Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 29, 2022 / 10:53 AM

Statins unlikely to cause muscle pain, new study indicates

By Judy Packer-Tursman
Researchers said their findings suggest that if a patient on statins reports muscle pain, the first assumption should be that the symptoms are not due to the statin and most likely arise from other causes. Photo by Victoria Borodinova/Pixabay
Researchers said their findings suggest that if a patient on statins reports muscle pain, the first assumption should be that the symptoms are not due to the statin and most likely arise from other causes. Photo by Victoria Borodinova/Pixabay

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Many people may stop taking statins for cardiovascular health because of muscle pain, but a new study suggests that for more than 9 in 10 individuals, the cholesterol-lowering medication isn't the cause of such pain.

This builds on a study published in March 2021 suggesting that muscle aches were just as likely to flare among patients when they were given a placebo rather than a statin.

Advertisement

For the new study, the researchers said their findings suggest that if a patient on statins reports muscle pain, the first assumption should be that the symptoms are not due to the statin and most likely arise from other causes.

Statin therapy should continue until other potential causes of pain have been explored, they said. And medication labeling for statins should be revised to clarify that most muscle pain experienced during statin therapy is not due to the medication.

RELATED Stopping statins 'early' may slash protection against heart disease, study says

The study, published Monday in The Lancet, was presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes muscle pain from statins as "a possible, though uncommon, side effect."

According to the Mayo Clinic, the actual risk of developing muscle pain as a result of taking statins is about 5% or less compared with taking a placebo. But studies have found that nearly 30% of people stopped taking statins because of muscle aches even when they were taking a placebo.

Advertisement

The Mayo Clinic says a "strong predictor you'll experience muscle aches when taking statins could be whether or not you read about the potential side effect."

While statins are considered safe and effective, in rare cases -- in 0.2 out of every 10,000 statins users annually -- they may cause a serious muscle disorder called rhabdomyolysis, where muscle fibers break down and release their contents into the blood, which can cause kidney damage.

And about one in 10,000 people taking statins may end up with widespread muscle pain, tenderness and weakness.

RELATED Study: Intolerance to cholesterol-lowering drug 'overestimated'

The new study looked at people participating in 19 placebo-controlled trials, following up for about 4 years on reported muscle pain or weakness.

During the first year, statin therapy produced a 7% relative increase in muscle pain or weakness, but an analysis found that only 1 in 15 of these muscle-related reports by participants using statin therapy actually was due to the statin, the researchers said.

"Statin therapy caused a small excess of mostly mild muscle pain," they said in the research paper. More than 90% "of all reports of muscle symptoms by participants allocated statin therapy were not due to the statin. The small risks of muscle symptoms are much lower than the known cardiovascular benefits."

Advertisement

They added there is "a need to review the clinical management of muscle symptoms in patients taking a statin."

Read More

Statins needed for those at high risk of heart attack, stroke, expert panel reiterates

Latest Headlines

ER visits for children who swallowed button batteries doubled in a decade
Health News // 1 hour ago
ER visits for children who swallowed button batteries doubled in a decade
Accidental ingestions of button batteries are on the rise, with more than twice as many battery-related emergency department visits for kids aged 18 and younger from 2010 to 2019, compared to 1990 to 2009.
Survey shows gay men cutting back on sex to avoid monkeypox
Health News // 1 day ago
Survey shows gay men cutting back on sex to avoid monkeypox
A survey conducted among American gay and bisexual men in early August found about half saying they'd cut down on sexual activity -- including one-night stands and app-based hookups -- in response to monkeypox.
Misophonia may cause 1 in 5 people to feel angry, disgusted by sounds
Health News // 2 days ago
Misophonia may cause 1 in 5 people to feel angry, disgusted by sounds
As many as 1 in 5 people are affected by misophonia, according to new research into the disorder in which common sounds ranging from chewing to finger tapping cause extreme feelings of anger and disgust.
E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy's lettuce sickens 84 people
Health News // 3 days ago
E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy's lettuce sickens 84 people
A total of 84 people across four states have now been made ill by E. coli, in an outbreak possibly tied to contaminated lettuce used in sandwiches sold at Wendy's restaurants.
Stopping statins 'early' may slash protection against heart disease, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Stopping statins 'early' may slash protection against heart disease, study says
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Stopping prescribed statin medication "early" -- or even at age 80, instead of using it for a lifetime -- may substantially reduce protection against heart disease, a British study released Thursday warns.
Smoking makes heart 'thicker, weaker, heavier' over time, study warns
Health News // 4 days ago
Smoking makes heart 'thicker, weaker, heavier' over time, study warns
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Smoking causes worse damage to the heart than experts previously thought, affecting its structure and function and making it thicker, heavier and weaker over time, a new study warns.
Shorter menstrual cycles linked to earlier menopause, more symptoms
Health News // 4 days ago
Shorter menstrual cycles linked to earlier menopause, more symptoms
The length of your monthly menstrual cycle may provide clues about the severity of symptoms you'll experience during menopause and when it will start, new research suggests.
Two studies, one finding: Keep walking to prolong life
Health News // 4 days ago
Two studies, one finding: Keep walking to prolong life
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Walking is a simple and easy exercise for the "oldest old," and strolling even one hour every week -- 10 minutes a day -- may help to prolong their lives, a new study says.
Watching too much news linked to physical, mental health problems
Health News // 4 days ago
Watching too much news linked to physical, mental health problems
For more than 16% of people, compulsive news watching can be seriously problematic and is linked to a host of physical and mental health woes, a new study shows.
FDA warns of risk of monkeypox infection from fecal transplant treatments
Health News // 4 days ago
FDA warns of risk of monkeypox infection from fecal transplant treatments
Fecal transplant treatments could infect patients with monkeypox, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Survey shows gay men cutting back on sex to avoid monkeypox
Survey shows gay men cutting back on sex to avoid monkeypox
Stopping statins 'early' may slash protection against heart disease, study says
Stopping statins 'early' may slash protection against heart disease, study says
Misophonia may cause 1 in 5 people to feel angry, disgusted by sounds
Misophonia may cause 1 in 5 people to feel angry, disgusted by sounds
FDA warns of risk of monkeypox infection from fecal transplant treatments
FDA warns of risk of monkeypox infection from fecal transplant treatments
Two studies, one finding: Keep walking to prolong life
Two studies, one finding: Keep walking to prolong life
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement