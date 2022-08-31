Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 31, 2022 / 6:26 PM

Study: Risk of colorectal cancer rises for men who eat 'ultra-processed' foods

By Judy Packer-Tursman
Men who eat a lot of ultra-processed foods, such as sausage, face a 29% higher risk for developing colorectal cancer than men who consume much smaller amounts, new research suggests. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9721c37a9a6cd3241d90a06d45bdef98/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Men who eat a lot of ultra-processed foods, such as sausage, face a 29% higher risk for developing colorectal cancer than men who consume much smaller amounts, new research suggests. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Men eating lots of ultra-processed foods face a 29% higher risk for developing colorectal cancer than men who consume much smaller amounts, a large, long-term analysis suggests.

Researchers said they did not find the same association in women, but they are not sure why.

Advertisement

Ready-to-eat, ready-to-heat processed foods, from breakfast bars to frozen pizza and packaged sweet snacks -- typically high in added sugar, oils and fats, and refined starch -- now account for 57% of total daily calories eaten by American adults, they said.

The scientists found the strongest association between colorectal cancer and ultra-processed foods among men came from meat, poultry or fish-based, ready-to-eat products such as sausages, bacon, ham and fish cakes.

RELATED Starting colon, rectal cancer screening earlier reduces risk in women, study finds

The findings from research led by Tufts University and Harvard University were published Wednesday in the British Medical Journal.

Colorectal cancer is the fourth-most diagnosed cancer in the United States, after lung, breast and prostate cancer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Advertisement

Nationwide, 142,462 new cases of colon and rectum cancer, and 51,896 deaths from the illnesses, were reported in 2019, according to the CDC's latest available data. For every 100,000 people, 36 new cases were reported.

RELATED Long-term obesity increases risk for colon, rectal cancer, study finds

Among the lifestyle factors that may contribute to colorectal cancer, the CDC cites a diet low in fruit and vegetables, a low-fiber, high-fat diet or a diet high in processed meats.

"We started out thinking that colorectal cancer could be the cancer most impacted by diet compared to other cancer types," Lu Wang, the study's lead author and a postdoctoral fellow at Tufts' Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, said in a news release.

Wang, too, said processed meats, most of which fall into the ultra-processed food category, are a strong risk factor for colorectal cancer.

RELATED Study: Weight loss lowers risk for polyps linked with colorectal cancer

And ultra-processed foods are also high in added sugars and low in fiber, she said, contributing to weight gain and obesity: an established risk factor for colorectal cancer.

Higher consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, such as soda, fruit-based beverages and sugary milk-based beverages, also is associated with a higher risk of colorectal cancer in men, the analysis found.

The research involved 200,000-plus participants, including roughly 160,000 women and 46,000 men, across three large studies assessing dietary intake, and followed them for more than 25 years.

Advertisement

Over that time period, the researchers documented 1,294 cases of colorectal cancer among men, and 1,922 cases among women.

Each participant completed a questionnaire every four years asking about the frequency of their consumption of roughly 130 foods. Depending on their intake of ultra-processed foods, they were classified into groups ranging from lowest to highest consumption.

And those in the highest consumption category were identified as being the most at risk for developing colorectal cancer.

The investigators found differences in the type of ultra-processed foods eaten by men and women, and noted that not all ultra-processed foods are equally harmful.

Women, for example, were found to eat more ultra-processed dairy foods, such as yogurt, that may counteract the harmful effects of other types of ultra-processed foods.

And, although ultra-processed foods are often associated with poor diet quality, there could be other factors affecting colorectal cancer risk, such as food additives and contaminants, the scientists said.

The researchers said they adjusted for factors including race, family history of cancer, level of physical activity, smoking status, total alcohol and caloric intake, aspirin use and menopausal status.

In a 2021 study, the Tufts researchers found that ultra-processed foods comprised 67% of the total caloric intake of children and adolescents in 2018, up from 61% in 1999.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Women, not men, face greater risk of abnormal heart rhythm, study says
Health News // 3 hours ago
Women, not men, face greater risk of abnormal heart rhythm, study says
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Women are at greater risk for developing atrial fibrillation than men, a new study says, turning conventional wisdom on its head.
Brain study shows fentanyl kills by stopping breathing
Health News // 7 hours ago
Brain study shows fentanyl kills by stopping breathing
Fentanyl, the synthetic opioid that's driving a surge in drug overdose deaths, kills by stopping breathing even before someone loses consciousness, a new study reveals.
Unruly hair syndrome may be diagnosed via genes, study indicates
Health News // 8 hours ago
Unruly hair syndrome may be diagnosed via genes, study indicates
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- For the first time, new research suggests there is a way to focus on specific atypical genes to make the diagnosis of uncombable hair syndrome.
Study: Blue light from TVs, laptops, phones may accelerate aging
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study: Blue light from TVs, laptops, phones may accelerate aging
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Excessive exposure to blue light from everyday devices, such as TVs, laptops and phones, may harm a wide range of cells in the human body and speed aging, a new study suggests.
COVID-19's rising toll: infant head trauma in France, domestic abuse in Japan
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19's rising toll: infant head trauma in France, domestic abuse in Japan
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Abusive infant head trauma in Paris and domestic violence in Japan both increased during the pandemic, showing the unintended consequences of trying to contain COVID-19 on society's most vulnerable members.
Exposure to toxic chemicals threatens health of pregnant women, children
Health News // 1 day ago
Exposure to toxic chemicals threatens health of pregnant women, children
Pregnant women are exposed to toxic chemicals in dishware, hair coloring, plastics and pesticides that can heighten their risk of cancer and harm child development, a new study warns.
Paid sick leave linked to lower death rates, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Paid sick leave linked to lower death rates, study shows
A new U.S. study found that when local laws required employers to provide paid sick leave, lower death rates from homicide, suicide and alcohol-related causes resulted.
Researchers find new way via MRI to predict risk of second breast cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers find new way via MRI to predict risk of second breast cancer
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Researchers have found a new way of using an MRI feature to predict the risk of a second breast cancer developing, especially in women with dense breasts, a new study says.
Black tea may reduce death risk, government study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Black tea may reduce death risk, government study says
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- People who drank at least two cups of black tea daily had a 9% to 13% lower risk for death than non-tea drinkers over roughly 11 years of follow-up, a new study says.
Binge eating disorder may be eased by deep brain stimulation, small study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Binge eating disorder may be eased by deep brain stimulation, small study says
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A device implanted deep in the brain disrupted food cravings and led to far fewer binge eating episodes in the two patients involved in a small pilot study on its safety. Both were severely obese and both lost weight.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Combining 3 heart drugs reduces risk of dying appreciably, study says
Combining 3 heart drugs reduces risk of dying appreciably, study says
Study: Blue light from TVs, laptops, phones may accelerate aging
Study: Blue light from TVs, laptops, phones may accelerate aging
COVID-19's rising toll: infant head trauma in France, domestic abuse in Japan
COVID-19's rising toll: infant head trauma in France, domestic abuse in Japan
Unrelated lookalikes share similar DNA
Unrelated lookalikes share similar DNA
Binge eating disorder may be eased by deep brain stimulation, small study says
Binge eating disorder may be eased by deep brain stimulation, small study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement