogenic variants in the genes PADI3, TCHH, and TGM3 "may open a new avenue for clinicians and affected individuals by introducing molecular diagnostics" for uncombable hair syndrome.

These genes code for proteins that are involved in hair shaft formation.

The study involved 107 unrelated patients with a suspected diagnosis of uncombable hair syndrome and family members, recruited worldwide.

RELATED Massive data-sharing effort to help doctors diagnose rare diseases across Europe

The researchers, who described the study's participants as being "of all ages, races and ethnicities," conducted genetic analyses in Germany, genotyping DNA extracted from blood or saliva samples.

They found that PADI3 was most commonly associated with this rare hair phenotype.

The results "also suggest that the 4 most commonly observed pathogenic PADI3 variants are far more likely to have descended from a respective common ancestor rather than having had occurred independently multiple times," the research paper concludes.

Latest Headlines

Study: Blue light from TVs, laptops, phones may accelerate aging
Health News // 11 hours ago
Study: Blue light from TVs, laptops, phones may accelerate aging
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Excessive exposure to blue light from everyday devices, such as TVs, laptops and phones, may harm a wide range of cells in the human body and speed aging, a new study suggests.
COVID-19's rising toll: infant head trauma in France, domestic abuse in Japan
Health News // 21 hours ago
COVID-19's rising toll: infant head trauma in France, domestic abuse in Japan
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Abusive infant head trauma in Paris and domestic violence in Japan both increased during the pandemic, showing the unintended consequences of trying to contain COVID-19 on society's most vulnerable members.
Exposure to toxic chemicals threatens health of pregnant women, children
Health News // 22 hours ago
Exposure to toxic chemicals threatens health of pregnant women, children
Pregnant women are exposed to toxic chemicals in dishware, hair coloring, plastics and pesticides that can heighten their risk of cancer and harm child development, a new study warns.
Paid sick leave linked to lower death rates, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Paid sick leave linked to lower death rates, study shows
A new U.S. study found that when local laws required employers to provide paid sick leave, lower death rates from homicide, suicide and alcohol-related causes resulted.
Researchers find new way via MRI to predict risk of second breast cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers find new way via MRI to predict risk of second breast cancer
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Researchers have found a new way of using an MRI feature to predict the risk of a second breast cancer developing, especially in women with dense breasts, a new study says.
Black tea may reduce death risk, government study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Black tea may reduce death risk, government study says
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- People who drank at least two cups of black tea daily had a 9% to 13% lower risk for death than non-tea drinkers over roughly 11 years of follow-up, a new study says.
Binge eating disorder may be eased by deep brain stimulation, small study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Binge eating disorder may be eased by deep brain stimulation, small study says
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A device implanted deep in the brain disrupted food cravings and led to far fewer binge eating episodes in the two patients involved in a small pilot study on its safety. Both were severely obese and both lost weight.
Timing of blood pressure medication doesn't matter, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Timing of blood pressure medication doesn't matter, study shows
It doesn't seem to matter what time of day or night you take your blood pressure medication, a new study finds.
Combining 3 heart drugs reduces risk of dying appreciably, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Combining 3 heart drugs reduces risk of dying appreciably, study says
In a finding that proves convenience is key when it comes to sticking to a medication regimen, new research shows that combining three heart drugs into one "polypill" slashes the risk of dying from a second heart attack.
Useless COVID-19 treatments worth millions were given to patients, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Useless COVID-19 treatments worth millions were given to patients, study says
U.S. doctors administered more than 150,000 doses of useless monoclonal antibody treatments to COVID-19 patients early this year, spending loads of cash on therapies that had been deemed of no benefit, a new study found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Combining 3 heart drugs reduces risk of dying appreciably, study says
Combining 3 heart drugs reduces risk of dying appreciably, study says
Researchers find new way via MRI to predict risk of second breast cancer
Researchers find new way via MRI to predict risk of second breast cancer
Study: Blue light from TVs, laptops, phones may accelerate aging
Study: Blue light from TVs, laptops, phones may accelerate aging
Binge eating disorder may be eased by deep brain stimulation, small study says
Binge eating disorder may be eased by deep brain stimulation, small study says
Black tea may reduce death risk, government study says
Black tea may reduce death risk, government study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement