Aug. 30, 2022 / 10:47 AM

Researchers find new way via MRI to predict risk of second breast cancer

By Judy Packer-Tursman
A new study underscores how using a feature of magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI, may help predict the risk of a second breast cancer developing, especially in women with dense breasts. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b23f233f36c092189a916653fced2e47/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Researchers have found a new way of using a feature of magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI, to predict the risk of a second breast cancer developing, especially in women with dense breasts, a new study says.

The study was published Tuesday in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America.

Advances in treatment and early detection mean that more women are surviving breast cancer, the leading cause of cancer-related death among women worldwide. But these women face an increased risk of second breast cancers, researchers said.

Survivors with dense breasts face an even greater risk of a second cancer because they have a greater proportion of fibroglandular tissue and less fatty tissue -- which can obscure lesions on mammography and is an independent risk factor for breast cancer.

Breast MRI has become the preferred method for imaging women with a personal history of breast cancer since previous studies have shown it has a higher cancer detection rate than mammography, the investigators said in their research paper.

So, postoperative surveillance breast MRI is increasingly being performed per the American College of Radiology's annual recommendation for women with a personal history of breast cancer and dense breasts or those individuals diagnosed with breast cancer before age 50, they said.

Researchers studied the link between second cancer risk and background parenchymal enhancement -- meaning the brightening of background tissue on MRI after a contrast agent is administered.

While this enhancement is a known risk factor for breast cancer, they said, less is known about its association with the risk of a second breast cancer.

Of the 2,668 women in the study between 2008 and 2017, averaging 49 years old, 109 of them developed a second breast cancer during a median follow-up period of 5.8 years.

And mild, moderate or marked background parenchymal enhancement at surveillance breast MRI was independently associated with an increased risk of future second breast cancer, compared to minimal enhancement.

The findings suggest that background parenchymal enhancement during postoperative surveillance breast MRI "may be a predictor of the modified risk of second breast cancer after treatment in women with a personal history of breast cancer," Dr. Su Hyun Lee, the study's lead author, said in a news release.

She is a physician-researcher in the Department of Radiology at Seoul National University Hospital in Korea.

The results also underscore a potential role for background parenchymal enhancement measurements in refining -- and personalizing -- screening for women with prior breast cancer, Lee said.

For example, women with minimal background parenchymal enhancement at surveillance breast MRI may no longer need to undergo contrast-enhanced breast MRIs annually if other risk factors are absent.

Other risk factors include younger age at diagnosis, genetic mutations linked to breast cancer and hormone receptor expression in the initial breast cancer.

Down the road, Lee said she anticipates using mammography, ultrasound and MRI together for risk models, leading to more tailored surveillance strategies for women with a history of breast cancer.

